Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain are The Batgirls for Future State

As Bleeding Cool first mentioned six weeks ago, Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown were going to be switching from their Orphan and Spoiler identities and took on the Batsymbols and the Batsuits – with Cassandra Cain taking on Stephanie Brown's of Batgirl costume. And with Barbara Gordon taking back the Oracle role in Batman, both Cassandra and Stephanie were looking more and more like Batgirls. We got the new look in Joker War Zone…

…and saw them in battle in Batman #100.

But in Future State, they have both become The Batgirls, as seen in the DC January 2021 solicitations.

Originally, this would have been the status quo of course. Now it may only last for one story… will it stick? Editor Jess Chen tweeted out;

What happens when you throw masked vigilantes–superheroes AND supervillains–into the SAME prison? Find out in BATGIRLS featured in FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #2 & #4, out JAN/FEB 2021! @definitelyvita story @mellanuska art @trishm colors ya favorite bad gal edits

From DC January 2021 solicitations…

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #2 "The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by LAURA BRAGA

"Batgirls" written by VITA AYALA

"Batgirls" art by ANEKE

"Gotham City Sirens" written by PAULA SEVENBERGEN

"Gotham City Sirens" art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU In this second Future State: Batman chapter, wearing a mask in Gotham City is now a crime—and when it's compounded with murder, it can be a shoot-on-sight offense! Batman is on the trail of a murderous couple but quickly finds that all is not as it seems…and finds himself in the firing line of the Magistrate and their Peacekeepers! The gritty, street-level adventures of the new Dark Knight continue!

Also in this issue, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves in a prison where the Magistrate throws heroes and villains alike! What no one knows, though, is that Cassandra was sent there with a mission…

And in a story of the Gotham City Sirens, some girls just want to have fun—so what do you do when you find Gotham City in turmoil and overrun by Cybers? You go shopping, of course! Join Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and a new Siren on a gal's night out. They're on the town, looking for trouble…and finding it!

A history of Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain as Batgirls and Robins…

During the No Man's Land storyline in the 1999 Batbooks, Cassandra Cain, the trained daughter of assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva was given the role of Batgirl under the guidance of Batman and Oracle. In 2000, she became the first Batgirl to star in her own comic book series. The series ran until 2006 and Cassandra Cain abandoned the role of Batgirl shortly thereafter. She rejoined the Batman family as Blackbat, but was basically removed from continuity, aside from in New 52: Future's End where she is seen as a future member of the League Of Batgirls.

Stephanie Brown took over the Batgirl role after Cassandra Cain. Daughter of Cluemaster, she first appeared as Spoiler in 1992, later becoming Robin and then Batgirl. She starred in her own Batgirl series, the second to do so, from 2009 to 2011. Her continuity was then wiped out by the New 52 as Barbara Gordon became the only Batgirl and, despite many fan campaigns, she was kept off the board, and indeed DC executives believed the character was 'toxic'.

Cassandra Cain returned to regular continuity in Batman And Robin Eternal in 2015 as Orphan and as part of the DC Rebirth relaunch, became part of a team of Gotham vigilantes led by Batman and Batwoman in Detective Comics. But no Batgirl for her, Barbara Gordon has filled that role since the New 52.

The character returned as Spoiler in Batman Eternal, removing any time she had spent as Robin or Batgirl, and also joined the team of Gotham vigilantes in Detective Comics for the DC Rebirth. However, since then, it has been established that, yes, Stephanie Brown was Robin for a short time – but not Batgirl.

Right now they both operate as Orphan and Spoiler respectively. But Bleeding Cool has learned there are big changes planned for 2021. Specifically that Cassandra Cain will be Batgirl – for the first time in current DC continuity. Full mask costume, batcape and yellow-outline batsymbol, the lot. And that while Stephanie Brown will remain in the Spoiler look, purple, facemask and cape – she will sport the Bat symbol in her new look.

Previously in Detective Comics, the pair had a glimpse of what continuity had stolen from them both.

As well as the importance of a certain symbol to them both.

Now its time for both of them to wear it on their chests again as The Batgirls…