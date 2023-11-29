Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Avengers Inc, leonard kirk

Avengers Inc. Cancelled Early By Marvel

Avengers Inc. is the Avengers series starring Janet Van Dyne and Victor Shade in a fashion that reflects the Avengers TV series.

Avengers Inc. is the Avengers series starring Janet Van Dyne and Victor Shade in a fashion that reflects the Avengers TV series rather than the superhero team. Launching in September from Al Ewing and Leonard Kirk, there was no issue in Marvel Comics' February 2023 solicits and solicitations. Diamond had a stub for issue 6, as have online stores such as Midtown, Third Eye, Westfield, Forbidden Planet and more, but no actual comic book. So what's up? It looks like Marvel Comics may have… changed its mind.

Marvel Comcis Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Tom Brevoort, was asked on his Substack, "Is Avengers Inc. over with #5? I've been enjoying it so far" and gave the straightforward answer, "Unfortunately, Cathal, there weren't enough like you, so we will be wrapping up the series with issue #5."

The penultimate issue will be published just after Christmas, and the final issue on the last day of January.

(W) Al Ewing (A) Leonard Kirk

GO FOR THE JUGGLER!

GO FOR THE JUGGLER!

Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She's got a file on the Death Throws – a worker's co-operative for themed super villains – that's taller than she is. His name is Victor Shade. Apparently, he's been a member for years. Together, they've got to find out who's picking the Death Throws off one by one…before it's his turn. PLUS, IN HIS VERY LAST GUEST APPEARANCE PRIOR TO HIS DEMISE, MOON KNIGHT!

(W) Al Ewing (A) Leonard Kirk

THE SECRET REVEALED!

• Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She led the Avengers. She's divorced. Deep down, she still considers herself a widow.

• His name is Henry Pym. He's the leader of the new Lethal Legion. He's her ex-husband. He's very much alive.

• Together, they've got a LOT to talk about…

