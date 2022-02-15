Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #126 Preview: What Is It Good For?

The Utroms are close to violating a cease fire with the Triceratons in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #126. Will the Turtles impose sanctions? Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #126

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210535

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

The battle between the TMNT and the Punk Frogs rages through Mutant Town and there can only be one victor! Meanwhile, tensions come to a head between the Utroms and the Triceratons and the ramifications will have a big impact on NYC!

In Shops: 2/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Comics, idw, previews