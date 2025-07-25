Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, IDW, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs Godzilla & More At San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Gene Luen Yang and Freddie Williams II launch a new era for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at IDW in December.

TMNT #13 kicks off with blind bag variant covers and a deadly new assassin threatening the turtles' future.

TMNT Vs Godzilla miniseries unites the heroes in a massive crossover against kaiju-sized dangers this November.

BATTLE NEXUS event reunites Shredder, Metalhead, Slash, and Ninjara in multidimensional martial arts action.

As Gene Luen Yang and Freddie E. Williams II take over the IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic from Jason Aaron and friends, with new TMNT Group Editor Jake Thomas, formerly of Marvel with issue 13 in December, IDW promises that the turtles are "back together and hopeful about the future of the city, but there's a dark and personal danger lurking in the shadows as a deadly new assassin makes their debut."

"I've been a fan of the TMNT since I was young. I remember watching the '80s cartoon with my brother and then reenacting the Turtles' adventures with our action figures. I read my first issue of TMNT at a friend's house, and I was blown away by the melding of gritty martial arts action and wild, out-of-left-field ideas. Many years later, I began my cartooning career in American independent comics. All of us from that corner of comics owe a huge debt to Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Their talent and creativity, both as comics creators and as businessmen, carved out a path for the rest of us to follow. In fact, the very first comic I ever self-published was funded by a grant from Peter Laird's Xeric Foundation. I've admired the Turtles for a long, long time. I'm absolutely thrilled to get to tell their stories at IDW." – Gene Luen Yang.

"Finally I'm getting to REALLY scratch my TMNT itch! I've been so lucky to draw the Turtles on covers and crossovers, but it's not enough, never enough. I LOVE the Turtles! The original Mirage comics were instrumental in making me fall in love with the comic book medium, and of course I am SUPER inspired by the POWER and TEXTURE in that early Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird art! Now, after begging Editor-in-Chief Bobby Curnow for over a decade, I am so happy to draw my first FULL ON TMNT series! My goal is to draw at least 450 Turtles per page in each issue! Can't wait for everyone to see what we're working on, I'm having a BLAST!" – Freddie E. Williams II.

And TMNT #13 will also join the blind bag variant craze, with covers from the like of Daniel Warren Johnson, David Nakayama, Clayton Crain, and more. Additionally, an annual issue, from writer Kenny Porter and artists Michael Shelfer and Maria Keane, will be released in October to bridge the gap between both runs.

Oh yes and Tim Seeley and artist Fero Pe bring us TMNT Vs Godzilla. Because it can't just be DC and Marvel who are doing Godzilla Vs comic books…

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ANNUAL 2025 Cover A by Mateus Santolouco

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ANNUAL 2025 Holiday Variant by Jared Cullum

Before the Turtles begin their new mission in the ongoing series, they're stepping into a multidimensional tournament! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: BATTLE NEXUS is an action-packed five-week event kicking off in November.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #1 Cover A by the Escorza brothers

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #1 Cover B by Mateus Santolouco

Featuring beloved characters from various incarnations of the franchise – including the classic Shredder from Mirage Studios, Metalhead from the 2012 animated series, Slash returning from the dead and the IDW debut of Ninjara – this adrenaline-filled adventure is crafted by fan-favorite TMNT creatives, including writers Tom Waltz, Paul Allor, Sophie Campbell, Caleb Goellner, and Erik Burnham with art from the Escorza brothers, Ben Bishop, Vitor Cafaggi, Omar Francia, and Hendry Prasetya.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #1 Cover A by Fero Pe

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #1 color art by Fero Pe, Luis Antonio Delgado

Stomping its way into comic shops this November is a crossover even bigger than the Technodrome itself: TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA! From the innovative minds of writer Tim Seeley and artist Fero Pe comes a jaw-dropping blend of the two pop culture franchises as it's revealed the Foot Clan exists to stop the onslaught of kaiju attacks, but Shredder and General Krang have different plans to give mutagen a giant upgrade.

