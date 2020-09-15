Surprise! Hero Trade #1 Is By Matt Kindt, David Lapham From Bad Idea

Remember when Robert Kirkman dropped a new comic book Die! Die! Die! in comic book stores without telling anyone? That's what Bad Idea Comics did their debut title that no one, until now, even knew existed. The Hero Trade #1 by Matt Kindt and David Lapham was sent to comic book retailers two to three weeks ago, pretending to be a small press title from a nobody, asking people to order more copies. Those that did, will be getting them, those that didn't will not. And they are blaming it on The Button.

And some retailers have noticed.

Here's the list of comic book stores that have copies, even if they haven't actually realised they have copies yet of Hero Trade #1, until they read about it on Bleeding Cool earlier today.

Hero Trade by Matt Kindt, David Lapham in Some Comic Shops Tomorrow
Photo from Bad Idea Comics.

Friendly Neighborhood Comics
799 South Main St.
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 966-2275

Big Planet Comics
7315 Baltimore Ave.
College Park, MD 20740
(301) 699-0498

Brave New World Comics
22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
(661) 259-4745

Knowhere Games and Comics
744 Grand Ave Ste 102,
San Marcos, CA 92078
(760) 891-8333

The Dragon
55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B
Guelph, Ontario
Canada
(519) 763-5544

The Comic Place
105 E. Holly St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 733-2224

Time Warp Comics & Games
3105 28th St.
Boulder, CO 80301
(800) 552-9108

Keith's Books and Comics
5400 E. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206
(214) 827-3060

Art from The Hero Trade #1.

Kings Comics
283 Clarence St.
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
02 9267 5615

Titan Comics
3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75234
(214) 350-4420

Njoy Games & Comics
8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd.
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 709-0599

Comics Adventure
15705 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Suite A
Milwaukie, OR 97267
(503) 305-7946

BaT Comics & Games
218 Broadway St.
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 898-0550

A Comic Shop
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 332-9636

Alternate Reality Comics
4110 S Maryland Pkwy.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 736-3673

Anyone Comics
1216 Union St.
Brooklyn, NY 11225
(347) 350-8422

Variant Edition
10132 151 St NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5P 1T4
Canada
(780) 452-9886

Fourcorners Comics
42 Baltimore St.
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2336

Pop Comics
203 W Center St Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
(657) 208-3835

Rick's Comic City
2720 Old Lebanon Rd. #104
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 883-7890

The Collective
515 E. Altamonte Dr., Unit 1023
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
(321) 295-7091

Comics Elite
5575 Elmwood Ave., Suite E-2
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 755-2533

Memory Lane Comics
201 Princess St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 392-6647

Rebel Base Comics & Toys
701 S Sharon Amity Rd., Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28211
(704) 442-9660

The Adventure Begins
525 Woodland Square Blvd. #130
Conroe, TX 77384
(936) 273-3223

Samurai Comics
1602 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
(602) 265-8886

Summit Comics & Games
216 Washington Square South B
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 485-2369

Green Brain Comics
13936 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313-582-9444)

Comics Are Go
5214 Detroit Rd.
Sheffield, OH 44035
(440) 695-8401

I Want More Comics
550 E Thornton Pkwy. #114
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 460-7226

The Nerd Store
601 South 2700, West Suite G106
West Valley City, UT 84119
(801) 964-4776

Ultimate Comics
1301 Buck Jones Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27606
(919) 377-8778

Flying Colors
2980 Treat Blvd.
Concord, CA 94518
(925) 825-5410

Beyond Comics
5632 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21704
(301) 668-8202

Aw Yeah Comics
313 Halstead Ave.
Harrison, NY 10528
(914) 732-3600

Cosmic Comics
3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2
Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 451-6611

The Fantasy Shop
10560 Baptist Church Rd.
St. Louis, MO, 63128
(314) 842-8228

Safari Pearl
660 W Pullman Rd.
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 882-9499

Global Pop Culture Collected
7420 N Beach Street #236
Fort Worth, TX
(817) 576-3656

Borderlands Comics and Games
1434 Laurens Rd.
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 235-3488

Space Cadets
27326 Robinson Rd #117
Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
(281) 298-1111

More Fun Comics and Games
103 W. Hickory St.
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 387-5893

Pittsburgh Comics
113 E. McMurray Rd.
Canonsburg, PA 15317
(721) 941-5445

Captain Blue Hen Comics
280 E. Main St., Suite 101
Newark, DE
(302) 737-3434

Books With Pictures
1401 SE Division St.
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 841-6276

Alakazam Comics
17777 Main Street, Suite E
Irvine, CA 92614

Big Bang Comics – Ireland
2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd
Dundrum, Dublin 16
Ireland
(+353) 1 216 5093

Art from The Hero Trade #1.

Dr No's Comics & Games Superstore
3372 Canton Rd. #104
Marietta, GA 30066
(678) 903-3705

Challengers Comics & Conversation
1845 N Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 278-0155

Cards, Comics & Collectibles
51 Main St.
Reisterstown, MD 21136
(410) 526-7410

Collector's Paradise
319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 577-6694

Zeppelin Comics
929 1st St.
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 297-6126

Redd Skull Comics
720A Edmonton Trail
Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4
Canada
(403) 230-2716

The Beguiling
319 College Street
Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2
Canada
(416) 533-9168

Third Eye Comics
209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 897-0322

Comic Quest
23811 Bridger Rd. #100
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 951-9668

The Comic Shop
14837 Washington Ave.
San Leandro, CA 94578
(510) 562-0205

Illusive Comics
1270 Franklin Mall
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 985-7481

Ssalefish Comics
3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 760-9851

Things From Another World
2916 NE Broadway St.
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 284-4693

The Dark Side
935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 363-0840

Geek Geek Nerd Nerd
2127 S. Hwy 97
Redmond, OR 97756
(541) 923-7345

Heroes Haven
635 SE Jackson St.
Roseburg, OR 97470
(541) 673-5004

Comix Warehouse
52 S. Main St.
Pearl River, NY 10965
(845) 216-9100

Strange Adventures
5110 Prince St.
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3
Canada
(902) 425-2140

Cosmic Monkey Comics
5335 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 517-9050

Comic Central
1425 WP Ball Blvd.
Sanford, FL 32771
(407) 321-5111

Cape & Cowl Comics
1601 Clay St.
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 907-0678

Paradox Comics-N-Cards
26 Roberts St.
Fargo, ND 58102
(701) 239-9505

Vault of Midnight
219 S. Main St.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 998-1413

Midtown Comics
200 W. 40th St.
New York, NY 10018
(212) 302-8192

Bedrock City Comics
6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 780-0675

I Like Comics
1715 Broadway St.
Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 852-8890

Double Midnight
245 Maple St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 669-9636

Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
21500 Catawba Ave.
Cornelius, NC 28031
(704) 892-4263

Golden Apple Comics
7018 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 658-6047

Art from The Hero Trade #1.

Forbidden Planet UK
179 Shaftesbury Ave.
London, WC2H 8JR
United Kingdom
(020) 7420 3666

Planet Comics
2704 N. Main St.
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 261-3578

Fantasy Books and Games
1113 E. Main St.
Belleville, IL 62221
(618) 235-0844

Maximum Comics
5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 367-0755

Geoffrey's Comics
15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B
Gardena, CA 90249
(310) 538-3198

Impulse Creations
8228 E. 61st St #121
Tulsa, OK 74133
(918) 884-7130

Source Comics & Games
2057 Snelling Ave N.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 645-0386

Telegraph Art & Comics
211 W. Main St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
(434) 244-3210

Zia Comics
125 N. Main St.
Las Cruces, NM 88001
(575) 222-4347

New Wave Collectibles
4020 Skippack Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473
(610) 222-9200

Maui Comics & Collectibles
10 N. Market St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 281-0440

Sterling Silver Comics
2210 Pickwick Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 484-4708

Velocity Comics
819 W. Broad St.
Richmond, VA 23220
(804) 303-1783

Speeding Bullet Comics
614 N. Porter Ave.
Norman, OK 73071
(405) 360-6866

Comic Book University
7623 Shelby St.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-6395

Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.
Little Rock, AR 72205
(501) 293-0841

The Geekery
133A Main St.
Matawan, NJ 07747
(732) 696-8530

POP ROC
337 East Ave.
Rochester, NY 14604
(585) 310-2423

Circle City Comics
3454 W. 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46268
(317) 280-7530

Dragon Quills
506 Broad St.
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-1979

October Country Comics
246 Main St. #15
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1115

Infinity Flux
3643 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37415
(423) 591-5689

World's Greatest Comics
5974 Westerville Rd.
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 891-3000

Comic & Figure Addicts
30707 Union City Blvd.
Union City, CA 94587
(510) 952-9681

Bad Idea's debut release was to have been Eniac #1 by Kindt and Lewis LaRosa., intended for May, But then, you know, stuff happened. Maybe when that darned Button gets to a billion? So… how many of the stores above ordered additional copies before the deadline two days ago? How many still have that solo copy? Anyone buy it? Anyone bin it?

