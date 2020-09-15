Surprise! Hero Trade #1 Is By Matt Kindt, David Lapham From Bad Idea

Remember when Robert Kirkman dropped a new comic book Die! Die! Die! in comic book stores without telling anyone? That's what Bad Idea Comics did their debut title that no one, until now, even knew existed. The Hero Trade #1 by Matt Kindt and David Lapham was sent to comic book retailers two to three weeks ago, pretending to be a small press title from a nobody, asking people to order more copies. Those that did, will be getting them, those that didn't will not. And they are blaming it on The Button.

All I Ever Hear From You People Is "Just Publish The Comics!"⁰⁰You Know What? Fine. Cool.⁰⁰800M Clicks And I Will Make The First BAD IDEA Comic Available…TODAY!!!⁰⁰Never Forget I Am THE Button. I Can Do ANYTHING.⁰⁰Go On, #ClickIt And Find Out: https://t.co/mnMDspS86U pic.twitter.com/ECNBucmW1k — BAD IDEA Serves The Button (@badideahello) September 15, 2020

You Know The Deal. One Billion Clicks And BAD IDEA Begins. But Tonight, In Honor Of Accumulating Over 750,000,000 Clicks, The Button Has A Massive Surprise Announcement To Make… Legendary Comics Creator David Lapham Is All In On BAD IDEA. Welcome To The Party David! #ClickIt pic.twitter.com/DaBfbWBqsj — BAD IDEA Serves The Button (@badideahello) September 14, 2020

You Wanted It. You Got It! Call Or Visit Your Local Bad Idea Destination Store And Get Your Copy Of BAD IDEA's First Comic Release Ever, THE HERO TRADE, Now Available Worldwide. pic.twitter.com/s1TC5ozZwP — BAD IDEA Serves The Button (@badideahello) September 15, 2020

And some retailers have noticed.

is this some kind of @badideahello ? coming soon! pic.twitter.com/6gKw1HxM6d — Strange Adventures (@strangeadventrz) September 15, 2020

Here's the list of comic book stores that have copies, even if they haven't actually realised they have copies yet of Hero Trade #1, until they read about it on Bleeding Cool earlier today.

Friendly Neighborhood Comics

799 South Main St.

Bellingham, MA 02019

(508) 966-2275

Big Planet Comics

7315 Baltimore Ave.

College Park, MD 20740

(301) 699-0498

Brave New World Comics

22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

(661) 259-4745

Knowhere Games and Comics

744 Grand Ave Ste 102,

San Marcos, CA 92078

(760) 891-8333

The Dragon

55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B

Guelph, Ontario

Canada

(519) 763-5544

The Comic Place

105 E. Holly St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

(360) 733-2224

Time Warp Comics & Games

3105 28th St.

Boulder, CO 80301

(800) 552-9108

Keith's Books and Comics

5400 E. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75206

(214) 827-3060

Kings Comics

283 Clarence St.

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

02 9267 5615

Titan Comics

3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250

Dallas, TX 75234

(214) 350-4420

Njoy Games & Comics

8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd.

Northridge, CA 91324

(818) 709-0599

Comics Adventure

15705 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Suite A

Milwaukie, OR 97267

(503) 305-7946

BaT Comics & Games

218 Broadway St.

Chico, CA 95928

(530) 898-0550

A Comic Shop

114 S. Semoran Blvd.

Winter Park, FL 32792

(407) 332-9636

Alternate Reality Comics

4110 S Maryland Pkwy.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 736-3673

Anyone Comics

1216 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11225

(347) 350-8422

Variant Edition

10132 151 St NW

Edmonton, Alberta T5P 1T4

Canada

(780) 452-9886

Fourcorners Comics

42 Baltimore St.

Gettysburg, PA 17325

(717) 334-2336

Pop Comics

203 W Center St Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

(657) 208-3835

Rick's Comic City

2720 Old Lebanon Rd. #104

Nashville, TN 37214

(615) 883-7890

The Collective

515 E. Altamonte Dr., Unit 1023

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

(321) 295-7091

Comics Elite

5575 Elmwood Ave., Suite E-2

Indianapolis, IN 46203

(317) 755-2533

Memory Lane Comics

201 Princess St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

(910) 392-6647

Rebel Base Comics & Toys

701 S Sharon Amity Rd., Suite C

Charlotte, NC 28211

(704) 442-9660

The Adventure Begins

525 Woodland Square Blvd. #130

Conroe, TX 77384

(936) 273-3223

Samurai Comics

1602 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 265-8886

Summit Comics & Games

216 Washington Square South B

Lansing, MI 48933

(517) 485-2369

Green Brain Comics

13936 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn, MI 48126

(313-582-9444)

Comics Are Go

5214 Detroit Rd.

Sheffield, OH 44035

(440) 695-8401

I Want More Comics

550 E Thornton Pkwy. #114

Thornton, CO 80229

(303) 460-7226

The Nerd Store

601 South 2700, West Suite G106

West Valley City, UT 84119

(801) 964-4776

Ultimate Comics

1301 Buck Jones Rd.

Raleigh, NC 27606

(919) 377-8778

Flying Colors

2980 Treat Blvd.

Concord, CA 94518

(925) 825-5410

Beyond Comics

5632 Buckeystown Pike

Frederick, MD 21704

(301) 668-8202

Aw Yeah Comics

313 Halstead Ave.

Harrison, NY 10528

(914) 732-3600

Cosmic Comics

3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2

Las Vegas, NV 89121

(702) 451-6611

The Fantasy Shop

10560 Baptist Church Rd.

St. Louis, MO, 63128

(314) 842-8228

Safari Pearl

660 W Pullman Rd.

Moscow, ID 83843

(208) 882-9499

Global Pop Culture Collected

7420 N Beach Street #236

Fort Worth, TX

(817) 576-3656

Borderlands Comics and Games

1434 Laurens Rd.

Greenville, SC 29607

(864) 235-3488

Space Cadets

27326 Robinson Rd #117

Oak Ridge North, TX 77385

(281) 298-1111

More Fun Comics and Games

103 W. Hickory St.

Denton, TX 76201

(940) 387-5893

Pittsburgh Comics

113 E. McMurray Rd.

Canonsburg, PA 15317

(721) 941-5445

Captain Blue Hen Comics

280 E. Main St., Suite 101

Newark, DE

(302) 737-3434

Books With Pictures

1401 SE Division St.

Portland, OR 97202

(503) 841-6276

Alakazam Comics

17777 Main Street, Suite E

Irvine, CA 92614

Big Bang Comics – Ireland

2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd

Dundrum, Dublin 16

Ireland

(+353) 1 216 5093

Dr No's Comics & Games Superstore

3372 Canton Rd. #104

Marietta, GA 30066

(678) 903-3705

Challengers Comics & Conversation

1845 N Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

(773) 278-0155

Cards, Comics & Collectibles

51 Main St.

Reisterstown, MD 21136

(410) 526-7410

Collector's Paradise

319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 577-6694

Zeppelin Comics

929 1st St.

Benicia, CA 94510

(707) 297-6126

Redd Skull Comics

720A Edmonton Trail

Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4

Canada

(403) 230-2716

The Beguiling

319 College Street

Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2

Canada

(416) 533-9168

Third Eye Comics

209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200

Annapolis, MD 21401

(410) 897-0322

Comic Quest

23811 Bridger Rd. #100

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 951-9668

The Comic Shop

14837 Washington Ave.

San Leandro, CA 94578

(510) 562-0205

Illusive Comics

1270 Franklin Mall

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 985-7481

Ssalefish Comics

3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

(336) 760-9851

Things From Another World

2916 NE Broadway St.

Portland, OR 97232

(503) 284-4693

The Dark Side

935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902

Sarasota, FL 34232

(941) 363-0840

Geek Geek Nerd Nerd

2127 S. Hwy 97

Redmond, OR 97756

(541) 923-7345

Heroes Haven

635 SE Jackson St.

Roseburg, OR 97470

(541) 673-5004

Comix Warehouse

52 S. Main St.

Pearl River, NY 10965

(845) 216-9100

Strange Adventures

5110 Prince St.

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3

Canada

(902) 425-2140

Cosmic Monkey Comics

5335 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland, OR 97213

(503) 517-9050

Comic Central

1425 WP Ball Blvd.

Sanford, FL 32771

(407) 321-5111

Cape & Cowl Comics

1601 Clay St.

Oakland, CA 94612

(510) 907-0678

Paradox Comics-N-Cards

26 Roberts St.

Fargo, ND 58102

(701) 239-9505

Vault of Midnight

219 S. Main St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 998-1413

Midtown Comics

200 W. 40th St.

New York, NY 10018

(212) 302-8192

Bedrock City Comics

6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D

Houston, TX 77057

(713) 780-0675

I Like Comics

1715 Broadway St.

Vancouver, WA 98663

(360) 852-8890

Double Midnight

245 Maple St.

Manchester, NH 03103

(603) 669-9636

Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne

21500 Catawba Ave.

Cornelius, NC 28031

(704) 892-4263

Golden Apple Comics

7018 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 658-6047

Forbidden Planet UK

179 Shaftesbury Ave.

London, WC2H 8JR

United Kingdom

(020) 7420 3666

Planet Comics

2704 N. Main St.

Anderson, SC 29621

(864) 261-3578

Fantasy Books and Games

1113 E. Main St.

Belleville, IL 62221

(618) 235-0844

Maximum Comics

5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285

Las Vegas, NV 89148

(702) 367-0755

Geoffrey's Comics

15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B

Gardena, CA 90249

(310) 538-3198

Impulse Creations

8228 E. 61st St #121

Tulsa, OK 74133

(918) 884-7130

Source Comics & Games

2057 Snelling Ave N.

Roseville, MN 55113

(651) 645-0386

Telegraph Art & Comics

211 W. Main St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

(434) 244-3210

Zia Comics

125 N. Main St.

Las Cruces, NM 88001

(575) 222-4347

New Wave Collectibles

4020 Skippack Pike

Schwenksville, PA 19473

(610) 222-9200

Maui Comics & Collectibles

10 N. Market St.

Wailuku, HI 96793

(808) 281-0440

Sterling Silver Comics

2210 Pickwick Dr.

Camarillo, CA 93010

(805) 484-4708

Velocity Comics

819 W. Broad St.

Richmond, VA 23220

(804) 303-1783

Speeding Bullet Comics

614 N. Porter Ave.

Norman, OK 73071

(405) 360-6866

Comic Book University

7623 Shelby St.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 885-6395

Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts

2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.

Little Rock, AR 72205

(501) 293-0841

The Geekery

133A Main St.

Matawan, NJ 07747

(732) 696-8530

POP ROC

337 East Ave.

Rochester, NY 14604

(585) 310-2423

Circle City Comics

3454 W. 86th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46268

(317) 280-7530

Dragon Quills

506 Broad St.

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 549-1979

October Country Comics

246 Main St. #15

New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 255-1115

Infinity Flux

3643 Hixson Pike

Chattanooga, TN 37415

(423) 591-5689

World's Greatest Comics

5974 Westerville Rd.

Westerville, OH 43081

(614) 891-3000

Comic & Figure Addicts

30707 Union City Blvd.

Union City, CA 94587

(510) 952-9681

Bad Idea's debut release was to have been Eniac #1 by Kindt and Lewis LaRosa., intended for May, But then, you know, stuff happened. Maybe when that darned Button gets to a billion? So… how many of the stores above ordered additional copies before the deadline two days ago? How many still have that solo copy? Anyone buy it? Anyone bin it?