Posted in: Comics | Tagged: coverwatch, pride, star wars

Marvel's New Pride Variant Covers For Star Wars Comics in June

Marvel Comics launches new Pride variant covers for Star Wars Comics in June by Rickie Yagawa

Article Summary Marvel unveils Star Wars Pride variant covers for June, celebrating queer characters from films, TV, books, and comics.

Rickie Yagawa creates a three-part connecting Star Wars cover spanning Rogue One: Jyn Erso #1, Shadow of Maul #4, and Echoes of the Empire #3.

The Star Wars Pride artwork spotlights 18 LGBTQ+ characters, including Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, Rae Sloane, and Vel Sarth.

Star Wars Pride variant covers arrive across June on 6/3, 6/10, and 6/24, alongside Marvel's Voices: Pride and other specials.

Rickie Yagawa draws a new lineup of queer Star Wars characters in a three-part connecting cover featured on Star Wars: Rogue One- Jyn Erso #1, Star Wars: Shadow Of Maul #4 and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes Of The Empire #3. In addition to Wiccan & Hulking: Raid of Ultron, this year's Marvel's Voices Pride special, and a collection of Pride Variant Covers across Marvel Comics titles, this June. The artwork spotlights eighteen characters from across the Star Wars universe, including films, television, books, and comics, all brought together to celebrate Pride. Rickie Yagawa says that "It was a privilege to participate in this project! One of the things I love most about the Star Wars galaxy is the diversity of characters found throughout its long history. This was a really cool and special experience for me." From Jedi Knights and rogues to Rebellion heroes and Imperial leaders, here's who's who from left to right…

Vildar Mac

Terec and Ceret

Mother Aniseya

Mother Koril

Tey Sirrek

Cinta Kaz and Vel Sarth

Sabé

Doctor Aphra

Just Lucky

Ariole Yu

Larma D'Acy and Wrobie Tyce

Rae Sloane

Losha and T'Onga

Sana Starros

Rickie Yagawa is a Japanese comic artist based in Tokyo. She is best known for creating anime-style variant covers for Marvel Comics and character covers for titles such as X Deaths of Wolverine, Daredevil, Emma Frost, Binary, and others in the Spider-Verse/Edge of Spider-Verse series.

On Sale 6/3 STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – JYN ERSO #1 THREE-PART CONNECTING PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA – 75960621534800121

On Sale 6/10 STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #4 THREE-PART CONNECTING PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA – 75960621479200441

On Sale 6/24 STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #3 THREE-PART CONNECTING PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA – 75960621593500341

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