Swamp Thing #16 Preview: Series Finale

In this preview of Swamp Thing #16, Swamp Thing's fate rests upon Trinity's words to the Parliament of Gears… but shouldn't they both put some clothes on first? If we showed up to court naked, the judge wouldn't be too happy. Just sayin'. Check out the preview below.

SWAMP THING #16

DC Comics

0622DC191

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

Now restored to full power, the Swamp Thing must face the Parliament of Gears if he has any hope of saving the Earth. But the corruptive, cancerous force of industry has already destroyed so much—will Swamp Thing be able to turn the destructive tide before it's too late? Find out in the earthshaking finale of The Swamp Thing.

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

