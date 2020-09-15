Retailers, Do Not Throw This Black and White Small Press Comic Away

Bleeding Cool understands that around two to three weeks ago, comic book stores across the Western world received what appeared to be a sample black-and-white small press comic book. It's not uncommon for self-publishers to do such a thing. Here's the package that retailers received back then, dubbed The Hero Trade #1.

With the message:

Dear comic shop, I am sending you one copy of my first self-published comic, The Hero Trade #1, free of charge. Please don't throw it away. I'd love it if you could put it on your shelf and sell it. If you would like to order more, please email us directly at theherotrade@gmail.com and include your store name/shipping address. Copies are $3 each [shipping included). Just let us know how many you'd like to order by no later than 9/13/20. Thank you in advance for your support.

I have been asked not to say any more for now. But it is not as it is described. It is something else. And this is going to be a speculator's dream hunt title. It is only in comic stores, most comic stores didn't even know they have them, many will be thrown away, some will have been put straight on the shelf – and just the one copy. I tell you this and I tell you now, eBay is going to go crazy over this The Hero Trade #1. Because those additional copies won't be the same as this one.

I am putting together details on what I think The Hero Trade actually is now. But you may want to call your store to see if they got this comic book. Maybe you bought it, curious as to what it was. And if you are a retailer, you may want to a) check your mail, b) check your trash, c) check your shelves and d) ask if anyone actually ordered any more – because the deadline is over. Let's call this is Bleeding Cool Speculator Watch Of The Month, shall we? Yes, let's do that.