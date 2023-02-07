Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Krang #1 Preview When it brains, it pours! Celebrate stories featuring everyone's favorite interdimensional warlord in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Krang #1.

When it brains, it pours! Celebrate stories featuring everyone's favorite interdimensional warlord in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Krang #1. I'm Jude Terror, your guide to the world of comic book previews, and I'm joined by Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about this issue and hope it doesn't try to take over the world this time.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BEST OF KRANG #1

IDW-PRH

OCT228161

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

From Dimension X to Earth and even beyond, the legend of Krang is long reaching. He's gone from coward to conqueror, from warrior prince to fallen emperor. He's been hated and feared and even revered. Delve into the history of one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' most infamous adversaries in this collection of tales!

In Shops: 2/8/2023

SRP: $5.99

