The Changing Face Of Krakoan Resurrection In Today's X-Men Comics

There are rules. Rules are meant to be broken, or at least bent out of shape. Bend them yoo much however and you'll be in The Pit, Welcome to Krakoa Shore, the new reality TV show set on the mutant paradise of Karkoa and it's neighbouring planets, pocket dimensions, dimensional divergences and hell domains that border it via a series of well placed Krakoan gates. When they aren't being turned into Kaiju that is. So how have things been changing today? Well the big difference between pre and post-Krakoa on mutants is that they can not get resurrected after they die. Properly, officially, courtesy of Professort X, Cerebro and the mutants known as The Five. But… there have been complications.

When you die in Hell, where do you go? Apparently, just like Otherworld, you might resurrect wrong, so wait till you get home to die if you can…

Quentin Quite, Kid Omega, has been experimenting with The Five, esurrecting mutants without brains (no, not Toad) for Quentin Quire to then control.

And he has quite the collection of meat puppets with a certain colour coded theme.

The Krakoan equivalent to a garage full of sports cars, I guess. But even Quentin can see things are not what they were.

Danger is creating lots and lots of robot Wolverines rather than going the fleshy route.

While Mister Sinister is also creating new bodies through his own genetic experiments, no Five required.

While some mutants deaths are even planned for, safe in the knowledge that resurrection will be fast and automatic.

Or even used as a way to extract information from an unwilling mutant.

Is everyone taking notes? There will be a quiz…

But the resurrection protocol have courted the attention of folks you didn;t want to court. Defined as excessive deviancy, the Eternals are coming to commit genocide…

It looks like the Five might be about to be on overtime…

Are thh days of Krakoan resurrection numbered?

X-FORCE #28

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221007

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

IT'S QUENTIN QUIRE, #&%$!

CEREBRAX stalks the island of Krakoa, and no one is safe! Its hunger for minds is insatiable…but what happens when it absorbs the minds – and powers – of the most powerful mutants?! X-FORCE will have to STEP. IT. UP. – and QUENTIN QUIRE leads the way!

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #21 STEGMAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221011

(W) Ben Percy (A) Adam Kubert (CA) Ryan Stegman

DEEPER INTO DANGER DANGER DANGER!

Outnumbered and surrounded, WOLVERINE unleashes his berserker rage, and DEADPOOL embraces his deadly fighting skills in a last ditch effort to save mutant lives. But what's with all the ROBOT X-MEN, and what do they have to do with the X-DESK?

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99 NEW MUTANTS #25

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210894

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE LABORS OF MAGIK START HERE!

The big two-five is here – and it's the perfect jumping-on point for fans new and old! Illyana Rasputin is the Sorcerer Supreme and the rightful queen of Limbo… but she's been awfully busy on Krakoa. Someone's got their eye on the throne – and Magik isn't the only queen

in mutantdom. Vita Ayala and Rod Reis rekindle an old flame for a whole new generation of Magik lovers! RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $4.99 IMMORTAL X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220938

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING! Magneto leaving the council means big shoes need to be filled. Selene demonstrating her foot size by crushing the whole island beneath it is unorthodox, yet compelling. Can the Quiet Council resist?

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN RED #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220857

(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

WHO CAN TAME THE RED PLANET?

The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war – and on what they now call Arakko, they're keeping up their violent ways. ABIGAIL BRAND knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But STORM has other ideas, along with a broken MAGNETO in her corner and ROBERTO DA COSTA making his own moves. Welcome to X-MEN RED. It's a new world… and someone has to claim it.

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99 ETERNALS #12

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221038

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Esad Ribic

• Thanos makes his final moves to destroy our world.

• Can the Eternals settle their differences with the Avengers in time to do anything about it?

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99