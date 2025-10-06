Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged:

The Legend Has It, New Marvel Hip-Hop Tribute Comic Launches At NYCC

The Legend Has It, new Marvel Hip-Hop tribute comic by Brnadon Thomas and Sanford Greene with Nas and Mass Appeal launches at NYCC

Article Summary The Legend Has It launches as a Marvel Hip-Hop tribute comic at New York Comic Con with Mass Appeal.

Created by Brandon Thomas and Sanford Greene, the series reimagines Hip Hop icons as superheroes.

Issue #1 features Nas, DJ Premier, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Big L, De La Soul, and Slick Rick.

Exclusive events and limited editions debut at NYCC, including panels and live signings with featured artists.

The Legend Has It… is a new comic by Brandon Thomas and Sanford Greene, launching at New York Comic Con from Mass Appeal and Marvel Comics, the first issue of a comic book series that reimagines Hip Hop names as superheroes. Inspired by the Legend Has It… album series, the comic looks at Nas & DJ Premier Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Big L, De La Soul, and Slick Rick, in which each character "is brought to life in an epic narrative that bridges music, myth, and legacy – a highly sought after collectible for diehard fans of Hip Hop, comics, and pop culture alike."

"Working with Marvel on this comic is a celebration of Hip Hop and its legacy," said Nas. "There's a story we tell through our music, and watching that energy come to life in these pages is a tribute to the culture that shaped us and continues to inspire generations." "Issue #1 of the Legend Has It… comic will make its official debut at New York Comic Con on October 10th, at the Javits Center, with a live marquee panel titled "Comics and Hip-Hop: A Marvel x Mass Appeal Conversation." The panel will dive into where Hip Hop meets superhero mythology – spotlighting the creative intersections between superhero lore and Hip Hop storytelling, featuring Nas and various surprise guests. Fans can also expect exclusive behind- the-scenes content and insights from both the artists and Marvel creators during this special one-night-only event. The Legend Has It… comic will also be available in limited quantities for purchase throughout NYCC. "To commemorate the launch, Mass Appeal will take over Whatnot's live shopping stage, Whatnot House, at New York Comic Con on October 10th from 5:30–7:00 PM ET, offering fans the first opportunity to purchase an exclusive variant edition of the comic – alongside other limited collectibles, signed merch, and surprise appearances by featured artists. Whatnot House (Booth #1000)

North-Room 405

Join Mass Appeal and Marvel for a one time only experience! A panel of legends will assemble to discuss the cultural power of comics and hip-hop.

