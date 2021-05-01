Storm to Ghost Friends During Big Party in Marauders #20 [Preview]

Marauders #20 takes place on the eve of the upcoming Hellfire Gala, a party so huge, it required its own crossover event. And as Storm gets ready for the party, she has a shocking revelation for the Marauders: she's going to pretend she doesn't know them at the party. Sure, the Marauders aren't as high-profile as some of Storm's other friends, but is she really so ashamed of them?

Making matters worse, right after Storm says that, Pyro gushes about how much he respects her. Awkward!

Then again, maybe something else is going on and we shouldn't take such big leaps from a two-page preview, but then again, why does Marvel always only give us two pages of X-previews? We need more to go on, Marvel! Think of it like this: the more preview pages, the less I have to ramble to meet the minimum word count on the article. And that means not only fewer opportunities for me to say something mean, but you're also doing the readers of Bleeding Cool a service as well. Hell, I could have stopped after the first paragraph if there were just four pages in this preview. Think about it.

Marauders #20 hits stores next Wednesday.