Rebellion's November 2025 Full Solicits With 2000AD And Judge Dredd

Rebellion's November 2025 full solicits and solicitations, now with added 2000AD and Judge Dredd

Last week, Bleeding Cool ran the Rebellion/2000AD November 2025 solicits and solicitations from Lunar Distribution, noting that it was only Half-Full as Rebellion and Lunar haven't worked out how to get across 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine and other titles published in the UK. Those, it seems, are still only with Diamond. So here is the other half of the solicitations… with 2000AD storylines reaching their finales… and reaching the USA in December.

2000 AD AUG 2025 PROGS (NOV 2025 SHIPPING) PROGS 2457-2460 (

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250169

(W) Rob Williams, Alex Di Campi, Ian Edington, David Hine (A) Henry Flint, Neil Edwards, I.N.J. Culbard, Boo Cook, Patrick Goddard, Steve Yeowell (CA) Toby Willsmer

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Everything builds towards their respective grand finales-Judge Dredd battles against a terror of the Black Atlantic in "And to the Sea Return" by Rob Williams & Henry Flint; the action ramps up in Rogue Trooper: "Ghost Patrol" by Alex De Campi & Neil Edwards; there's revelations and reunions in Brass Sun: "Pavane" by Ian Edginton & INJ Culbard; the galaxy explodes into craziness in Void Runners by David Hine & Boo Cook; and Rob Williams, Patrick Goddard & Steve Yeowell reveal Red Dragon's final twist!

In Shops: Dec 31, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #486 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250170

(W) Garth Ennis, Alec Worley, Ken Niemand, Mike Carroll, Dan Abnett (A) Keith Burns, Ben Wilsher, Dave Taylor, John Higgins, Phil Winslade (CA) Jake Lynch

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The Johnny Red duo of Garth Ennis & Keith Burns reunite for a special Judge Dredd story "Rhinemann Seven," as a German WWII pilot encounters the dangers of the Cursed Earth; Psi-Judge Anderson fights the possessed in "Hell Night at the Cine-Pit" by Alec Worley & Ben Willsher; there's political machinations in "Megatropolis" by Ken Niemand & Dave Taylor; there's zero-tolerance policing in Dreadnoughts: "Qualified Immunity" by Mike Carroll & John Higgins; and there's more Lawless, courtesy of Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade. Plus Rok of the Reds, features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Dec 24, 2025

SRP: 0

2000 AD ANNUAL 2026 HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250171

(W) T.C. Eglington, Rob Williams (A) Staz Johnson, Jake Lynch, Joe Currie, Crom, Colin MacNeil, John Hicklenton, Arthur Ranson, Glenn Fabry, Steve Dillon (CA) Ladronn

The 2000 AD Annual returns just in time for the Galaxy's Greatest Comic's 49th anniversary. Containing several all-new stories, featuring Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, and PSI: Anderson, and also bringing back a few never before reprinted 2000 AD classics from the thrill-archive, this Annual is the perfect gift for the holiday season. Featuring an amazing line-up of some of the brightest stars of the comics world including Rob Williams, Joe Currie, T.C. Eglington, Staz Johnson, Crom, Jake Lynch.

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS ANNUAL 2026 HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250177

(W) Scott Goodall, Ned Hartley, Suyi Davies Okungbowa, David Roach (A) Steve White, Brett Parson, Ian Kennedy, Ken Reid, David Roach, Francisco Solano Lopez, Carlos Cruz, Vanyo, Jesus Redondo, Eric Bradbury (CA) Staz Johnson

It's three times the charm as the Treasury of British Comics returns with a third, action-packed annual! This year we have carefully curated a collection of thrilling, diverse strips from a wide variety of classic British comic titles, including Jag, Smash!, Wildcat, Wham!, Valiant, Misty, and Whizzer & Chips, among others. There are also four new stories, including Spellbinder, Helmet Head, Mytek the Mighty, and Gums.

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

2000 AD ART OF SEAN PHILLIPS HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250172

(W) John Smith, Ian Edington, Dave Stone, Peter Hogan, Alan McKenzie, John Wagner, Dan Abnett (A / CA) Sean Phillips

Sean Phillips is the multi Eisner Award-winning artist of Criminal, Kill or Be Killed, Reckless, Fatale, Night Fever, Pulp, Where The Body Was, The Fade Out, Velvet, Sleeper, Incognito, Marvel Zombies, Kid Eternity, and Hellblazer. In a career that has so far spanned more than 30 years, he has received awards and acclaim at every turn. But before his stand-out career in the US, Sean did some of his earliest work for 2000 AD – The Galaxy's Greatest Comic and its sister publication the Judge Dredd Megazine. He co-created fan-favorite characters Devlin Waugh and Armitage as well as drawing for classic strips Judge Dredd and Sinister/Dexter. This collection forms a retrospective of Phillips' work for 2000 AD and shows how his art evolved from the fully painted work and collage of the early 1990s, to the familiar style he employs on hit books today.

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK DEFINITIVE ED TP VOL 04

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250173

(W) Pat Mills (A) John Hicklenton, Carl Critchlow, David Roach (CA) Gemma Sheldrake

In this penultimate volume, the cosmic conflict between Nemesis and Torquemada continues to unfold across the history of time and space. Chasing after the dangerous Thoth, Nemesis and Torquemada race backwards through time to try and claim him first. But time travel has consequences for the whole of reality, and Thoth's presence causes ruptures which threaten existence itself! Written by Pat Mills, this mind-bending volume of Definitive Nemesis features art by John Hicklenton (Heavy Metal Dredd), Carl Critchlow (Batman/Judge Dredd), and David Roach (Star Wars, Aliens).

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

JUDGE DREDD BY CARLOS EZQUERRA APEX EDITION HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250174

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

Carlos Ezquerra was one of 2000 AD's great pioneers. He co-created Judge Dredd, cementing the look of one the most enduring characters in the history of comics. This collection presents his work to the reader in its true size, newly scanned from the original artwork, showcasing the work of a master in all its glory. This Apex volume contains seven complete stories in color ("Behold the Beast," "The Big Itch," "It's Happening on Line 9," "The Other Slab Tynan," "The Big Bang Theory," "Tarantula," and "John Brown's Body") from the Judge Dredd Annuals published in the 1980s, when Ezquerra was at the peak of his powers, and more Judge Dredd classics, as well as several of his early Strontium Dog pages.

In Shops: Dec 31, 2025

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK DEFINITIVE ED HC VOL 04 DM EXC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250175

(W) Pat Mills (A) John Hicklenton, Carl Critchlow, David Roach (CA) Gem Sheldrake

In this penultimate volume, the cosmic conflict between Nemesis and Torquemada continues to unfold across the history of time and space. Chasing after the dangerous Thoth, Nemesis and Torquemada race backwards through time to try and claim him first. But time travel has consequences for the whole of reality, and Thoth's presence causes ruptures which threaten existence itself! Written by Pat Mills, this mind-bending volume of Definitive Nemesis features art by John Hicklenton (Heavy Metal Dredd), Carl Critchlow (Batman/Judge Dredd), and David Roach (Star Wars, Aliens).

In Shops: Dec 24, 2025

BIG ASS SWORD HC (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP250176

(W) Andreas Butzbach (A / CA) Andreas Butzbach

In a world far removed from our own reality, a robot warrior wanders a vast and hostile techno-landscape, filled with strange lifeforms and mechanical beings left over from a long-forgotten war. At the robot's side is a talking skull. On his back? A massive sword. This striking, Heavy Metal-esque adventure marks the bold and original graphic novel debut of Andreas Butzbach in the English-speaking market.

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

