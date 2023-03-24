Still Just One Valiant Comic in June 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar #4 Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in June 2023, it's the fourth issue of X-O Manowar.

Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in June 2023, it's the fourth issue of the long-teased, long-promised, long-awaited X-O Manowar from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp! The first issue came out this past week, and it went down very well. Might it be enough to turn this once-proud publisher around? Now that you have Bad Idea Comics on one side and Gold Key Comics on another? What goodwill feeling is left for Valiant?

Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three?

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #4 CVR A SHARP (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

APR231918

APR231919 – X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #4 CVR B MALAVIA (MR) – 3.99

APR231920 – X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #4 CVR C PREORDER BUNDLE ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A / CA) Liam Sharp

X-O Manowar's past collides with his present as he battles tooth and nail to escape the Novus Romanus! Trekking deeper into the heart of the ship, aided by the Soothsayer, Aric uncovers the darkest secrets the ship holds and is forced to make life or death choices.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99