Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Afterlight, diamond

The Haunting Of Grimley Manor in Afterlight's December 2025 Solicits

The Haunting Of Grimley Manor and Diva Satanica launch in Afterlight's December 2025 solicits and solicitations through Diamond

In one of those quirks of fate, it seems the new Diamond Previews (digital only) contains a smattering of backstock, manga and… British publishers. Becasue, it seems, for British publishers, everything is still working out for Diamond UK who provide comics from Britain to the US in a way that others just cannot. And they also pay, which is a plus these days. We looked at how Rebellion's 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine are only available in Rebellion's Diamond listings not their Lunar listings. And then you get the likes of Afterlight Comics with their full December 2025 listings. With the launch of their title The Haunting Of Grimley Manor by Joseph Oliveira and Marlon Souza, and the graphic novel Diva Satanica by Brao.

HAUNTING OF GRIMLEY MANOR #1 (OF 4) (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

SEP250088

(W) Joseph Oliveira (A) Marlon Souza (CA) Jann Galino

The story centres around the Neely family, who escape the horrors of the London Blitz, seeking Refuge in temporary accommodation at the ominous Grimley Manor. What starts as a safe haven from the ravages of war quickly turns into a new nightmare, as they discover evil lurking within the walls.

In Shops: Dec 03, 2025

DIVA SATANICA GN (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

SEP250087

(W) Brao (A / CA) Brao

She's an urban legend. A whispered name. Some call her Medusa. Others, The Queen of Evil. The Lady in Black. Vampire? Witch? Demon? No one knows for sure. But one thing is certain. No one leaves her mansion alive. And yet, people still go searching for her. Why? Because she promises you the greatest night of pleasure you've ever known… in exchange for your life. In this haunting tale, we follow Jonathan, a lonely, aimless man consumed by addiction. A string of strange, possibly supernatural encounters leads him to the legend of Diva Satänica, and what begins as curiosity soon becomes obsession.

In Shops: Dec 03, 2025

DARK CHRONICLES OF CYMRU #2 (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

SEP250086

(W) Paul Evans, Joseph Oliveira, Connor Roberts (A) Mariel Ashlinn Kelly (A / CA) Kamila Krol

It's the second volume of a horror comic anthology of stories which features tales of Cymru, a land rich with folklore and mystery. Expect tales to take place from the treacherous depths of the ocean to the shadowy corners of haunted woods, the stories within this anthology are born from the very soul of Welsh heritage.

Each will invite you to journey deeper into the dark heart of Wales, where myths are not just stories but living, breathing entities that shape the world around them.

In Shops: Dec 03, 2025

LAST DAYS OF US FORSAKEN #4 (OF 6) (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

SEP250089

(W) Sebastian Suarez (A) Richard Ortiz (CA) Francisco Paronzini

The ritual nears completion, and the shadows stretch longer across England's soul. Against the Order's commands, Vida Gedmintas journeys beyond London to seek the counsel of the exiled vampire Carmilla, once the Covenant's queen and now its most dangerous outcast. Carmilla knows Corvina. She knows Abaddon. And she knows how this ends. But is Vida truly ready for the answers she seeks-truths soaked in betrayal, ancient hunger, and the blood of angels? Meanwhile, Lancaster's pursuit of a hidden cult reaches its climax… and ends in a spectacle of fire, screams, and silence. The veil is thin. The pieces are in place. The horror surges in this fateful fourth chapter!

In Shops: Dec 03, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!