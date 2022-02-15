Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #126 Preview: What Is It Good For?

The Utroms are close to violating a cease fire with the Triceratons in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #126. Will the Turtles impose sanctions? Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #126
IDW PUBLISHING
DEC210535
(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica
The battle between the TMNT and the Punk Frogs rages through Mutant Town and there can only be one victor! Meanwhile, tensions come to a head between the Utroms and the Triceratons and the ramifications will have a big impact on NYC!
In Shops: 2/16/2022
SRP: $3.99

