Events & Spotlight Hours For May 2024 In Pokémon GO
With the May 2024 events announced for Pokémon GO, what can we expect to see added to the game that has not yet been announced by Niantic?
Article Summary
- May Spotlight Hours to feature Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Abra, Elgyem, and Mareanie with various bonuses.
- Diancie Special Research kicks off May events, with potential for a Popplio Community Day.
- GO Battle Weekend, Rivals Week, and Ultra Space Wonders hint at competitive play and Ultra Beast content.
- Master Ball offered through Masterwork Research and increased Shiny odds during Flock Together Research Day.
So far, we know every Pokémon that will feature in the weekly Tuesday Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO. We also have a list of upcoming events. We do not, however, know what is happening in every one of those events… but we can look at hints to make an educated guess. Let's get to it.
First up, are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2024:
- Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny
This feature ties into Rivals Week, which will also offer a rotating chance at regional species both in the wild and in Tier Three Raids.
The following week, we have a one-time Community Day species:
- Tuesday, May 14, 2024: Abra with double evolution XP, can be Shiny
The following selection is the best one of the month:
- Tuesday, May 21, 2024: Elgyem with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny
Elgyem is a relatively rare spawn and is hardly ever featured in events, so a chance at Shiny hunting this one sounds nice to me. We close out with the only species not currently available in its Shiny form:
- Tuesday, May 23, 2024: Mareanie with double catch XP
Now, for the other events, here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in May 2024:
- May 1, 2024: Diancie Special Research available to all Trainers
- May 4 – 5, 2024: GO Battle Weekend
- May 4 – 9, 2024: Rivals Week
- May 11, 2024: Flock Together Research Day
This event will see boosted Shiny odds for Spearow, Doduo, Hoothoot, Taillow, and Rufflet.
- May 14 – 19, 2024: Catching Wonders'
This event will offer a Master Ball through Masterwork Research.
- May 19, 2024: May Community Day: TBA
Popplio?
- May 23 – 28, 2024: Ultra Space Wonders
This event will surely relate to Ultra Beasts. My guess is that we will see the Poipole-themed research culminate in a Naganadel-themed event. We shall see.
- May 26, 2024: Incense Day
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.