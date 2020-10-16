DC Comics January 2021 Solicitations, Future State Frankensteined

Okay so have a little Hellblazer, Strange Adventures and Death Metal, but then Generations Shattered kicks off Future State for DC Comics January 2021 solicitations… here's what we have Frankensteined so far:

GENERATIONS SHATTERED #1

written by DAN JURGENS, ANDY SCHMIDT, and ROBERT VENDITTI

art by IVAN REIS, BRYAN HITCH, KEVIN NOWLAN, AARON LOPRESTI, FERNANDO PASARIN, PAUL PELLETIER, and others

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

A threat of cosmic proportion to DC's newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered. What started in Detective Comics #1027 explodes out of Dark Nights: Death Metal to tell the story of the generations-spanning history of the DC Universe! Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out…

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #7

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art by GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, and others

cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by DAVID FINCH

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by JAE LEE

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MANHKE

1:100 black & white variant by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe—and no fan will want to miss that!

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 7 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

STRANGE ADVENTURES #8

written by TOM KING

art and cover by MITCH GERADS

variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

The battle against the Pykkts continues! The Justice League—including Green Lantern, Doctor Fate, Batman, the Flash, Superman, and Wonder Woman—has scattered across the Earth, pushing back the marauders wherever they appear. Even Mr. Terrific takes a break from investigating Adam Strange's alleged war crimes to land a punch or two in their stupid alien faces. But Adam Strange has made his decision: to save Rann at any price—even if that price is the Earth itself!

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 8 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL #3

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

variant cover by SEAN PHILLIPS

In this final issue…it's absolute rapture.

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 3 OF 3 | FC

APPROX. 8.5" x 10.875" | PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #1

Future State: The Next Batman #1 (Jan. 5)

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by NICK DERINGTON

"Outsiders" written by BRANDON THOMAS

"Outsiders" art by SUMIT KUMAR

"Arkham Knights" written by PAUL JENKINS

"Arkham Knights" art by JACKSON HERBERT

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

card stock blank variant cover

Gotham City has always been dangerous—but now, it's downright deadly! Following the tragedy of "A-Day," the mayor allowed the private law enforcement group known as the Magistrate to take over policing so-called mask crime—and that has given rise to a new Dark Knight! What is this mysterious crime fighter's connection to former Batman weaponeer Lucius Fox? The fight for justice has never been this dangerous!

Then, in an new tale of the Outsiders, everything in Gotham City may be under the thumb of the Magistrate—but even members of that totalitarian force know that the outskirts of town are protected by the sword of Katana!

Plus, ride with the Arkham Knights on their quest for freedom. Arkham Asylum has been decommissioned, and the Magistrate rules the land with an iron fist and zero tolerance. Now it's time for the lunatics to take back their town! Follow Croc, Two-Face, Phosphorus, Zsasz, Clayface, and Astrid Arkham as the Arkham Knights raise holy hell on the occupiers of Gotham!

ON SALE 1/5/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $8.99 US

FUTURE STATE: HARLEY QUINN #1

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art by SIMONE DI MEO

cover by DERRICK CHEW

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK

In a bold move that rocks Gotham City, the Magistrate has imprisoned Harley Quinn! The villain once known as the Scarecrow, now a pawn of the Magistrate, taps into Harley's knowledge of Gotham's villains and the Black Mask Gang for his own dark purposes. Crane and his bosses think they have Harley Quinn defeated and her spirit broken, but they are sorely mistaken—and Harley will have her revenge. Written by rising star writer Stephanie Phillips and drawn by fan-favorite artist Simone Di Meo, the next era of Harley Quinn begins here!

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #1

"Superman of Metropolis" written by SEAN LEWIS

"Superman of Metropolis" art by JOHN TIMMS

"The Guardian" written by SEAN LEWIS

"The Guardian" art by CULLY HAMNER

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE

card stock blank variant cover

Before leaving for parts unknown, Clark Kent entrusted Earth's safety to his son. Now, Jonathan Kent is Superman! Top priority for this new Superman: to protect Metropolis. When a new version of Brainiac attacks, Jon takes drastic measures—which result in the Bottle City of Metropolis! But watch out, Jon, because Supergirl is on her way, and she is not happy with your decision.

Meanwhile, in the new bottle city, a new hero has risen. Jake Jordan, the former Manhattan Guardian, came to the City of Tomorrow to start over. But he's not the only one who wants a new beginning. An anarchist calling herself Honest Mary sees this time of trouble as an opportunity for rebirth—and she'll tear down the entire city to prove her point. Does Jake have what it takes to save his new home from disasters both inside and out of the bottle? Superman's former pal Jimmy Olsen is going to make sure he does!

Finally, the current Mister Miracle, Shilo Norman, is also in the bottle, and he's looking for a way out! He'd better be careful, though, or he may end up someplace unexpected. It's a story that continues in Superman: Worlds of War #1!

ON SALE 1/5/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $6.99 US

FUTURE STATE: THE FLASH #1

written by BRANDON VIETTI

art by DALE EAGLESHAM

cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

With no powers, no backup and no other choice, Barry Allen and the other former Flashes face the deadliest threat they've ever encountered—Wally West. Possessed by an evil force trapped for thousands of years inside the Speed Force, Barry turns to his greatest foes' weapons to save the young man he loves like a son. In the end, how much will Barry sacrifice to save the former Kid Flash?

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #1

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

From the ashes of a terrible war, life blooms anew in Swamp Thing's image. The remnants of humanity lie in hiding, forever in the shadow of the green god who now rules the planet. When the new avatar of the Green uncovers a stray human, a rebellion is revealed! But this Swamp Thing is no stranger to violent ends, and neither are his creations. If it's war humanity wants, it will be at their doorstep—and Swamp Thing will never be the same!

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #1

written by JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

card stock blank variant cover

Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest lies a hero of mythic legend…Wonder Woman! But in the absence of Diana, Yara Flor has risen out of obscurity to protect Man's World from the magic that lies within it. Along with her trusty steed, she journeys to the Underworld to rescue one of her Themysciran sisters from the grasp of Hades. Will she unleash the wrath of this god in the process? You won't want to miss this first appearance of a character who will change the history of Wonder Woman forever!

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

January 12, 2021 – 7 titles

FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #1

"Dark Detective" written by MARIKO TAMAKI

"Dark Detective" art by DAN MORA

"Grifter" written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

"Grifter" art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

The world thought Bruce Wayne was dead. They were dead wrong! When the sinister para-military organization known as the Magistrate seizes control of Gotham City, the original Batman went big to put them down…but even the Dark Knight couldn't predict how far this evil force would go to stop him. Now, Bruce Wayne is on the run! From Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and rising star artist Dan Mora, it's the story of a Batman pushed to the brink—with nothing left to lose.

Also in this issue, Grifter is back! Cole Cash is having a bad day, and that's not going to improve when the detectives of the GCPD show up! Will a chance meeting with Luke Fox change his luck? Or is his day about to get a lot worse?

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

FUTURE STATE: ROBIN ETERNAL #1

written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

art by EDDY BARROWS

cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

card stock variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Lazarus Resin is on its way to Gotham City, and the Magistrate intends to use this regenerative super drug to make its forces immortal! That is, unless Tim Drake has anything to say about it! Join the ultimate heist at 20,000 feet as Robin and Spoiler hijack the sky convoy that could mean the end of freedom in Gotham forever—if the emotional baggage between Tim and Stephanie doesn't do them in first! It's the fist-flying, sky-diving, robot smashing, fascist-punching adventure that you cannot miss—from rising star writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural) and top artist Eddy Barrows (Detective Comics)!

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: KARA ZOR-EL, SUPERWOMAN #1

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

card stock variant cover by ALEX GARNER

Kara Zor-El, Superman's hot-tempered cousin, has finally found peace and purpose away from Earth and its heroes. Now known as Superwoman, she watches over the Moon and the refugees from across the galaxy who have congregated there. But all of that is about to change when a spaceship piloted by a runaway alien crash-lands and turns Kara's world upside down! Does this fugitive come in peace? Or does this arrival bring war to our hero's front door?

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #1

written by DAN WATTERS

art by LEILA DEL DUCA

cover by LEE WEEKS

card stock variant cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

The sun has set on the heroes of the past, and a new age is dawning! As two arrogant gods challenge one another to a contest of strength, Superman and Wonder Woman are forced to take action to save their cities from the chaos. Together, Jonathan Kent and Yara Flor, man of science and woman of myth, have the potential to become something powerful, but that's only if they can learn to get along! Can the two fledgling heroes put their differences aside long enough to save the world they have sworn to protect?

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE #1

"Justice League" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Justice League" art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

"Justice League Dark" written by RAM V

"Justice League Dark" art by MARCIO TAKARA

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman! Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another—but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to…the Justice League! The new team's adventures begin here!

And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here!

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

FUTURE STATE: GREEN LANTERN #1

"The Last Lanterns" written by GEOFFREY THORNE

"The Last Lanterns" art by TOM RANEY

"The Book of Guy" written by ERNIE ALTBACKER

"The Last Lanterns" art by CLAYTON HENRY

"The Taking of Sector 123" written by RYAN CADY

"The Taking of Sector 123" art by SAMI BASRI

cover by CLAYTON HENRY

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Assigned to map and contact new lifeforms past the 3,600 known sectors of space protected by the Green Lantern Corps, John Stewart and an elite team of Lanterns are trapped behind enemy lines and fighting for their lives when the Central Power Battery goes dark and leaves the entire corps defenseless. Meanwhile, across the cosmos, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz finds herself powerless and forced to battle the invading Yellow Lanterns of the Sinestro Corps, and Guy Gardner, trapped on a distant world, decides to reopen Warriors Bar.

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

FUTURE STATE: TEEN TITANS #1

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

card stock variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

When the original New Teen Titans formed a school to mentor and train young heroes, they wanted to help save the world. Years later, Titans Tower is a monument to a graveyard of pupils lost in a terrible battle. Returning to the site of their greatest failure, Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg join Raven to plot a course to face off against the evil that destroyed their team and school. Loyalties are questioned and motives are suspect as the former teen heroes must turn to the mysterious Red X—a former student—for help. Don't miss the first comics appearance of this Red X, previously seen only in the hit animated TV series Teen Titans Go!

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

January 19, 2021

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #2

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by LAURA BRAGA

"Batgirls" written by VITA AYALA

"Batgirls" art by ANEKE

"Gotham City Sirens" written by PAULA SEVENBERGEN

"Gotham City Sirens" art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

In this second Future State: Batman chapter, wearing a mask in Gotham City is now a crime—and when it's compounded with murder, it can be a shoot-on-sight offense! Batman is on the trail of a murderous couple but quickly finds that all is not as it seems…and finds himself in the firing line of the Magistrate and their Peacekeepers! The gritty, street-level adventures of the new Dark Knight continue!

Also in this issue, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves in a prison where the Magistrate throws heroes and villains alike! What no one knows, though, is that Cassandra was sent there with a mission…

And in a story of the Gotham City Sirens, some girls just want to have fun—so what do you do when you find Gotham City in turmoil and overrun by Cybers? You go shopping, of course! Join Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and a new Siren on a gal's night out. They're on the town, looking for trouble…and finding it!

ON SALE 1/19/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 2 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

FUTURE STATE: CATWOMAN #1

written by RAM V

art by OTTO SCHMIDT

cover by LIAM SHARP

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Masked vigilantes have been deemed illegal, and the Magistrate has commandeered a bullet train to take those they've captured to a reformation facility—and filled the rest of the train with innocent children! Catwoman is hellbent on ensuring it never reaches its destination. Armed with a new magnetic suit, assisted by her trusty band of Strays, and featuring Catwoman's new protégé, she must pull off the impossible: a train heist where she steals…the train itself! But Selina isn't the only person aboard who has plans for this train and its most unexpected passenger!

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: NIGHTWING #1

written by ANDREW CONSTANT

art by NICOLA SCOTT

cover by YASMINE PUTRI

card stock variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Batman is gone! Now, Nightwing has taken on the mission of keeping the citizens of Gotham City safe from the Magistrate. But to do that, he'll have stay one step ahead of the Magistrate! And you know things have gotten bad in Gotham when the safest place for Dick to hide out is the abandoned Arkham Asylum! When Nightwing gets a visit from a mask claiming to be the new Batman…does he fight like one? Pick up this dark peek into the future by writer Andrew Constant and artist Nicola Scott to find out!

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: WORLDS OF WAR #1

"Superman: Worlds of War" written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

"Superman: Worlds of War" art by MIKEL JANíN

"Midnighter" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Midnighter" art by GLEB MELNIKOV

"Black Racer" written by JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Racer" art by SIYA OUM

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

This monumental Future State title features four big stories! First, Clark Kent is gone, leaving a Superman-shaped hole behind. People gather in Smallville to celebrate their hero, little realizing that he is across the galaxy helping others. Superman has gone to Warworld, where he fights as a gladiator in the deadly pits of Mongul. But this is Superman we're talking about—and his idea of a victory does not line up with the expectations of Mongul's hordes!

Meanwhile, on the other side of Warworld, other agents are at work, struggling for a better life. Shilo Norman, the man known as Mister Miracle, has ridden a Boom Tube across the cosmos from Metropolis to finds himself at odds with an entire planet!

At the same time, Midnighter, the greatest fighter from Earth, is punching his way through a whole mess of trouble. He's on the hunt for a new energy source deadlier than Kryptonite. His goal: to shut it down before it gets unleashed on an unsuspecting universe.

On top of that, the Black Racer, a girl raised in the slums of Warworld to be one of its top competitors, turns betrayal into a crusade to fight for the freedom of others like her.

ON SALE 1/19/21 | $7.99 US | 64 PAGES

1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #1

"Immortal Wonder Woman" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Immortal Wonder Woman" art by JEN BARTEL

"Nubia" written by L.L. McKINNEY

"Nubia" art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

cover by JEN BARTEL

card stock variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Undoing are coming. Long past the Age of Heroes, few of Diana Prince's friends survive, and most of her sisters have passed as well. As an immortal goddess, this is her lot. But then, a threat appears that even the mighty Darkseid can't handle—and it's up to Wonder Woman to take on the battle! It's big action and high fantasy at the end of time, courtesy of Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Becky Cloonan (By Chance or Providence, Gotham Academy), and her Doom Patrol co-writer Michael W. Conrad, with the popular artist Jen Bartel (Blackbird) making her interior art debut for DC.

Then, peer into a closer future as the original champion of Themyscira strikes out on her own. Things have not been stable on Paradise Island for some time, and Nubia has found a new home in Man's World. Now, she is tasked with protecting it from the dangers of the world of myths and magic. The writer of DC's Nubia: Real One, L.L. McKinney, takes this powerful Amazon to a whole new level.

ON SALE 1/19/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

FUTURE STATE: SHAZAM! #1

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by GERALD PAREL

No one's seen Billy Batson in years—not since the incident known as the Final Battle of Titans Island. Now leading a small band of heroes, even his allies have begun to ask who's controlling Earth's Mightiest Mortal. In a story set years after the events of Future State: Teen Titans, learn the truth behind the sacrifice Billy made to imprison an ultimate evil even he couldn't destroy.

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

January 26, 2021 – 6 titles

FUTURE STATE: BATMAN/SUPERMAN #1

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art and cover by BEN OLIVER

card stock variant cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Back in the early days of the Magistrate's occupation of Gotham City, Bruce Wayne found himself pushed to the edge like never before. So calling the Man of Steel in for backup makes sense, right? Wrong. Gotham's sinister overlords have already sprung the ultimate trap on the Last Son of Krypton…and with Kryptonian power at your command, no one can stand in your way! Plus…where on Earth did Professor Pyg get a Kryptonite scalpel? Brace yourselves, because things are going to get gross in the caverns below Gotham…

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #2

"Dark Detective" written by MARIKO TAMAKI

"Dark Detective" art by DAN MORA

"Red Hood" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Red Hood" art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by GABRIELLE DELL'OTTO

Bruce Wayne is supposed to be dead…but this Dark Detective is on the run and shining a light on the mystery of his own "murder": How did the killers know Bruce Wayne was Batman? As the forces of the Magistrate zero in on Bruce's location, it's a race against time to unlock the secrets of their surveillance tech and take the fight to the very top! But is the knowledge that Bruce's own legacy helped to enable the greatest authoritarian force the city of Gotham has ever seen too much to bear?

Also in this issue, Jason Todd is a haunted man. He's working a job he hates on the violent streets of Gotham City as a mask hunter for the Magistrate! He takes contracts to catch villains—or heroes—and brings them in alive—mostly. But when the Red Hood gang reemerges, Jason must solve a mystery that could doom the city.

ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #1

written by MARK RUSSELL

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Welcome to Lexor, home of the greatest businessman in the Multiverse: Lex Luthor! After years of prosperity, Lex's utopia is at last ready to join the ranks of the United Planets and promote peace among worlds. However, Lex has never done anything unless he had something to gain from it. What could he be up to this time? Sounds like a job for Superman and his wife Lois Lane, the Earth representative to the U.P.! It's time the Man of Steel shut down this former Metropolis magnate once and for all!

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 3 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: AQUAMAN #1

written by BRANDON THOMAS

art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

card stock variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

When Jackson Hyde accepted the mantle of Aquaman, he didn't expect to also have to mentor Andy Curry, Arthur and Mera's teen daughter. Nor did he expect that he and Andy would get sucked into the Confluence—an interdimensional nexus that connects distant planets and galaxies through the One Great Ocean. And he certainly didn't expect to lose Andy in the process of trying to find their way back home. Now Jackson's not sure how long he's been stuck in a prison on Neptune (five years?) or how many times he's tried to escape (200 at least!). But today Jackson saw something in the water that gave him hope for the first time in a long time—and his captors have no idea what he's got in store for them.

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by IAN MACDONALD

Whatever happened to the Legion of Super-Heroes? The team is no more, and the United Planets are in total chaos as one of the Legion's own has turned on the entire galaxy! Everyone is affected…and not everyone survived! Ultra Boy tries to put the Legion back together to face the future head on! Find out the fates of all your favorite Legionnaires like Shadow Lass, Triplicate Girl, Brainiac Five, and Bouncing Boy. Plus, a shocking twist in the Legion mythology—and a long overdue appearance by the Legion of Substitute Heroes! It's all here in a truly way-out tale by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist extraordinaire Riley Rossmo!

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FUTURE STATE: SUICIDE SQUAD #1

"Suicide Squad" written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

"Suicide Squad" art by JAVI FERNANDEZ

"Black Adam" written JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Adam" art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

The Suicide Squad enters the Future State era as Amanda Waller uses Task Force X to save the world and remake it in her image—but what happens when the team shows up to stop her?

And in the second story in this extra-sized issue, Black Adam, the immortal one-time champion of the wizard Shazam, rules the planet Kahndaq in the 853rd century. Can he save the future from a threat rooted in the past?

ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US