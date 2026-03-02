Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: Cryptid Corps, Superverse

Superverse #1 launches in Antarctic Press' May 2026 full solicits and solicitations, as well as Cryptid Corps

Ben Dunn has been teasing a possible new distribution agreement for Antarctic Press to be announced soon. Have they switched from the Massive Indies subdistribution through Lunar Distribution to another subdistributor within the catalogue, such as Rocketship or Prana? Have they moved directly to be distributed by Lujnaer Distribution? Or have they switched entirely to Penguin Random House? We will find soon I am sure, but for their May 2026 solicits through Massive/Lunar, they are launching the Superverse Team-Up from David Furr and Daniel Coronado, and The Cryptd Corps by Anthony Cleveland and Max Bertolini…

SUPERVERSE TEAM UP #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) David Furr (A/CA) Daniel Coronado

For the first time, Tomorrow Girl, Penguina and Larry Higgin's Nyobi team up as they rescue a fellow hero from the clutches of a demonic dream master from the hero's realm. Antarctic Press's own dream team! $6.99 5/13/2026

CRYPTID CORPS #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAX BERTOLINI

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Max Bertolini

When an elite government unit of extra/dimensional beings is ambushed on a mission to stop a vengeful tyrant, the team is shattered by betrayal, murder, and a revelation that threatens the entire planet. The best of Antarctic Press $4.99 5/27/2026

TIFANNY AND CHARLOTTE TP

(W/A/CA) Fred Perry

Collects Gold Digger #301 & Tifanny and Charlotte On Another World #1/4! Harpy adventurer Charlotte Pinser awakens on another world, unable to remember how she got there. Her only clues are fuzzy recollections and a strange mental "status pop/up." With the entire planet alerted to her intrusion, she has to figure things out fast! Fortunately, her best friend, were/cheetah Tifanny 'Gia is on the way, but will she arrive in time? $25 5/20/2026

TOMORROW GIRL #18 CVR A TERRY PARR

(W) David Furr (A/CA) Terry Parr

Antarctic Press brings you classic pulp heroes, villains and adventure, brought into the present and teamed up with A.P.'s own special characters! In Part 3 of the "Public Domain" story, Tomorrow GIrl attempts to stop Valkyrie from reviving an ancient evil. However, she is caught off guard, and it is up to Airgirl to save her.

$4.99 5/6/2026

CRITTER #12 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Tom Hutchison (A/CA) Fico Ossio

Critter teams up with the devil's granddaughter to keep a cult away from the last pages of the Necronomicon! Another ANTARCTIC PRESS SUPERVERSE hit! $4.99 5/20/2026

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #202

(W) Alfred Perez (A) George Herrara (CA) Ben Dunn

Saki and Petunia try to hide the clone princess from an intergalactic bounty hunter! The founding legacy title continues delivering Ameri/manga magic from ANTARCTIC PRESS!

$4.99 5/27/2026

(W) Dan Eubanks Jamie Collins (A/CA) Dan Eubanks

More thrilling Antarctic Press action/adventure! Armed with a modified suit, Paladin confronts the city's oppressors with M by his side. But because the suit's creation was rushed, it could end up harming Paladin himself. It's now a race against the clock for Paladin to find Omicron and put an end to his schemes before his power runs out!

$4.99 5/13/2026

POUNDS OF POWER #2 (OF 4)

(W) Lahna Turner (A/CA) Hugo Petrus

Antarctic Press continues to deliver bigger/than/life action in the miniseries inspired by comedian RALPHIE MAY. Aw, yeah, Johnny's got superpowers, baby! So he and his best bud Dave do what any reasonable adults would do when they discover they have superpowers: They test them… publicly. I mean, duh. Supper Man is born! Amazing, right? Wrong. The C/suite at E. Vale Enterprises has no intention of letting their prize creation go. Now Johnny's got a bull's/eye on his back!

$4.99 5/27/2026

SHAMAN KANE #3 (OF 3)

(W/A/CA) David John Broughton

Problems with those pesky poltergeists? Maybe it's a vampire infestation or a zombie plague outbreak you need to deal with? Then look no further: contact licensed occult operative and supernatural entity termination specialist Shaman Kane. Making the galaxy a safer place for living beings everywhere. Another ANTARCTIC PRESS hit!

$4.99 5/13/2026

(W) Kathryn Heil (A/CA) Heath Heil

Amelia Redhand has a chance to restore the Order of Saint Sophia. All she needs to do is kill her sister assassins who have rebelled against the government of Toulon. Can she betray her sisters to regain some semblance of her old life? As she's wrestling with her decision, an old friend arrives with an offer of her own. ANTARCTIC PRESS bringing you the best in indie comics! $4.99 5/20/2026

