Rebellion November 2025 Half-Full Solicits Start With A Big-Ass Sword

Rebellion/200AD's November 2025 half-full solicits start with a Big-Ass Sword... but no 2000AD through Lunar Distribution yet

Article Summary Rebellion unveils November 2025 comic book solicits, led by the new sci-fi graphic novel Big-Ass Sword.

New editions include The 2000 AD Art of Sean Phillips and Judge Dredd by Carlos Ezquerra Apex Edition.

Definitive and essential collections for Nemesis the Warlock, Slaine, Rogue Trooper, and 2000 AD Encyclopedia.

Annuals for 2000 AD and Treasury of British Comics return with classic strips and exciting all-new stories.

Rebellion has still not worked out a way to distribute the weekly 2000AD or monthly Judge Dredd Megazine comic books, printed in the UK, though Lunar Distribution, into the USA. But it does know how to deal with the books published in the USA, such as these, part of its November 2025 solicits and solicitations. Starting with Big-Ass Sword by Andreas Butzbach and the Art of Sean Phillips.

BIG-ASS SWORD

A bold new vision of dystopian science fiction from a breaking talent! In a world far from our own reality, a robot warrior wanders through a vast and hostile techno landscape, filled with strange lifeforms and mechanical beings left over from a long, forgotten war. At the robot's side is a talking Skull. On his back, a BIG-ASS SWORD! This stunning, *Heavy Metal*-esque adventure reads like *The Mighty Boosh* meets *Head Lopper* in a *Heavy Metal*-esque, original adventure from German artist/writer, Andreas Butzbach. PERFECT FOR FANS OF *HELLBOY*, *HEADLOPPER*, AND *TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES*.

*WRITTEN BY: Andreas Butzbach | ILLUSTRATED BY: Andreas Butzbach | COVER ART BY: Andreas Butzbach*

*ALL AGES | 96 pages | FULL COLOUR | $24.00 | SCIENCE-FICTION HC | RELEASE DATE: 5 NOVEMBER 2025*

THE 2000 AD ART OF SEAN PHILLIPS

Lavish artbook showcasing the *2000 AD* art of multi Eisner Award-winning artist of *Kill Or Be Killed*. Sean Phillips is the multi Eisner Award-winning artist of *Criminal*, *Kill Or Be Killed*, *Reckless*, *Fatale*, *Night Fever*, *Pulp*, *Where The Body Was*, *The Fade Out*, *Velvet*, *Sleeper*, *Incognito*, *Marvel Zombies*, *Kid Eternity*, and *Hellblazer*. In a career that has spanned more than 30 years, he has received awards and acclaim at every turn. But before his stand-out career in the US, Sean did some of his earliest work for *2000 AD* – The Galaxy's Greatest Comic and its sister publication the *Judge Dredd Megazine*. He co-created fan-favourite characters Devlin Waugh and Armitage as well as drawing for classic strips *Judge Dredd* and *Sinister/Dexter*. This collection forms a retrospective of Phillips' work for *2000 AD* and shows how his art evolved from the fully painted work and collage of the early 1990s, to the familiar style he employs on hit books today.

*WRITTEN BY: Various | ILLUSTRATED BY: Sean Phillips | COVER ART BY: Sean Phillips*

*TEEN | 272 pages | FULL COLOUR | $44.99 | ART BOOK HC | RELEASE DATE: 26 NOVEMBER 2025*

JUDGE DREDD BY CARLOS EZQUERRA APEX EDITION

The ultimate testament to the legendary artistic visionary behind the iconic *Judge Dredd*! Finally in his own Apex Edition. Carlos Ezquerra was one of *2000 AD*'s great pioneers. He co-created *Judge Dredd*, cementing the look of one of the most enduring characters in the history of comics. This collection presents his work to the reader in its true size, newly scanned from the original artwork, showcasing the work of a master in all its glory. This Apex volume contains seven complete stories in colour ('Behold the Beast', 'The Big Itch', 'It's Happening on Line 9', 'The Other Slab Tynan', 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Tarantula', and 'John Brown's Body') from the *Judge Dredd Annuals* published in the 1980s, when Ezquerra was at the peak of his powers, and more *Judge Dredd* classics, as well as several of his early *Strontium Dog* pages. SCANNED DIRECTLY FROM CARLOS EZQUERRA'S ORIGINAL ART AND PRESENTED OVERSIZED.

*WRITTEN BY: John Wagner, Alan Grant | ILLUSTRATED BY: Carlos Ezquerra | COVER ART BY: Carlos Ezquerra*

*TEEN+ | 128 pages | FULL COLOUR | $140.00 | SCIENCE-FICTION HC | RELEASE DATE: 26 NOVEMBER 2025*

2000 AD ANNUAL 2026

The *2000 AD Annual* returns just in time for *2000 AD*'s 49th year. This celebratory Annual contains several all-new stories, featuring *Judge Dredd*, *Rogue Trooper*, and *PSI, Anderson*. The book also contains a few *2000 AD* classics from the thrill-archive which have never been reprinted before. The creative line-up bringing their talents to this tome include Rob Williams, Maura McHugh, Joe Currie, T.C. Eglington, Staz Johnson, Crom, Jake Lynch.

*WRITTEN BY: Rob Williams, T.C. Eglington | ILLUSTRATED BY: Staz Johnson, Jake Lynch, Joe Currie, Crom, Colin McNeil, John Hicklenton, Arthur Ranson, Glenn Fabry, Steve Dillon | COVER ART BY: Ladronn*

*TEEN | 112 pages | FULL-COLOUR | $35.99 | SCIENCE-FICTION HC | RELEASE DATE: 10 DECEMBER 2025

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK: THE DEFINITIVE EDITION VOL. 4

One of *2000 AD*'s most iconic characters – now collected in chronological order! In the penultimate volume in the Definitive *Nemesis the Warlock* series, the cosmic conflict between Nemesis and Torquemada continues to unfold across the history of time and space. Chasing after the dangerous Thoth, Nemesis, Purity, and Torquemada race backwards through time to try and claim him first. But time-travel has consequences for the whole of reality, and Thoth's presence causes ruptures which threaten existence itself! Written by Pat Mills, this mind-bending volume of Definitive *Nemesis* features art by John Hicklenton (*Heavy Metal Dredd*), Carl Critchlow (*Batman/Judge Dredd*), and David Roach (*Star Wars, Aliens*).

*WRITTEN BY: Pat Mills | ILLUSTRATED BY: John Hicklenton, Carl Critchlow, David Roach | COVER ART BY: Kevin O'Neill*

*TEEN+ | 192 pages | PARTIAL COLOUR | $32.99 | SCIENCE-FICTION TPB | RELEASE DATE: 19 NOVEMBER 2025*

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK: THE DEFINITIVE EDITION VOL. 1 (PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED)

Long regarded as one of the crown-jewel epics from the pages of *2000 AD*, at long last *Nemesis the Warlock* is back in print and better than ever in a brand-new series of definitive editions. Termight is the ruling planet of a cruel galactic empire led by the diabolical Torquemada, a twisted human despot intent on purging all alien life from the galaxy and punishing the deviants. His motto: Be pure! Be vigilant! Behave! Against his tyrannical rule, resistance rises in the form of devilish-looking alien warlock Nemesis, who represents everything that Torquemada hates and fears.

*WRITTEN BY: Pat Mills | ILLUSTRATED BY: Kevin O'Neill | COVER ART BY: Kevin O'Neill*

*TEEN | 224 pages | PARTIAL COLOUR | $25.95 | SCIENCE-FICTION TPB | RELEASE DATE: 19 NOVEMBER 2025*

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK: THE DEFINITIVE EDITION VOL. 2 (PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED)

The Definitive series of the *Nemesis the Warlock* saga continues as Torquemada's crusade to destroy all alien life reaches the planet of the Goths, a species of alien which has modelled their culture on early twentieth-century Britain. Nemesis must team up with the Goth leader, the Ion Duke, to stop them being eradicated by Torquemada's army of Terminators. Collecting the entire series in order, with the colour centre-spread pages reproduced in their original form, the Definitive collection of *Nemesis the Warlock* is the ultimate way to read one of the most important sci-fi sagas published in the pages of *2000 AD*.

*WRITTEN BY: Pat Mills | ILLUSTRATED BY: Kevin O'Neill, Bryan Talbot | COVER ART BY: Kevin O'Neill*

*TEEN | 192 pages | PARTIAL COLOUR | $32.99 | SCIENCE-FICTION TPB | RELEASE DATE: 19 NOVEMBER 2025*

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK: THE DEFINITIVE EDITION VOL. 3 (PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED)

Alien freedom fighter Nemesis The Warlock is joined by his bloodthirsty son Thoth and war robots, the A.B.C. Warriors, for a nightmarish adventure across the terrifying Time Wastes. Written by Pat Mills (*Marshal Law*) and drawn by Kevin O'Neill (*League of Extraordinary Gentlemen*) and Bryan Talbot (*Sandman, The Adventures of Luther Arkwright*), this edition compiles the entire series in order, with the colour centre-spread pages reproduced in their original form. Definitive *Nemesis the Warlock* is the ultimate way to read one of the most important sci-fi sagas published in the pages of *2000 AD*.

*WRITTEN BY: Pat Mills | ILLUSTRATED BY: Kevin O'Neill, Bryan Talbot, Tony Luke | COVER ART BY: Kevin O'Neill*

*TEEN | 224 pages | PARTIAL COLOUR | $32.99 | SCIENCE-FICTION TPB | RELEASE DATE: 19 NOVEMBER 2025*

SLAINE: THE DEFINITIVE EDITION VOL. 1 (PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED)

Sláine Mac Roth of the Sessair tribe is known as the Warped Warrior – a mighty barbarian who can master the 'warp-spasm', harnessing the power of the Earth to transform into a monstrous creature. Accompanied by his dwarf sidekick, Ukko, and wielding his legendary axe Brain-biter, he travels Tir-Nan-Og, a land marred by warring tribes and ruled by merciless gods. Created by Pat Mills and Angie Kincaid, with art by Mick McMahon and Massimo Belardinelli, *Sláine: The Definitive Edition* collects the complete series in order, and includes original covers from the full run.

*WRITTEN BY: Pat Mills, Angie Kincaid | ILLUSTRATED BY: Massimo Belardinelli, Mike McMahon | COVER ART BY: Mike McMahon*

*TEEN | 256 pages | PARTIAL COLOUR | $25.95 | FANTASY TPB | RELEASE DATE: 5 NOVEMBER 2025*

ESSENTIAL ROGUE TROOPER: GENETIC INFANTRYMAN (PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED)

*Rogue Trooper* is the last of the G.I.s – genetically-engineered infantrymen designed to withstand the noxious atmosphere of Nu-Earth, a planet ravaged by the conflict between Norts and Southers. The lone survivor of the Quartz Zone Massacre, equipped with the bio-chips of his fallen clone brothers, he crosses the war-torn landscape in search of the Traitor General, the man responsible for their deaths – and he will not rest until he has his revenge! The first volume in the Essential series features stories by creators Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons (*Watchmen*), with art by Colin Wilson (*Judge Dredd*), Cam Kennedy (*Star Wars: Dark Empire*), and Brett Ewins (*Bad Company, Skreemer*).

*WRITTEN BY: Gerry Finley-Day | ILLUSTRATED BY: Dave Gibbons, Colin Wilson, Cam Kennedy, Brett Ewins | COVER ART BY: Dave Gibbons*

*TEEN | 176 pages | FULL COLOUR | $28.99 | SCIENCE-FICTION FC TPB | RELEASE DATE: 5 NOVEMBER 2025*

2000 AD ENCYCLOPEDIA (PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED)

Wondering what the essential *Judge Dredd* stories are? Need to find out how long *The Ballad of Halo Jones* ran? Well look no further, Earthlets! The *2000 AD Encyclopedia* is a 336-page hardcover detailing the characters and stories that have helped make *2000 AD* a groundbreaking comic book and major cultural force. With jaw-dropping illustrations by some of the world's top artists alongside detailed profiles on the stories and characters from the pages of this legendary comic, from the luckless Aaron A. Aardvark of *Judge Dredd* to the weaponised (but very polite) undead crusader Zombo. An essential addition to any comic fan's bookshelf!

*WRITTEN BY: Scott Montgomery | ILLUSTRATED BY: Various | COVER ART BY: Stewart K. Moore*

*TEEN | 336 pages | FULL COLOUR | $50.00 | PROSE & ILLUSTRATED ENCYCLOPEDIA FC HC | RELEASE DATE: 5 NOVEMBER 2025*

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS ANNUAL 2026

Just in time for the holidays, the *Treasury of British Comics* opens the vault for action, humour, and excitement! It's three times the charm as the *Treasury of British Comics* returns with a third, action-packed annual! This year we have carefully curated a collection of thrilling, diverse strips from a wide variety of classic British comic titles, including *Jag*, *Smash!*, *Wildcat*, *Wham!*, *Valiant*, *Misty*, and *Whizzer & Chips* amongst others. There are also four new stories, including *Spellbinder*, *Helmet Head*, *Mytek the Mighty*, and *Gums*.

*WRITTEN BY: Scott Goodall, Ned Hartley, Suyi Davies Okungbowa, David Roach | ILLUSTRATED BY: Steve White, Brett Parson, Ian Kennedy, Ken Reid, David Roach, Francisco Solano Lopez, Carlos Cruz, Vanyo, Jesus Redondo, Eric Bradbury | COVER ART BY: Staz Johnson*

*TEEN | 112 pages | PARTIAL COLOUR | $35.99 | RELEASE DATE: 10 DECEMBER 2025*

