Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman, Javier Fernandez, KO, scott snyder

Superman Vs Absolute Superman In DC's K.O. #4???

Superman Vs Absolute Superman In DC's K.O. #4???

Article Summary Superman faces off against Absolute Superman in the highly anticipated DC's K.O. #4 showdown.

Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman join DC's K.O. tournament from the Absolute Universe.

The Omega Tournament heats up as new Absolute fighters enter, changing the fate of the DC Universe.

Upcoming issues promise shocking twists, Darkseid’s return, and a battle for the Heart of Apokolips.

As shared by DC's K.O. artist Javier Fernandez on Instagram, saying "THIS IS HAPPENING You don't want to miss #DCKO4 tell to local comic shop" and appearing to show Superman and a bloodied Absolute Superman bearing down on each other.

In the first issue of DC's K.O., as well as revealing that Darkseid has planted himself amongst the Quantum Quorum, we got a glimpse of his horsemen waiting to enter the fray. And they were clearly Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman, from the Absolute Universe. And while we have been told that characters from DC's K.O. won't appear in the Absolute Universe, it seems that it will be happening the other way around…

And here is how Absolute Superman is looking today…

Here's how the remaining issues of DC's K.O. are looking…

DC K.O. #3 (OF 5) (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

THE ELITE EIGHT REMAIN–AND ALL HELL IS GOING TO BREAK LOOSE! IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain… $3.99 1/14/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez THE ELITE EIGHT REMAIN–AND ALL HELL IS GOING TO BREAK LOOSE! IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain… $3.99 1/14/2026 DC K.O. #4 (OF 5) (W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Javier Fernandez, Xermanico (CA) Dan Mora

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Javier Fernandez, Xermanico (CA) Dan Mora THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026 DC K.O. #5 (OF 5) (W) Scott Snyder (A) Javier Fernandez (CA) Dan Mora

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Javier Fernandez (CA) Dan Mora THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026 Absolute Superman#14 by Jason Aaron (Author), Rafa Sandoval

It has all been leading to this. The final battle against Ra's Al Ghul, for the fate of Smallville and the soul of Superman!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!