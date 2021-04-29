Susie Yi Auctions Latest Graphic Novel, Paper Girl, To Roaring Brook

Susie Yi has sold at auction, her new graphic novel Paper Girl, about an 11-year-old girl who journeys to South Korea for her halmuni's (Korean grandmother's) funeral while trying to figure out how to reverse a wish gone wrong in her attempt to fit in. A simple wish goes awry when a Korean American girl finds herself turning into paper after wishing to become someone else to fit in at school and at home. When she returns to South Korea, her understanding of her family, her culture, and herself begins to unravel—but also rebuild in new ways."

A two-book deal, with five publishers in the bidding, the winner was Connie Hsu at Roaring Brook Press, at auction, in a two-book deal. The deal was done by Susie Yi's agent by Kathleen Ortiz at New Leaf Literary & Media.

Susie Yi is a Korean-American writer, illustrator, and cartoonist based in Chicago, Illinois. She also created the Cat And Cat Adventures and Peaceful Panels webcomics.

Kathleen Ortiz also sold Susie Yi's three-book graphic novel series Cat And Cat Adventures, to Andrew Arnold at Harper Alley, with The Quest Of Snacks scheduled for this autumn. The series follows two cats who, while their human is at work, learn to use their hidden powers to create a potion for unlimited snacks, just to find themselves accidentally teleported to a deserted island.

Roaring Brook Press is part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, and already has a graphic novel imprint First: Second, but now is increasing its own central graphic novel list for children. New Leaf Literary & Media is a New York-based full-service management and representation firm.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.