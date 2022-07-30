The Gay Who Turned Kaiju in Yen Press October 2022 Solicits

Yen Press, is a manga publisher co-owned by Kadokawa Corporation and the Hachette Book Group, as well as the Yen On light novel imprint. Here are the Yen October 2022 solicits and solicitations. As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Yen Press. where you won't see any kind of that woke LGBTQ malarky, I am sure.

GAY WHO TURNED KAIJU GN

YEN PRESS

AUG222079

(W) Kazuki Minamoto (A) Kazuki Minamoto

Bullied for being gay, teenager Takashi Arashiro wishes he could just be somebody else-but who could predict he'd morph into a giant-headed sci-fi creature?! Takashi's tumultuous emotions become the catalyst for personal and social exploration of the LGBTQ experience in this quirky, profound manga from prolific BL author Kazuki Minamoto.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

ADACHI AND SHIMAMURA GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG222100

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A) Moke Yuzuhara

Adachi and Shimamura are now in their second year of high school. Luckily, they're in the same class this year, but Adachi doesn't seem too pleased with the fact that Shimamura is having no trouble fitting right in with their new classmates. Acquaintances, friends, best friends-those are all well and good, but how do you take that final step? Maybe having a sleepover and sharing a bed together…?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

RUN ON YOUR NEW LEGS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG222093

(W) Wataru Midori (A) Wataru Midori

Kikuzato finally meets Doujima, the first para-athlete-and adult-he's ever looked up to. But it turns out Doujima shares a complicated history with Kikuzato's prosthetist, Chidori. Meanwhile, Kikuzato's middle school friend Takegawa reminisces over the past after he's told to quit the soccer club, and the track-and-field club's competitions are brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

MAGICAL REVOLUTION REINCARNATED PRINCESS & LADY GN VOL 03 (C

YEN PRESS

AUG222094

(W) Piero Karasu (A) Yuri Kisaragi

Anis swore to use magic to protect everyone's smiles. Euphie swore to protect Anis, her savior. Filled with determination by their oaths, the two join hands and straddle a single broomstick. Together, they race towards the sky where a dragon awaits…!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

HIRANO & KAGIURA GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG222082

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono

Basketball players. Bad boys who aren't really bad boys. Roommates. Senpai-kouhai BL romance. It all started when Kagiura moved into the school dorms with what seemed to be a bad-boy upperclassman. But after he's left in the tender care of his mother hen of a roommate, Hirano, it's too much to ask for Kagiura not to fall in love…right?!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

THERMAE ROMAE COMP OMNIBUS HC

YEN PRESS

AUG222078

(W) Mari Yamazaki (A) Mari Yamazaki

When Roman architect Lucius is criticized for his outdated thermae designs, he retreats to the local bath to collect his thoughts. All Lucius wants is to recapture the Rome of earlier days, when one could enjoy a relaxing bath without the pressure of merchants and roughhousing patrons. But as he slips deeper into the water, Lucius is caught in the drainage and dragged through the bottom of the bath! He emerges amid a group of strange-looking foreigners with the most peculiar bathhouse customs…over 1,500 years in the future in modern-day Japan! His contemporaries wanted him to modernize, so-borrowing the customs of these mysterious bath-loving people-Lucius opens what quickly becomes the most popular new bathhouse in Rome: Thermae Romae! Soak in Mari Yamazaki's fantastic story and art in this deluxe omnibus!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 75

I CANNOT REACH YOU GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG222102

(W) Mika (A) Mika

Yamato and Kakeru. Childhood best friends, complete opposites, wholly in love with each other. After Yamato's confession, Kakeru resolved to face his feelings-once and for all! More aware of Yamato than ever, Kakeru agonizes over his true desires, the pair somehow end up on a Christmas date. Can Yamato's affection reach Kakeru?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG222080

(W) Yuu Shimizu (A) Asuka Keigen

One thousand years ago, Leonis Death Magnus, undead sorcerer and the greatest of the Dark Lords, entered magical stasis during a climactic battle. When he awakens, he finds a beautiful silver-haired young woman named Riselia standing before him. More shockingly, Leonis has been transformed into a ten-year-old boy! Now he'll have to adapt to this strange era and deal with the twisted monsters called Voids-all while keeping his true powers a secret from his lovely new guardian.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 02 (C

YEN PRESS

AUG222081

(W) Kennoji (A) You Midorikawa

Now that Hina and Ryou have somewhat rekindled their friendship, Hina's determined to spend as much time as she can with him-and what better way is there than to be class representatives together? But the selection process reveals that she might not be the only one with her eyes set on Ryou…

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

TOURING AFTER THE APOCALYPSE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG222083

(W) Sakae Saito (A) Sakae Saito

With a surprisingly upbeat tone, readers of Girls' Last Tour will enjoy this trip through apocalyptic Japan. All alone after the end of days, two girls bike through the empty ruins of Japan-and they're not about to let the collapse of civilization get in the way of sightseeing! Even when the world ends, their journey goes on.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS ANOTHER STORY GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG222084

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Oyoyoyo

Natsuhiko Kyougoku is alive-when such unthinkable news reaches the Special Division for Unusual Powers, rookie agent Mizuki Tsujimura sets out to gather information. But when she and killer detective Yukito Ayatsuji meet up in secret, they're attacked by a mysterious group!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

GOT CHEAT SKILL BECAME UNRIVALED REAL WORLD GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG222085

(W) Miku (A) Kazoumi Minatogawa

After opening a door to another world, Yuuya Tenjou finds the ultimate cheat and gets a second shot at life in his own reality as a flawlessly high-school boy! As he crosses between worlds, Yuuya's cheat skill only grows more and more powerful!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG222086

(W) Jun Mayuzuki (A) Jun Mayuzuki

"I love him." In a room lit by the setting sun, Kujirai discovers her feelings for her coworker Kudou. With a secret love comes unspoken desires and shocking truths brought to light in this dreamlike romance, brought to life by elegant brushstrokes.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

WHY RAELIANA ENDED AT DUKES MANSION GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG222087

(W) Whale (A) Milcha

As the new fiancée of Duke Noah Wynknight, Raeliana McMillan appears to be living the dream. In truth, her life is anything but-she must constantly contend with Noah's antics and while fending off the envious aggression of Vivian Shamal. And if that wasn't enough already, a kidnapper has his sights set on her too…?!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 20

CATCH THESE HANDS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG222088

(W) Murata (A) Murata

After reuniting as working adults, former rivals Takebe and Soramori have started dating. Now they're fighting over the chance to say something important. Who'll be the winner of this rematch?! The laughs keep going in this story of blossoming love between two former delinquents.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

FROM THE RED FOG GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG222089

(W) Mosae Nohara (A) Mosae Nohara

Ivan, Ruwanda's partner, has a tragic past. Betrayed by his father, he seeks the love he lost in a ruthless band of assassins. Meanwhile, Ruwanda, just can't get along with Mei, a being overflowing with an abundance of love. Plotting Mei's murder, but wavering because of love, will Ruwanda and Ivan be overcome by the red fog…or will love triumph in the end?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

TALES OF KINGDOM HC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG222090

(W) Asumiko Nakamura (A) Asumiko Nakamura

Dao and Shao are twin brothers of a nomadic tribe. Shao is the ideal son, the light of the clan, while the sickly Dao can only aspire to what his brother has. As the days count down to the ritual of Malaukai where their family successor will be decided, a tragic accident alters the twins' fate forever…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 18

SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG222091

(W) Somato (A) Somato

As a living doll working for the secretive Shadows family in a mansion that receives no callers, Emilico's primary objective in life is to serve as Miss Kate's face to the best of her abilities. What exactly this means is still shrouded in mystery, but Emilico will give it her all to find out! But can Emilico figure it out before the debut, or are the pair doomed to fail…?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

FIANCEE CHOSEN BY RING GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG222092

(W) Jyun Hayase (A) Yue Matsuyuki

Against all odds, Aurora and Felix find themselves at a soiree hosted by the Lumis family. All seems well at first, but as the night draws to a close, Aurora enters a room to adjust her clothing, only to find the host himself awaiting her there! Noticing her absence, Felix jumps in to save Aurora, but just as his panic subsides, everything changes in an instant when a certain someone enters the room…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

HETEROGENIA LINGUISTICO GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG222095

(W) Salt Seno (A) Salt Seno

After crossing the treacherous snowy mountain, Hakaba's group finally arrives in the human settlement Utatsu where his professor had visited. As he meets humanoids and joins them in hunting in the perilous dark, he grows ever closer to both the inhabitants and understanding their culture.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

LET THIS GRIEVING SOUL RETIRE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG222096

(W) Tsukikage (A) Rai Hebino

Krai's party had safely and successfully completed the rescue mission-or so he thought. But a new threat lurks in the capital: Sitri's super-dangerous slime-the very same one he had lost in the White Wolf's Den. As he searches for its whereabouts, an unsettling feeling spreads throughout the city…

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

SPLENDID WORK OF MONSTER MAID GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG222097

(W) Yugata Tanabe (A) Yugata Tanabe

After discovering the true identities of the Cirsium Domestic Staffing Agency, the demon king sends his Maid Corps out on the hunt! But why is he so keen to find them? Maybe the beginning of the tale of two estranged brothers holds the answers…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

YOUR TURN TO DIE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG222098

(W) Nankidai (A) Tatsuya Ikegami

The brutal and sadistic "main game" has finally begun. The unwilling players have no choice but to vote for who will die by majority rule…but there's a twist. Each player holds a card with a unique, secret role modifying the rules of the game, and Sara's is "The Key"-if she's the one voted out, all of them will die!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

MAID I HIRED RECENTLY IS MYSTERIOUS GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG222099

(W) Wakame Konbu (A) Wakame Konbu

Whenever I think of Lilith, I lose all focus and become overwhelmed with emotion. These feelings don't make any sense! They're so…mysterious! What are they…?!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG222101

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Okama

With our two rivals tethered to one another, things are about to get interesting for Iska, who's now Alice's prisoner! His friends are on the way to save him, but waltzing right into enemy territory presents more than a few risks…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

MIERUKO-CHAN GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG222103

(W) Tomoki Izumi (A) Tomoki Izumi

Although Miko's been trying her hardest to ignore all the creepy ghost things around her, now that Hana may be involved, she can't pretend anymore. So with the help of the Godmother and the weird guy in a top hat, she sets off. They have one job-solve the mystery of the creepy shrine maidens before time runs out…

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

LOVE & HEART GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG222104

(W) Chitose Kaido (A) Chitose Kaido

After a brief time having fun on a date with Haruma, Yoh gets busy preparing for the school festival. She's joined by Touya, who's still grappling with his feelings for her. Meanwhile, Sawako attempts to find out what Haruma is planning, but will she be manipulated herself?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

LUST GEASS GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG222105

(W) Osamu Takahashi (A) Osamu Takahashi

After witnessing Souta cheating on her, Rikka is gifted a magic stone by Gremory and begins to dream of doing it with other men. Noticing the change that's come over her, Souta secretly follows Rikka as she accompanies an unfamiliar man into the park at night…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG222106

(W) Yuumikan, Koin (A) Jirou Oimoto

Word is the next event is going to focus on guild-vs-guild PVP, and Maple Tree is worried that six people may not be enough. Maple goes to scout out potential new members, but it seems as if extreme builds are drawn to one another!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

DARK HISTORY OF REINCARNATED VILLAINESS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG222107

(W) Akiharu Touka (A) Akiharu Touka

In order to stop an assassination plot targeting her dear Konoha, Iana takes off with Yomi for…the land of ninjas. However, someone attacked the ninjas and made off with their list of clients! Since Iana's name was on it, it'd be disastrous if it went public. The culprit is an old friend of Sol's–the assassin Ognis. Will old friendship with the assassin or loyalty to his new mistress win out in Sol's heart?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

SLASHER MAIDENS GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG222108

(W) Tetsuya Tashiro (A) Tetsuya Tashiro

Sugimura leads the Monster Class to prevent a terrorist plot, despite his difficulties in gaining their trust. Faced against a powerful kaijin and with the girls under his protection in mortal danger, the stalwart son of Kyushu rises to meet the challenge…!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

BREASTS ARE MY FAVORITE THINGS IN WORLD GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG222109

(W) Wakame Konbu (A) Wakame Konbu

The school Culture Festival is a bounty of heart-pounding moments for Hana, as she can't help but wonder if Chiaki is starting to like her for more than her bountiful chest. However, their time together is interrupted as Akira catches the two in a compromising situation!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG222110

(W) Mami Orikasa (A) Mami Orikasa

Peace has returned to the Suzumura family after the departure of Nanami's cousin, Subaru…or so it seems. The reality, however, is that even though Nanami and Kyouhei are acting the part of a happy couple, Nanami's been growing more and more distant. Caught off-guard by her sudden aloofness, Kyouhei faces the Herculean task of puzzling out what is bothering her and how he can fix it…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

INTERSPECIES REVIEWERS GN VOL 07 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG222111

(W) Amahara (A) Masha

Thanks to Demia's resistance rings, the Reviewers can now venture to all-new shops they couldn't before! When they get down to warm up with some ice-cold ladies, what hitherto unknown experiences await them!?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

FOR THE KID I SAW IN MY DREAMS HC VOL 09

YEN PRESS

AUG222112

(W) Kei Sanbei (A) Kei Sanbe

Wakazono is getting more and more reckless in his pursuit of revenge-he even seeks out the help of the "fire" man's former ally, Kazuto! But the information he possesses shows that he might be completely out of his depth here…And now that Senri has a clue about Kazuto's whereabouts, what awaits him and Enan…?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 17

PLUNDERER GN VOL 10 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG222113

(W) Suu Minazuki (A) Suu Minazuki

At last, Licht and Tokikaze are released from the fate that has bound them for three hundred years. But there's no time to celebrate, as the mastermind who ruined the world finally shows their face. Past and the present come together to save the future from the evil that would swallow it up!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 22

MORTAL INSTRUMENTS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG222114

(W) Cassandra Clare (A) Cassandra Jean

The sixth installment of the graphic novel adaptation of Cassandra Clare's bestselling The Mortal Instruments! Now that the third mortal instrument has been revealed, and after Sebastian's betrayal, a battle to secure it is inevitable. Will Clary be able to unite the different factions in time to stop Valentine's plan?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY YEAR ONE GN VOL 08 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG222115

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Kento Sakaeda

Goblin Slayer's promotion exam begins in earnest! The seemingly simple quest he chose ends up taking him and his examiner all the way to a distant village next to a massive goblin nest. The two of them venture into the nest to exterminate the goblins, where they soon discover that this horde is being led by a kind of goblin more dangerous than any Goblin Slayer has seen before… Meanwhile, after Heavy Warrior collapses due to overwork, Young Warrior's party is sent to investigate the source of the recent frequent, disruptive earthquakes in his place, but the answer they find is something they never could have imagined…!!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

PHANTOM TALES OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

AUG222116

(W) Matsuri (A) Matsuri

"I hope a secret like this will be useful to you."

Murakumo Inn. Always welcoming the troubled masses, human or otherwise. But only one form of payment is accepted-your most fickle secrets. As the evening unfolds, the thrilling tale of Okumura's curse and the events that transpired will take center stage…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

TERRIFIED TEACHER AT GHOUL SCHOOL GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

AUG222117

(W) Mai Tanaka (A) Mai Tanaka

In order to bring Nyuudou back to Hyakki Academy, Haruaki and the rest of Class 2-3 sneak into his house. However, they soon find their path blocked by a group of fearsome eye youkai, and they'll have to think quickly if they want to escape with their lives! Meanwhile, thanks to Tamao's friends, his path to Nyuudou's room is clear, but reaching him won't be so easy…

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

LOVE AT FOURTEEN GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

AUG222118

(W) Fuka Mizutani (A) Fuka Mizutani

Kazuki and Kanata enjoy their first ever Valentine's Day as a couple. But with Kazuki's impending move, will the two be able to overcome their fear of separation or will it be too much for the fourteen-year-olds?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

KONOSUBA GOD BLESSING WONDERFUL WORLD GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

AUG222119

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Masahito Watari

Aqua is none too pleased about the upcoming Eris Appreciation Festival, so she attempts to team up with Cecily, priestess of the Axis Church, to hold an Aqua Appreciation Festival! There's only one problem-the Axis Church is universally reviled, and no one wants to attend…

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

TEASING MASTER TAKAGI SAN GN VOL 16

YEN PRESS

AUG222120

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

The secret ingredient is teasing! Nishikata and Takagi-san's series of contests continues around the school through cooking and cleaning, so when Takagi-san asks him to meet her around back-wait, she couldn't possibly be confessing to him, right!?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

MURCIELAGO GN VOL 20 (MR)

YEN PRESS

AUG222121

(W) Yoshimurakana (A) Yoshimurakana

Kuroko's group goes to a hot spring deep in the mountains, where the entirety of the land is owned by the wealthy Yamatsukami family. But right as the family is going to decide the next heir, the third son is found murdered… To make matters worse, the only road in and out of the area is suddenly destroyed! Cut off from the rest of the world, the family begins to whisper about a mysterious "Ayako." With little to go on, how will Kuroko solve this closed-room case?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

VAL X LOVE GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

AUG222122

(W) Ryosuke Asakura (A) Ryosuke Asakura

Having betrayed the gods of Asgard to the wicked gods, Futaba cuts off Takuma's hand on Loki's orders. As chaos ensues, Ichika runs to the scene and confronts the traitor! How will the fight between the two sisters end?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

OVERLORD GN VOL 16

YEN PRESS

AUG222123

(W) Kugane Maruyama, Satoshi Oshio (A) Hugin Miyama

The time has come for the "sacrifices" who chose to invade Nazarick of their own free will to be punished for their crimes. Will any of them be able to escape from Ainz's stronghold with their lives…?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13

DEVIL IS PART TIMER GN VOL 19

YEN PRESS

AUG222124

(W) Satoshi Wagahara (A) Akio Hiiragi

Maou charges through a life-and-death battle to bring Emilia and Alciel back to Japan. Meanwhile, the objective of Gabriel and the Angels, as well as their hitherto unknown past forms, is finally revealed!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX GN VOL 26

YEN PRESS

AUG222125

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A) Chuya Kogino

As the Amakusa Church struggle to protect Touma from Acqua of the Back, member of God's Right Seat, Kaori Kanzaki rushes to their aid! It's Saint versus Saint as the two monsters battle in a duel to the death!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13

DARK SOULS MASQUE OF VINDICATION NOVEL HC (MAY228289) (MR) (

YEN ON

AUG222126

(W) Michael A. Stackpole

A nameless undead awakens in an ancient crypt, and thus does the journey begin. Drawn mysteriously toward the horizon, he ventures into a land of perils beyond death. A once shining kingdom has been fractured, and mindless Hollows prowl the dark corners. To see it united and restored, the old king must be freed by his get-the youth Balarion. The undead and his companions, surviving champions of the halcyon era, accompany Balaarion on this journey to release his father, battling foes both monstrous and clever. Yet it is not their enemies that give them doubt, it is their quest. Can a world so troubled truly be set right again, or is it fated to vanish into the dark?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 25

ARYA NEXT DOOR SOMETIMES LAPSES INTO RUSSIAN LN SC VOL 01 (C

YEN ON

AUG222127

(W) Sunsunsun, Momoco

Masachika Kuse sits next to Arya, a girl of Russian and Japanese descent. She's beautiful, haughty, and an exceptional student, while Masachika is nerdy and known for being a slacker. He's an easy target for her comments in Russian, which she's all too happy to translate-except he can understand what she's really saying!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

GODS GAMES WE PLAY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

AUG222128

(W) Kei Sazane

When the gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal. Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

FOX TALES LIGHT NOVEL HC

YEN ON

AUG222129

(W) Tomihiko Morimi

A collection of four spooky tales for the modern era, all tied to a certain Kyoto curio shop. A basket wriggles, a masked man lingers in the dark, and things are offered, lost, and forgotten. What mysteries lie hidden in the city's winding streets? Tomihiko Morimi offers a stylish glimpse into the beguiling and mysterious darkness of the old capital.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 20

DISILLUSIONED ADV SAVE THE WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

AUG222130

(W) Shinta Fuji

Nick used to be a member of a veteran adventurer party, helping his undisciplined friends with the accounts whenever he could. But what was his reward? Getting accused of embezzlement and kicked out by the leader he respected. Before long, he finds a few other jaded adventurers and kindred spirits, and together, they form their own unstoppable party!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

KINGS PROPOSAL NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

AUG222131

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

Saika Kuozaki is an all-powerful witch with looks to die for. She's also the only woman who can thwart the mysterious entities attempting to destroy the world once every 300 hours. When Saika is mortally wounded, however, she bequeaths both her powers and body to the normal high school boy who happens upon her, Mushiki Kuga. But just because Mushiki has her abilities doesn't mean he can control them. To stand a chance of saving the world, he'll have to attend an academy for mages as Saika-all while keeping his identity under wraps!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

HOLY GRAIL OF ERIS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

AUG222132

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Yu-nagi

Scarlett and Connie are finally closing in on the truth of what happened ten years ago, but Daeg Gallus is determined to eliminate all obstacles to the Holy Grail of Eris, with Connie and her fiancé Randolf at the top of the list. To thwart their plan, Connie allows herself to be framed and imprisoned, ensuring Randolf's freedom. But she never dreamed her actions would result in the first order of execution in ten years-with her head on the chopping block!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

BRIDE OF DEMISE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

AUG222133

(W) Keishi Ayasato

After taking a kihei as his Bride and overcoming the massive invasion known as the Gloaming, Kou Kaguro has finally earned some peace for himself and his friends. But as they prepare for a festival to commemorate his hard-won victory, the unthinkable happens-Kou is murdered. Over and over, endlessly… Surely there must be some mistake? And what does all this have to do with an unexpected transfer student?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

MY HAPPY MARRIAGE NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

AUG222134

(W) Akumi Agitogi (A) Tsukiho Tsukioka

After months of staying at her fiancé's side, Miyo is finally invited to the Kudou family estate to meet her in-laws. Far from receiving a warm welcome, however, she quickly learns that Kiyoka's mother has no intention of accepting her as his bride. But that's not enough to make Miyo give up on finding a way forward. Meanwhile, Kiyoka heads to a village to investigate rumors of supernatural phenomena…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

SOLO LEVELING LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

AUG222135

(W) Chugong

Jinwoo has discovered the true nature of his powers and seen with his own eyes what he could accomplish with them. But with S-rank dungeon break in Japan and the exponential increase of gate activity all over the world, he's going to have to figure out how to control them-fast.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

BANISHED HEROES PARTY QUIET LIFE COUNTRYSIDE NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN ON

AUG222136

(W) Zappon (A) Yasumo

Far from the battle with the demon lord's army, another fight is brewing in Zoltan. The Veronian warship in the harbor declares war on the peaceful frontier region. Red left the battlefield behind him a long time ago, but to protect those he loves and his peaceful days, he takes up his sword again!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

SO IM SPIDER SO WHAT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15

YEN ON

AUG222137

(W) Okina Baba (A) Tsukasa Kiryu

After one final battle against the elves, the Demon Army emerges victorious! With Potimas defeated, the next task is to save goddess Sariel from the System, but administrator D keeps getting in the way!!! For her own amusement, she activates World Quest and pulls absolutely everyone into the game. Now what are we gonna do?!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

CROSS DRESSING VILLAINESS CICILIA NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

AUG222138

(W) Hiroro Akizakura (A) Dangmill

Still disguised as her male alter ego, Cecil, reincarnated villainess Cecilia Sylvie must win all the heroes' affections to avert her future death. But Eins and Zwei, twins whose routes she never played in her past life, are proving an uphill battle. And if that weren't bad enough, it seems like they're hiding something… Meanwhile, fervent advances from Oscar and Gilbert have Cecelia's heart racing! Will Cecelia be able to uncover the twins' secret while hiding her own? Her life depends on it!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

VILLAINESS TAMING THE FINAL BOSS NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

AUG222139

(W) Sarasa Nagase (A) Mai Murasaki

Aileen had set off on what was supposed to be a diplomatic mission to the court of Holy King Baal-so how did she end up in his harem?! What's worse, Baal is the final boss from the third game in the series, and he's immune to Claude's magic. Now that it's come to this, is Aileen's only choice to woo King Baal?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN ON

AUG222140

(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin

Still feeling a bit sad for Sally, who missed out on the sixth layer, Maple proposes they try something fun for the seventh event. It'll be just the two of them, aiming to complete a no damage run with the odds against them and the difficulty set to max. What could possibly go wrong?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL DXD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG222141

(W) Ichiei Ishibumi (A) Zero Miyama

It's finally time for the school trip to Kyoto. Pillow fights, midnight confessions…and it would be bad manners not to peek into the girls' bath, right? Issei is on cloud nine just thinking about it, but as soon as his class arrives, a brigade of monsters launches an attack, quickly turning an exciting excursion into a battlefield! It seems like a misunderstanding, but could there be more to all this than meets the eye?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

86 EIGHTY SIX LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG222142

(W) Asato Asato (A) Shirabii

As Lena and Shin take their first steps on Republic soil after what seemed like a lifetime, they find a country that still hasn't changed-one that cannot change. But their newest operation can't wait. After surviving battlefield after hellish battlefield, and seeing what they have to return to, Lena and Shin begrudgingly take their first steps into the darkness… But the ghosts of the dead gather to stand in their way, their eyes a cavernous silver.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

AFTER REJECTED & HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

AUG222143

(W) Shimesaba (A) Booota

At an all-time low after being rejected by his crush, office worker Yoshida reluctantly agrees to take in Saya, a runaway high school girl he met on the street. Now, as they are finally settling into their unusual living situation, Saya has a request-she wants to start a part time job! Saya has always held back from voicing what she wants, and Yoshida is overjoyed at her progress. Meanwhile, Yoshida's one-sided crush invites him to dinner, just the two of them…and now she wants to come over?!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

CHEAT SKILL WORLD BECAME UNRIVALED REAL NOVEL VOL 02

YEN ON

AUG222144

(W) Miku (A) Rein Kuwashima

After leveling up, Yuuya has obtained unbelievable physical abilities and the changes don't stop there! In the other world, Yuuya stumbles upon a fabled item of immense power and inherits its magic. And back home, Ousei Academy's off-campus learning starts with a band as Yuuya's success draws attention from all the girls in his class… But is everything going as well as it seems?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

KEPT PRESSING 100-MILLION YEAR BUTTON LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

AUG222145

(W) Syuichi Tsukishima (A) Mokyu

After managing to rescue Lia from the Black Organization, Allen is selected to represent Thousand Blade Academy in the Royal Sword Festival. As our hero uses his newfound power to score victory after victory against competitors from rival schools, however, a sinister conspiracy begins to unfold. Meanwhile, Allen and his friends finally get a moment to catch their breath when their school's cultural festival comes around…only for his longtime rival Dodriel and a powerful new foe to launch a surprise attack on the event!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

ASTERISK WAR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 16

YEN ON

AUG222146

(W) Yuu Miyazaki (A) Okiura

Julis advances to the finals of Lindvolus, and there is still one match left to determine her opponent: Saya vs. Orphelia. But before it can even begin, Saya approaches Orphelia with a different intention. Rather than fighting her, Saya wishes to have a talk instead. What can she possibly want to discuss? Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Ayato and his friends become more entangled with the Golden Bough Alliance, and the two groups may finally face their last battle.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

MAGICAL REVOLUTION PRINCESS GENIUS NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

AUG222147

(W) Piero Karasu (A) Yuri Kisaragi

Anisphia becomes the ruler of Palettia, but her fight with her younger brother, Algard, has caused all sorts of problems. Watching Anisphia slowly become more and more exhausted, Euphyllia finally decides to step in. But that is the last thing Anisphia wants, and she refuses to give up. The reincarnated princess and the genius young lady now have to face each other for their future together.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

SILENT WITCH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

AUG222148

(W) Matsuri Isora (A) Nanna Fujimi

Monica, the Silent Witch, has infiltrated Serendia Academy on a top-secret mission to protect the second prince. So far, she's been appointed accountant of the student council and things are going great! …Or so she thought. With her former mentor arriving at the academy and her over-powered magic under the microscope, Monica is struggling to keep her identity hidden. As if social dances and tea parties weren't terrifying enough. And now, with a new danger closing in on the prince, will Monica reach her breaking point?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

UNNAMED MEMORY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

AUG222149

(W) Kuji Furumiya (A) Chibi

The Eleterria, powerful twin orbs with the power to change the past. Oscar and Tinasha have one, but the other has vanished. Even alone, the mysterious artifact can change the course of history, and there are many who will stop at nothing to obtain it. With danger erupting from all around as their wedding approaches, will the king and witch be able to protect the orb from falling into the wrong hands? The pair's nameless story of love and adventure comes to a climactic end!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

RE ZERO SLIAW LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 20

YEN ON

AUG222150

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

The Archbishops of Greed and Wrath have fallen, but the war to reclaim Watergate City continues. The royal selection candidates each face their own crisis as they fight against the insatiable Gluttony, ardent Lust, infallible Eight Arms, and the superhuman Sword Saint. But the candidates' strong bonds, and dedication to keep their promises and oaths, may well turn the losing battle in their favor!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 06 (M

YEN ON

AUG222151

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A) Reia

At long last, the academy has finished repairs after the first demon attack, and Lugh returns to school. What awaits him is a wild request from his upperclassman, Nevan Romalung. She tasks him with killing demons impersonating the Pope of the Alamite Church! Monsters and villains are one thing, but to assassinate the leader of the largest religion in the world is a very different story…

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

SWORD ART ONLINE ALT GUN GALE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN ON

AUG222152

(W) Reki Kawahara, Keiichi Sigsawa (A) Kouhaku Kuroboshi

After clearing the Five Ordeals, LPFM and SHINC scarcely have a moment to rest before the 5th Squad Jam is announced. And this time around, there's a new rule that's sure to disorient the participants: Players can swap gear with any of their teammates during the match. Naturally, Llenn and her squad resolve to take on the challenge and quickly get to strategizing. But soon they catch wind of an additional stipulation that will stack the odds against them: Whoever takes out Llenn in the tournament will receive a bounty of one hundred million credits!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

YOUTH ROMANTIC COMEDY WRONG EXPECTED NOVEL SC VOL 15

YEN ON

AUG222153

(W) Wataru Watari

Each person's experience with youth is unique, and two girls in particular have a very different view: the most powerful junior and cutest troublemaker Iroha Isshiki, and everyone's little sister Komachi Hikigaya. Will the two eccentric younger heroines provide a breath of fresh air to the Service Club, or is the club's future in peril? Get ready for a changing of the guard!

This volume contains short stories not included in the collected volumes, as well as a totally new story!!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14

STRIKE THE BLOOD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 22

YEN ON

AUG222154

(W) Gakuto Mikumo (A) Manyako

To close the Keystone Gate and seal the portal to Nod, the Japanese government calls for the destruction of Itogami Island, dispatching Yukina and Natsuki to the bottommost layer of the structure. But when the time comes for her to pull the trigger, Yukina wavers between following her orders and saving the island she loves. In the midst of this predicament Kojou-having regained his vampiric powers-shows up to oppose her. The story of the world's mightiest vampire and his Watcher finally draws to a close!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10

YEN ON

AUG222155

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Ao Nekonabe

Just as Iska and Unit 907 finally rescue Princess Sisbell, the Lord Yunmelngen abducts Rin and orders them back to the Imperial capital. Despite the obvious danger, Iska and company hurry to the heart of the Empire to both free their comrade and discover what transpired there a century ago during the creation of witches. But neither of these tasks will be easy, for the Eight Great Apostles are determined to end Iska's pursuit of the truth. Meanwhile, disaster brews in the Nebulis Sovereignty!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11 (MR)

YEN ON

AUG222156

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Shinobu Shinotsuki

With the foolishness of continuing the campaign obvious to everyone, Lieutenant Colonel Lergen heads to the Kingdom of Iloda to initiate peace negotiations. As the possibility of failure still looms overhead, Deputy Chief Rudersdorf prepares his contingency plan. His comrade, Zettour, disagrees and instead places his faith in the goddess. In this all-out war where right and wrong has ceased to exist, and friendships and responsibilities are abandoned, who can claim this fight is what's best for the future of their nation?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15

YEN ON

AUG222157

(W) Fuse (A) Mitz Vah

After a fierce battle, Veldora has fallen into the enemy's clutches, and Rimuru is furious. The order comes down to unleash a massacre, and Benimaru and the other Tempest executives couldn't be more thrilled. The fuse has been lit for the final battle between Tempest and the Eastern Empire. But if he wants to save Veldora, Rimuru will need to evolve even further. It's time to release the power he's been holding back!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 15

SPICE AND WOLF LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 23

YEN ON

AUG222158

(W) Isuna Hasekura

Holo and Lawrence earn themselves another spot in the history books after they save Saronia from being swallowed in debt. In return for their help, the two receive an enviable reward-a noble title. While Lawrence is beyond delighted, Holo and Elsa are wary of the generous gift. Perhaps their fears are warranted, because it seems the title comes with a shady plot of land tied to the legend of a giant serpent!

Between more stories of summer adventure and moments of parting with friends new and old, Holo and Lawrence have at least a few more journeys in them.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15