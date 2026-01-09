Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: aquaman, KO, The Joker

The Choices Being Made In DC's K.O. #3 And Aquaman #13 Next Week

The choices that are being made in DC's K.O. #3 and tie-in Aquaman #13 both out next week

Article Summary Superman faces a vision of ruling with the Heart Of Omega in DC's K.O. #3, stirring major choices ahead.

The Omega Tournament heats up as the final eight combatants fight to become King Omega in K.O. #3.

Aquaman #13 finds Arthur missing as Atlantis faces a new threat and Mera steps into the spotlight.

Both DC's K.O. #3 and Aquaman #13 release next Wednesday, setting up epic showdowns and surprises.

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico and Aquaman #13 by Jeremy Adams and Daniel Bayliss are both published next Wednesday from DC Comics. And continuing the tournament tale of the respective parties. With Superman, fresh from his win in DC's K.O. #2, being given a vision of the world he would create with the Heart Of Omega, by the Heart Of Omega, in DC K.O. #3.

Hang on, before we go any further… a kingdom of peace? Aquaman? Mera, maybe, when she was young, but as the preview to Aquaman #13 below shows, it's more her vision than it is that of Aquaman… who has gone missing in the K.O. And having to choose a very different partner. Maybe both of them are…

And so the Heart Of Omega speaks across a double spread…

Well, she does have a movie coming up… and we can presume how K.O. #3 ends, given that K.O. #4 will see them fighting Darkseid's champions, the Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman…

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico and Aquaman #13 by Jeremy Adams and Daniel Bayliss are both published next Wednesday from DC Comics.

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain…

Aquaman #13 by Jeremy Adams, Daniel Bayliss

As Arthur continues to duke it out in the major DC K.O. event, the hidden kingdom of Atlantis at last emerges! But all is not well, and Queen Mera finds herself face-to-face with the deadliest foe to attack their fair kingdom yet! New threats, new drama, a trip to the throne of Kahndaq, and the return of Black Manta!!

As Arthur continues to duke it out in the major DC K.O. event, the hidden kingdom of Atlantis at last emerges! But all is not well, and Queen Mera finds herself face-to-face with the deadliest foe to attack their fair kingdom yet! New threats, new drama, a trip to the throne of Kahndaq, and the return of Black Manta!!

