The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair is Out in November

he Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor’s Lair, the latest in the hit Last Kids on Earth series, is on sale on November 4th

Article Summary The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor’s Lair, the 10th main series book, releases November 4th.

Jack and Quint face their biggest challenge yet in the Monster Dimension to save Earth from Rezzoch.

The series boasts 10 million copies sold, a Netflix show, video games, toys, and huge global appeal.

Douglas Holgate returns with signature comic art, delivering humor and high-stakes monster adventure.

Max Brallier, bestselling author, is back with the highly anticipated tenth book in the main series, The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair, on sale on November 4th. With over 10 million copies in print and a hit Netflix series, The Last Kids on Earth has become a favorite for young readers, families, and educators alike.

With over ten million copies in print, The Last Kids on Earth has cemented its place as a true phenomenon. Praised as a "must-have for middle grade collections" (School Library Journal), "amazing" (NPR.org), and recommended by Time for Kids, the series has appeared on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestseller lists—and helped make Max Brallier one of the top three bestselling middle grade illustrated authors according to Circana BookScan sales data.

What began as one boy's post-apocalyptic diary has grown into a sprawling, multi-format universe. Beyond the main series, readers have devoured standalone character adventures, a survival guide, graphic novels, and The Last Comics on Earth spinoff series. The Emmy Award–winning Netflix animated series, where Brallier serves as executive producer and co-writer, also expanded the fandom globally including a Nintendo video game and a dedicated toy line.

In The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair, Jack and Quint are trapped in the Monster Dimension on their most epic quest yet: finding and meeting with a mysterious creature who may be able to help them stop Rezzoch the Ancient, Destructor of Worlds from reaching Earth and wiping out civilization. The stakes have never been higher, and Jack's journey will lead to a game-changing confrontation. Readers can expect the same laugh-out-loud humor, high-stakes adventure, and signature comic-style art by Douglas Holgate that have made the series a fan favorite from the start.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair is a celebration of ten books in the main series filled with engaging stories, global appeal, and the joyful chaos of monstrous friendships.

Whether readers are longtime fans or new to the series, The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair is a can't-miss adventure for anyone who loves fast-paced fun, unforgettable characters, and saving the world, one zombie at a time.

Max Brallier is the #1 New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling author of more than fifty books for children and adults. His books and series include the Last Kids on Earth, Eerie Elementary, Mister Shivers, Galactic Hot Dogs, and Can YOU Survive the Zombie Apocalypse? Max lives in Los Angeles with his family.

Douglas Holgate has been a freelance comic book artist and illustrator based in Melbourne, Australia, for more than ten years. He's illustrated books for publishers including HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Hachette, and Simon & Schuster, and comics for Image, Dynamite, Abrams, and Penguin Random House.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair is now available for preorder. Fans can visit thelastkidsonearthclub.com to be a part of Jack Sullivan's crew and access exclusive series updates, early previews, fun merchandise, and more.

