Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 Preview: Never Trust a Dead Rat

Donatello's captured by the Foot Clan in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9, but the real shock? A dead rat dispensing wisdom. Classic comics logic!

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 hits stores June 11th, featuring Donatello's capture by the Foot Clan

The remaining turtles plan war against Karai, but receive guidance from an unexpected source: a dead rat

Multiple variant covers available, including art by Eastman, Ferreyra, Suriano, Wijngaard, Byrne, and Randolph

Already weakened, weary, and a little deranged, poor Donatello has now been captured by the Foot Clan! The remaining Turtle boys make a plan for an all-out war against Karai, but are forced to think twice when they hear the voice of reason…coming from the body of a dead rat?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9

by Jason Aaron & Juan Ferreyra, cover by Jorge Fornés

Already weakened, weary, and a little deranged, poor Donatello has now been captured by the Foot Clan! The remaining Turtle boys make a plan for an all-out war against Karai, but are forced to think twice when they hear the voice of reason…coming from the body of a dead rat?

IDW Publishing

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jun 11, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403315100911

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

82771403315100921 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 Variant B (Eastman) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100931 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 Variant C (Ferreyra) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100941 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 Variant RI (10) (Eastman B&W) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100951 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 Variant RI (25) (Suriano) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100961 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 Variant RI (50) (Wijngaard) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100971 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 Variant D (Byrne) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100981 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #9 Variant E (Randolph) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

