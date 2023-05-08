Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Gets Its Own Comic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has a comic book tying into the Splintered Fate arcade game, published by IDW, written by Henry Barajas.

IDW Publishing may not have much of a marketing department right now. This is why I only came across the existence of this particular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book tieing into the Splintered Fate arcade game on writer Henry Barajas' Substack. He writes this weekend;

"When my buddy Jonathan passed my name along to write the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Splintered Fate digital comic for the new Apple Arcade game, let's say that I was more than ready. I have been playing a beta version of the game—and it freaking rules. Hit me up if you download the game and want to double-team Shredder. I had a blast writing this comic. With the help of the TMNT game writer, Kevin Michael Johnson, our story starts right before you spring into action. The digital-first issue is available through Amazon Kindle a.k.a. Comixology only for $1.99. Shout out to my editors Thea Cheuk and Charles Beacham for guiding me through the whole process. Here is a four-page preview exclusive to my Substack, I think."

And now on Bleeding Cool as wel, drawn by Pablo Verdugo and coloured by Gigi Dutreix.

TMNT Splintered Fate from Paramount Global is an arcade game available exclusively on Apple Arcade, in which TMNT master Splinter is missing and the brothers are under attack. "Unravel the mysteries to discover the sinister hand behind the mayhem. Join Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael on a co-op roguelike adventure where their unique attacks combine with randomized power-ups for some gnarly fun. Search for clues and hints across NYC with help from familiar allies like April, Metalhead, Casey Jones, and more."