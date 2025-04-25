Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: al ewing, judeg dredd

The 2000AD Sci-Fi Special in Rebellion's July 2025 Solicits

The 2000AD Sci-Fi Special in Rebellion's July 2025 Solicits with Al Ewing, Dan Abnett, Mark Harrison, Ian Edginton, D'Israeli and more!

Article Summary Explore 2000AD's Sci-Fi Special 2025 with stories from Al Ewing, Dan Abnett, and more top creators.

Immerse in thrilling adventures featuring Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, and Cyd from The Out.

Don't miss the return of Azimuth's new arc and the deep-space epic Void Runners in April 2025 Progs.

Unfold more Judge Dredd chaos with Mega-City tales and the thrilling Rat Pack Commando series.

Rebellion returns to their 2000 AD Sci-Fi Special in their July 2025 solicits and solicitations, though mostly hitting the US in August and September, with one-off stories by Al Ewing, Dan Abnett, Mark Harrison, Ian Edginton, D'Israeli and more.

2000 AD SCI-FI SPECIAL 2025

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY251644

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Abnett, Ian Edington (A) D'Israel, Mark Harrison, TBC (CA) Chris Weston,

The characters of 2000 AD head off on vacation in this year's summer special-or at least find themselves amongst holidaymakers where trouble is never far away. Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, Ampney Crucis and Cyd from The Out all feature in this collection of all-new one-off stories from Al Ewing, Dan Abnett, Mark Harrison, Ian Edginton, D'Israeli and more!

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

2000 AD APRIL 2025 PROGS (JUL 2025 SHIPPING) PROGS 2439-2443

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY251643

(W) Rob Williams, Dan Abnett, Ian Edington, David Hine (A) Boo Cook, D'Israeli, R. M. Guera (A / CA) Tazio Bettin

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! There's two returning series as Dan Abnett & Tazio Bettin reunite for the next arc of Azimuth, "Abandoned by God," with Dexter fighting for his life, and David Hine & Boo Cook collaborate once again on deep-space freak-out Void Runners as Shikari continues to spread the word! Plus there's more high-octane action in Judge Dredd: Tunnels by Rob Williams & RM Guera, and Scarlet Traces: Empire of Blood by Ian Edginton & D'Israeli.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #482 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY251645

(W) Alec Worley, David Barnett, Paul Starkey, Karl Stock (A) Clint Langley, Luke Horsman, Nick Brokenshire, Conor Boyle (CA) John McCrea

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Chaos breaks out in Mega-City's most high-end restaurant in Judge Dredd: "True Taste" by Alec Worley & Clint Langley; plus there's more space-pirate action in Barrel & Hammer by David Barnett & Luke Horsman, Cadet Dredd is hurled through time in "The Haunting of Iso-Block 8" by Paul Starkey & Nick Brokenshire, and there's a killer on the loose in Mega-City 2099: "Anger Machine" by Karl Stock & Conor Boyle. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

JUDGE DREDD COMP CASE FILES TP VOL 25 (S&S ED)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY251647

(W) John Smith, John Wagner, Paul Neal, Robbie Morrison, Marc Wigmore (A) Alex Ronald, Carlos Ezquerra, Greg Staples, Henry Flint, Lee Sullivan, Marc Wigmore, Paul Marshall, Paul Peart, Peter Doherty, Simon Davis, Tom Carney, Trevor Hairsine (A / CA) Jason Brashill

Mega-City One-American city of the future. Only the Judges, empowered to dispense instant justice, can stop total anarchy on the crime-ridden streets. Toughest of them all is Judge Dredd-he is the law and these are his stories… This 25th-volume of the bestselling Case Files series features includes the return of Dredd's greatest nemesis, Judge Death, and his foul cadre of henchmen, the Dark Judges Fire, Mortis and Fear. Also, a legendary judge dies bringing the law to the lawless in the Cursed Earth. Case Files 25 features the unique artwork of Trevor Hairsine, Henry Flint, and Carlos Ezquerra, amongst others, written by John Wagner, John Smith, and Robbie Morrison.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

RAT PACK CONVICT COMMANDOS TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY251648

(W) Alan Hebden (A) Eric Bradbury (A / CA) Cam Kennedy

Major Taggart leads the squad of four soldiers, court martialed for various offences and dubbed the Rat Pack. These soldiers are sent on do-or-die missions for the Allies during World War II, and despite them resent Taggart and not trusting each other, they must still complete their missions against the Nazi forces. With stories ranging from finding stolen diplomatic papers, destroying German-held dams in Norway, and hijacking Hitler's personal train in order to steal Nazi war plans, this collection brings together the ultimate, and greatest, Rat Pack stories in one volume, with stunning art by Cam Kennedy and Eric Bradbury.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!