Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, red hulk

A First Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #1, To Change Marvel Forever

A First Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, and its plans to change Marvel Comics forever...

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon #1 launches a universe-changing saga by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar.

General Ross, Namor, Captain Marvel, and more gather at Stark HQ as tensions escalate among heroes and factions.

Armageddon’s plot centers on global power struggles for new superhuman forces and the fate of Latveria.

Marvel promises a pre-Armageddon and post-Armageddon universe—Earth’s heroes may face their toughest challenge yet.

Marvel Comics has promised us a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. And in June 2026, we get the new series Avengers: Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, alongside Captain America #12 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti. But here is a first look inside Avengers: Armageddon #1 beyond the Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day pages… and it begins, it seems with General Ross coming down from being Red Hulk and getting back into military uniform… … befoe Namor shows up with Captain Marvel, Falcon, Thing, Winder Soldier, Spider-Man, Mister Fantastic, The Huma Torch, The Invisible Woman and The Vision at Stark HQ.

… to find Tony Stark, working on… something? Something big? Armageddon appears to be a global political fight to control the new emerging superpowers on the planet, whether those created by what Doctor Doom left behind in his Latverian dungeons, the use of the Ultimate Origin Boxes brought here by Miles Morales for safekeeping, and attempts to restart the Captain America Supersoldier programme, with the Red Hulk and the US Army, Hydra and the other factions vying for power in Latveria, and the private firm PrimeWarrior involved in it all. While the Avengers and Captain America seem poised to go up against the US Government itself… or we could be entirely wrong. Here are the June Armageddon solicits behind all this.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

PROMO ART VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED!

Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped…but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?!

There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FROZEN…IN HELL!

After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

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