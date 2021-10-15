The Promise Collection 1947: Love, Death, and Comic Books
"As to this enormous use of sexual symbols in comic books it is almost useless to speak, except to mention that it is a predictable enough result of censorship," declared self-proclaimed Marxist and cultural commentator Gershon Legman, in Love and Death, which was ostensibly a study of the relationship between censorship and violent and sexual content. The comic book portion of Love and Death was originally published in issue #3 of the magazine Neurotica from Fall 1948, which helps explain why several of Legman's examples are from the January-April 1947 cover-dated period that we're covering in this installment of the Promise Collection series. Indeed, Legman continued this section of his rather breathless discourse by naming several comic books present in the Promise Collection in quick succession: "…with the whales rushing up between the legs of women who go out to fish for minnows (Jumbo Comics #94), the rhinoceros with double horns on his nose… (Fight Comics #48), the moon-rockets with the red tips to which interplanetary women-captives must be bound (this is standard), the snakes, the whips, the endless revolvers and automatics aimed from and at the groin, if not at the buttocks; and, at the absolute nadir of indefensible vulgarity, the habitual desecration of women in wedding gowns, now repeated on the cover of Claire Voyant Comics #3… where the bride is socked on the chin with the butt of a gun, thrown in the mud in her white tulle gown…"
Legman, briefly an associate of the more famous Fredric Wertham at his Lafargue Clinic, would also go all-in on Wonder Woman co-creator William Moulton Marston and DC Comics editorial advisor Dr. Lauretta Bender. — rather bizarrely calling Wonder Woman sexless, synthetic, and "Blondie with a bull-whip." And Legman was hardly the only critic of comic books during this period. Even Coulton Waugh, whose landmark The Comics historical overview of the comics art form, published in 1947, would say of comic books in particular, "We had better add comic books to the list of important developments made in the world in the last ten years. This hurts many people; it doesn't seem possible that anything so raw, so purely ugly, should be so important. Comic books are ugly; it is hard to find anything to admire about their appearance. The paper — it's like using sand in cooking. And the drawing: it's true that those artists are capable in a certain sense; the figures are usually well located in depth, they get across action… But there is a soulless emptiness to them, and outrageous vulgarity; and if you do find some that seem, at least, funny and gay, there's the color. Ouch!" Such sentiments would help shape again-increasing comic book controversies over the next two years and beyond.
Welcome to Part 13 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan. The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea. Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise. There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books. And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection. You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.
January Through April 1947 in the Promise Collection
With newsprint shortages at least becoming manageable — if you knew a clever paper broker, at least — the boom in comic books that the industry hoped would materialize in 1946 became a reality in 1947. The number of comic books in the Promise Collection in 1947 as a whole is up 30% over 1946. According to Audit Bureau of Circulation data, DC Comics paid circulation exploded between the beginning of 1946 and the end of 1947 — fully doubling over this period. The horror comics genre achieved a milestone with the release of Eerie Comics #1 from Avon, widely considered the first horror comic book. Other new title debuts from this period include EC's International Comics #1, Blondie Comics #1, Cow Puncher Comics #1 and The Killers #1 among others, representing the changing range of comic book content as the industry began to evolve in the post-WW2 era.
But that greater range brought greater scrutiny with it. Along with increasing criticism of what we now call Good Girl comics (and which Gershon Legman called "Squinkies" refining that curious term that seems to have first emerged in 1945), crime comics were also increasingly in the critics' crosshairs. Put on the spot by a New York Herald Tribune reporter in the aftermath of one of his comic book titles having been banned by the Detroit Police Department, Magazine Enterprises editor Raymond C. Krank responded with surprising candor. "In spite of protests against crime comics," Krank said, "the so-called harmless books just don't sell." It's likely that Krank well understood he was playing with fire. Magazine Enterprises hadn't bothered with the pretense that most other publishers used that the title in question was in reality pro-law enforcement (CRIME… Does Not Pay, for example) as the title of the comic launched during this period and then quickly banned in Detroit in 1948 got directly to the point: The Killers.
The New Face of Crime
Star Spangled Comics #65, cover-dated February 1947 with a Library of Congress copyright date of December 11, 1946, is the debut of Robin's first solo series. The cover and art for the Robin story in this issue is by Win Mortimer. The writer of the story is unknown but presumed to be Bill Finger. Robin was the cover feature until Star Spangled Comics #95 (cover-dated August 1949) and continued to be a feature in the title until its end with Star Spangled Comics #130 (cover-dated July 1952). Most issues included Batman to some extent as well, and several are even effectively Batman/Robin stories, or nearly so.
Robin's solo debut in this issue seems to directly address one of the underlying concerns of the comic book critics of this era: juvenile delinquency. Star Spangled Comics #65 has Robin infiltrating a crime school for kids, masquerading as a reform school for juvenile delinquents. The name of this school, "Boyville," was clearly inspired by Boys Town, Nebraska, a town founded in 1917 by Father Edward J. Flanagan to help underprivileged and delinquent boys. The town was made famous by a 1938 movie of the same name starring Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney. The crime school element seems loosely inspired by another 1938 movie of that same name, Crime School, among others. Somewhat ironically, the Robin story in Star Spangled Comics #65 tracks the rise in the national concern over juvenile delinquency during this era, which would result in the Association of Comics Magazine Publishers Code of 1948 — and more famously the Comics Magazine Association of America's Comics Code Authority in 1954.
While Star Spangled Comics in the Robin cover-feature era has a very local and specific take against fighting crime in the post-WW2 period, EC would take that fight against crime global. EC Comics title International Comics (continued for one issue as International Crime Patrol, then as simply Crime Patrol) doesn't get as much attention as the New Trend titles, or even many of the other Pre-Tend titles, but it's an utterly fascinating and underappreciated series from a historical perspective. The series hit the newsstands in February 1947, less than a year and a half after the formation of the United Nations was announced, and including four separate stories in each issue featuring heroes from various nations fighting crime in their own countries. As the debut inside front cover states, "ONE WORLD at last becomes a reality as we follow the exciting adventures of our new friends, in far-off places." The lead feature of each issue was Van Manhattan, American Supersleuth. The United Nations connection was made explicit with the formation of the International Patrol in International Comics #5.
The introduction of the International Patrol brings the United Nations connections of the series into focus: "Fighting world-wide crime wherever they find it, the representatives of the Big Four… Van Manhattan of America, Igor of Russia, the Chessmen of England and Madelon of France… join forces to protect the United Nations." This language is a clear reference to the "Big Four" and the "Four Policemen" terminology of the Post WWII council that U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt proposed as a guarantor of world peace, which in turn led to the formation of the United Nations itself. It's worth noting, however, that the International Crime Patrol leaves out China but includes France in the group. The original "Four Policemen" were the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China. France was added to that original group as one of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council when the United Nations was formed.
Whatever EC Comics' plans for this U.N.-centric group may have been, it appears likely that those plans ended with the death of Max Gaines. International Comics #5 featuring the debut of the group hit the newsstands one week after his death on August 20, 1947. The group appeared for the last time a few months later in International Crime Patrol #6, although the issue was rounded out with a Moon Girl story. The title was renamed Crime Patrol, a more traditional type of crime comic book, with the next issue. The untimely death of industry pioneer Max Gaines and the subsequent rising influence of his son Bill Gaines upon the industry his father helped to build is symbolic of the crossroads that comic books would face during this moment in its history.
|Title
|Issue #
|grade
|Cover Date
|Prices Realized
|Action Comics
|104
|Action Comics #104 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|January 1947
|$13,200.00
|Action Comics
|105
|Action Comics #105 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|February 1947
|$7,200.00
|Action Comics
|106
|Action Comics #106 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|March 1947
|$4,560.00
|Action Comics
|107
|Action Comics #107 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|April 1947
|$3,360.00
|Adventure Comics
|112
|January 1947
|Adventure Comics
|113
|February 1947
|Adventure Comics
|114
|March 1947
|Adventure Comics
|115
|Adventure Comics #115 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|April 1947
|Airboy Comics
|v3 #12
|January 1947
|Airboy Comics
|v4 #1
|February 1947
|Airboy Comics
|v4 #2
|March 1947
|All-New Comics
|14
|January-February 1947
|All-Star Comics
|33
|All Star Comics #33 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|February-March 1947
|$33,600.00
|All-Star Comics
|34
|April-May 1947
|All-American Comics
|83
|March 1947
|All-American Comics
|84
|April 1947
|Archie Comics
|24
|January-February 1947
|Archie Comics
|25
|March-April 1947
|Batman (1940)
|39
|Batman #39 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|February-March 1947
|Batman (1940)
|40
|Batman #40 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|April-May 1947
|Big Shot
|73
|January 1947
|Big Shot
|74
|February 1947
|Big Shot
|75
|March 1947
|Big Shot
|76
|April 1947
|Black Cat
|4
|February-March 1947
|Black Cat
|5
|April-May 1947
|Blackhawk
|14
|Spring 1947
|Blonde Phantom
|13
|Spring 1947
|Blondie Comics
|1
|Spring 1947
|Boy Comics
|32
|February 1947
|Boy Comics
|33
|April 1947
|Boy Commandos
|19
|Boy Commandos #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages
|January-February 1947
|$2,640.00
|Boy Commandos
|20
|Boy Commandos #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|March-April 1947
|$780.00
|Captain America Comics
|60
|January 1947
|Captain America Comics
|61
|March 1947
|Captain Flight Comics
|11
|Captain Flight Comics #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Four Star, 1947) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages
|February-March 1947
|$18,000.00
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|46
|February 1947
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|47
|March 1947
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|48
|April 1947
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|69
|February 1947
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|70
|March 1947
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|71
|April 1947
|Claire Voyant
|3
|Claire Voyant #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Leader Enterprises, 1947) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|1947
|$10,200.00
|Claire Voyant
|4
|Claire Voyant #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Leader Enterprises, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|1947
|$10,200.00
|Clue Comics
|12
|February 1947
|Clue Comics
|v2 #1
|March 1947
|Clue Comics
|v2 #2
|April 1947
|Comic Cavalcade
|19
|February-March 1947
|Comic Cavalcade
|20
|April-May 1947
|Cow Puncher Comics
|1
|Cow Puncher Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Avon, 1947) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white pages
|January 1947
|$900.00
|Crack Comics
|46
|January 1947
|Crime Does Not Pay
|49
|January 1947
|Crime Does Not Pay
|50
|March 1947
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|40
|January 1947
|Detective Comics
|119
|Detective Comics #119 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|January 1947
|$9,000.00
|Detective Comics
|120
|Detective Comics #120 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|February 1947
|$40,800.00
|Detective Comics
|121
|March 1947
|Detective Comics
|122
|Detective Comics #122 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|April 1947
|$28,800.00
|Doll Man
|12
|Spring 1947
|Eerie Comics
|1
|Eerie #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Avon, 1947) CGC NM- 9.2 Cream to off-white pages
|January 1947
|$90,000.00
|Exciting Comics
|53
|Exciting Comics #53 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Nedor, 1947) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages
|January 1947
|$5,760.00
|Exciting Comics
|54
|March 1947
|Famous Funnies
|150
|January 1947
|Famous Funnies
|151
|February 1947
|Famous Funnies
|152
|March 1947
|Famous Funnies
|153
|April 1947
|Feature Comics
|106
|January 1947
|Feature Comics
|107
|February 1947
|Feature Comics
|108
|March 1947
|Feature Comics
|109
|April 1947
|Fight Comics
|48
|Fight Comics #48 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1947) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|February 1947
|Fight Comics
|49
|April 1947
|Four Color
|149
|1947
|Four Color
|152
|1947
|Four Favorites
|28
|Four Favorites #28 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|March 1947
|$4,320.00
|Green Hornet Comics
|32
|January-February 1947
|Green Hornet Comics
|33
|March-April 1947
|Green Lantern (1941)
|25
|April-May 1947
|Headline Comics
|23
|March-April 1947
|Hit Comics
|44
|January 1947
|Hit Comics
|45
|March 1947
|Hopalong Cassidy
|5
|March 1947
|Human Torch
|26
|The Human Torch #26 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|Spring 1947
|$14,400.00
|International Comics
|1
|International Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (EC, 1947) CGC VF 8.0 White pages
|Spring 1947
|$5,040.00
|Joe Palooka
|8
|February-March 1947
|Joe Palooka
|9
|April 1947
|Jumbo Comics
|95
|Jumbo Comics #95 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1947) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages
|January 1947
|Jumbo Comics
|97
|Jumbo Comics #97 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1947) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages
|March 1947
|Jumbo Comics
|98
|April 1947
|Jungle Comics
|85
|January 1947
|Jungle Comics
|87
|March 1947
|Jungle Comics
|88
|April 1947
|Kid Eternity
|4
|Kid Eternity #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|Winter 1947
|$780.00
|Kid Eternity
|5
|Spring 1947
|Laugh Comics
|22
|Laugh Comics #22 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1947) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages
|Spring 1947
|$1,680.00
|Marvel Family
|8
|February 1947
|Marvel Family
|10
|The Marvel Family #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1947) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|April 1947
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|80
|January 1947
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|81
|March 1947
|Mary Marvel
|9
|February 1947
|Mary Marvel
|10
|Mary Marvel Comics #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1947) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|March 1947
|Mary Marvel
|11
|Mary Marvel Comics #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|April 1947
|Master Comics
|76
|February 1947
|Master Comics
|77
|March 1947
|Master Comics
|78
|April 1947
|Modern Comics
|57
|January 1947
|Modern Comics
|58
|February 1947
|Modern Comics
|59
|Modern Comics #59 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|March 1947
|$3,120.00
|Modern Comics
|60
|Modern Comics #60 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|April 1947
|$780.00
|Movie Comics
|2
|February 1947
|Movie Comics
|4
|1947
|Mutt %26 Jeff
|26
|February-March 1947
|Mutt %26 Jeff
|27
|April-May 1947
|National Comics
|58
|National Comics #58 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1947) CGC VF 8.0 White pages
|February 1947
|$312.00
|National Comics
|59
|National Comics #59 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1947) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages
|April 1947
|$384.00
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|6
|April 1947
|Pep Comics
|60
|March 1947
|Planet Comics
|46
|Planet Comics #46 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|January 1947
|Planet Comics
|47
|Planet Comics #47 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1947) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|March 1947
|$2,400.00
|Plastic Man
|6
|Winter 1947
|Plastic Man
|7
|Spring 1947
|Police Comics
|62
|January 1947
|Police Comics
|63
|February 1947
|Police Comics
|64
|March 1947
|Police Comics
|65
|April 1947
|Prize Comics
|63
|March-April 1947
|Rangers Comics
|33
|February 1947
|Rangers Comics
|34
|April 1947
|Red Ryder Comics
|43
|February 1947
|Red Ryder Comics
|44
|March 1947
|Red Ryder Comics
|45
|April 1947
|Sensation Comics
|61
|January 1947
|Sensation Comics
|62
|February 1947
|Sensation Comics
|63
|March 1947
|Sensation Comics
|64
|April 1947
|Seven Seas Comics
|3
|Seven Seas Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Universal Phoenix Feature, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|1947
|$26,400.00
|Skyman
|3
|1947
|Smash Comics
|69
|February 1947
|Smash Comics
|70
|April 1947
|Sparkler Comics
|64
|February 1947
|Sparkling Stars
|21
|January 1947
|Sparkling Stars
|22
|April 1947
|Speed Comics
|44
|Speed Comics #44 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|January-February 1947
|$6,600.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|64
|Star Spangled Comics #64 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|January 1947
|$1,260.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|65
|Star Spangled Comics #65 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|February 1947
|$5,760.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|66
|Star Spangled Comics #66 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages
|March 1947
|$2,640.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|67
|Star Spangled Comics #67 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|April 1947
|$1,680.00
|Sub-Mariner Comics
|22
|Sub-Mariner Comics #22 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|Spring 1947
|$15,600.00
|Super-Mystery Comics
|v6 #4
|Super-Mystery Comics V6#4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white pages
|February 1947
|$6,900.00
|Super-Mystery Comics
|v6 #5
|Super-Mystery Comics V6#5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white pages
|April 1947
|$7,200.00
|Superman (1939)
|44
|Superman #44 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages
|January-February 1947
|$1,260.00
|Superman (1939)
|45
|Superman #45 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|March-April 1947
|Suzie Comics
|56
|April 1947
|Target Comics
|v8 #2
|April 1947
|Tarzan
|1
|February 1947
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|3
|April 1947
|The Barker
|3
|Spring 1947
|The Killers
|1
|1947
|Thrilling Comics
|58
|Thrilling Comics #58 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Better Publications, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|February 1947
|Thrilling Comics
|59
|April 1947
|Whiz Comics
|82
|Whiz Comics #82 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1947) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|February 1947
|$900.00
|Whiz Comics
|83
|Whiz Comics #83 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|March 1947
|$1,320.00
|Whiz Comics
|84
|Whiz Comics #84 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1947) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages
|April 1947
|$660.00
|Wilbur
|12
|April 1947
|Wings Comics
|77
|January 1947
|Wings Comics
|78
|February 1947
|Wings Comics
|79
|March 1947
|Wings Comics
|80
|April 1947
|Wonder Comics
|10
|February 1947
|Wonder Comics
|11
|April 1947
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|21
|Wonder Woman #21 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|January-February 1947
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|22
|Wonder Woman #22 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1947) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|March-April 1947
|World's Finest Comics
|26
|January-February 1947
|World's Finest Comics
|27
|March-April 1947
|Wow Comics
|51
|February 1947
|Wow Comics
|52
|March 1947
|Wow Comics
|53
|April 1947
|Young King Cole
|v2 #4
|Young King Cole V2#4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1947) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages
|February-March 1947
|$840.00
|Young King Cole
|v2 #5
|Young King Cole V2#5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1947) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages
|April-May 1947
|$1,020.00