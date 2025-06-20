The Book Of Nosferatu Launches in Ablaze September 2025 Full Solicits

Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: michael moreci, nosferatu

The Book Of Nosferatu Launches in Ablaze September 2025

The Book Of Nosferatu launches in Ablaze Publishing's September 2025 full solicits and solicitations

Article Summary The Book Of Nosferatu #1 debuts at Ablaze in September 2025, exploring the vampire's dark origins.

Michael Moreci and Todor Hristov team up for a gothic horror tale centered on Nosferatu mythology.

New volumes of Gannibal and Get Schooled expand Ablaze's manga and webtoon print lineups.

Get Schooled inspires a Netflix adaptation—catch up with the comic before the show's release.

Michael Moreci and Todor Hristov launch their new comic book series The Book Of Nosferatu in Ablaze's September 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as more from Gannibal and Get Schooled from Ablaze Manga..

BOOK OF NOSFERATU #1 CVR A HRISTOV (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JUL250328

JUL250329 – BOOK OF NOSFERATU #1 CVR B HRISTOV B&W (MR)

JUL250330 – BOOK OF NOSFERATU #1 CVR C GAUDIO HOMAGE (MR)

JUL250331 – BOOK OF NOSFERATU #1 CVR D BLANK (MR)

JUL250332 – BOOK OF NOSFERATU #1 CVR E 5 COPY HRISTOV VIRGIN (MR)

JUL250333 – BOOK OF NOSFERATU #1 CVR F 10 COPY GAUDIO VIRGIN (MR)

JUL250334 – BOOK OF NOSFERATU #1 CVR G 20 COPY HRISTOV GLOW IN DARK (MR)

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Todor Hristov

Every monster has a beginning! Learn the origin of Nosferatu in this adult tale of unrestrained gothic horror written by Michael Moreci (Barbaric, Dick Tracy) and illustrated by Todor Hristov (Stranger Things)!

Emil's wife is missing, but no one in his village will do anything about it. No one will even speak of it. It's like she never even existed. But Emil knows the truth: Bella did not simply vanish, she was taken, prey to the region's terrifying blight… Nosferatu.

Unable to break through the taboo surrounding any interference in these cursed matters, Emil turns away from society and into a world full of unknown and strange powers. What terrible things lurk between the villages in the deep, dark woods, and how can he harness them to find his beloved bride? Can he harness them at all, or will he too succumb to their curses?

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

GANNIBAL GN VOL 09 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JUL250335

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya (A / CA) Masaaki Ninomiya

"From now on, I'll fulfill my role."

Obsessed with his desire to wipe out the Goto clan, Daigo descends into madness. Meanwhile, lamenting his own weakness, Keisuke finally finds his resolve. For him, this means ending the deadly curse that reigns over his clan and the village… a curse he's truly come to hate.

In Shops: Aug 19, 2026

GET SCHOOLED GN VOL 06 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JUL250336

(W) Yongtaek Chae (A / CA) Garam Han

The hit webtoon Get Schooled is receiving a live-action adaptation via Netflix! Get caught up on the story in its original medium before the drama's debut, available in print from ABLAZE!

Trouble comes full circle when the TRPA returns to the scene of one of their first cases! While the students at Gu-Un Technical High School have moved on from their turf war and largely amended their rough ways, a new problem grips the young people of their region. A mysterious mobile game has encouraged a culture of gambling addiction, and those in debt are turning to robbery to keep on going. Can Hwajin and Hanrim intervene and re-reform the perpetrators? And if backsliding is so easy, should they question the effectiveness of their own methods?

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

