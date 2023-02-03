Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #1 Preview: End of the World Storm reviews the destruction of Arakko in this preview of Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #1.

Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #1

by Al Ewing & Paco Medina, cover by Leinil Yu

Ten years from now, Mars has been destroyed – and now STORM wants revenge! To get it, the New Brotherhood will battle their way through Hell to seek the greatest secret of the Sinister Age…but are they fighting to save the world – or end it? And who is the man called IRONFIRE?

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages

Rated T+

$3.99

