Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #126 Preview: What Is It Good For?

The Utroms are close to violating a cease fire with the Triceratons in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #126. Will the Turtles impose sanctions? Check out the preview below.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #126
IDW PUBLISHING
DEC210535
(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica
The battle between the TMNT and the Punk Frogs rages through Mutant Town and there can only be one victor! Meanwhile, tensions come to a head between the Utroms and the Triceratons and the ramifications will have a big impact on NYC!
In Shops: 2/16/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for DEC210535 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #126, by (W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica, in stores Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from IDW PUBLISHING
