The Promise Collection 1945: The Mighty Seventh

The raising of the U.S. Flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima almost instantly became one of the most iconic moments of World War II. The flag-raising by six men of the 5th Marine Division took place early in the afternoon after the mountaintop was captured and a smaller flag was raised early in the day.  The famous photograph of this moment was taken by Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press on February 23, 1945. It was published in thousands of newspapers and other publications within days. Three of the six Marines who raised the flag that day, Sergeant Michael Strank, Corporal Harlon Block, and Private First Class Franklin Sousley, were later killed in action during the battle.  The other three Marines in the photograph were Corporals (then Privates First Class) Ira Hayes, Harold Schultz, and Harold Keller.

Speed Comics #38, Harvey 1945. The Promise Collection.
The photograph of the raising of the U.S. Flag on Iwo Jima would also be the inspiration for a famous War Loan poster painted by artist C. C. Beall.  Beall was a magazine and pulp artist who painted covers paint covers for Munsey Publications pulps, such as Argosy, All-Story Love, and Detective Fiction Weekly. It's commonly said that Beall was also a comic book artist, although I've found no specific credits for him as of this writing.  It would appear Beall's son was briefly a Mad Magazine cover artist in the next decade.  The Iwo Jima flag-raising moment also inspired artist Bob Powell for the cover of Speed Comics #38, among other comic art.

This symbolic moment would be one of a number of hugely important events of early 1945 which would influence the world — including the artists, writers, and publishers who create comic books — in the subsequent months of 1945.  President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a massive stroke on April 12 of that year.  Adolf Hitler committed suicide as Soviet troops approached his bunker on April 30.  Germany would surrender within the week.  Perhaps most influential of all on the world of the decades to come, atomic bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and August 9, leading to Japan's surrender on September 2.

Welcome to Part 10 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan.  The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea.  Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise.  There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books.  And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection.  You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.

Planet Comics #39, Fiction House 1945. The Promise Collection.
July through December 1945 in the Promise Collection

The September 2, 1945 issue of The Idaho Statesmen had an article on a developing trend in the comic books of 1945 and beyond, put in a way as I've never quite seen described elsewhere: "Comic books or squinkies, as they are called in the trade, sell some 20,000,000 copies a month and are still largely concerned with the doings of the supertypes. At camp PX's in this country, squinkies have outsold Reader's Digest, Life, and The Saturday Evening Post by a ratio of ten to one. Why this unbelievable popularity among G.I.'s? Probably because of the emergence of a new type of squinkie — the super-girl with a story all her own, a woman of action, energy, and unlimited capacities. It is generally agreed… that the squinkie heroine's most distinctive feature is her anatomy. This, in general, follows the wasp-waisted… maidens of the Varga and Petty school, with legs half again as long as any yet seen on man or beast. The usual working costume of such dillies as Wonder Woman, Miss America, Liberty Belle, or Black Venus consists of an abbreviated version of the standard supersuit — varied to complement the eccentricities of the wearer. The extreme, of course, is Black Venus who is apparently covered by nothing more than a coat of paint which will no doubt discourage the returning veteran when he gets home and finds all the girls walking around fully attired."

Certainly, the phenomenon we now more politely refer to as Good Girl Art had begun to make its appearance in the Promise Collection of 1945, on the covers of series like Planet Comics, Archie Comics, Pep Comics, Rangers Comics, and Fight Comics among others, and with characters mentioned above like Wonder Woman, Miss America (Marvel Mystery Comics), and Black Venus (Contact Comics) and others.  The Liberty Belle character mentioned above was appearing in Star Spangled Comics by this time, after having debuted in Boy Commandos.  At the other end of the comic book spectrum, one of the key issues from the collection in this time frame is Terry-Toons #38, the first comic book appearance of Mighty Mouse.  The industry had also rebounded and adjusted somewhat to the War Production Board's campaign against comic books described in the last post, and there are several new series launches in the collection from this time frame, including Young King Cole #1 (Novelty Press), Golden Lad #1 (Spark Publications), Komic Kartoons #1 (Marvel), And Mary Marvel #1 (Fawcett).  But the biggest new series debut and comic book key published during this period was Marvel Family #1 (Fawcett), the first appearance of Black Adam.  A copy of Marvel Family #1 CGC 9.8 sold for an incredible $186,000.00 on September 8, 2021 at Heritage Auctions.   The importance of this issue is something of an oddity among Golden Age comic books in that this would be his only Golden Age appearance.  It would not be until DC Comics first licensed and then acquired the Fawcett characters that Black Adam would appear again, in Shazam #28 (1977) and still longer before he would begin to rise to prominence in series such as Shazam!: The New Beginning (1987) and The Power of Shazam! (1994).

Because of the quickly changing circumstance of the war and the world of 1945, it's important to recall for this time frame in particular that July-December 1945 refers to cover dates and not the dates these comic books hit the newsstands.  For example, the August cover-dated Star Spangled Comics #47 hit the newsstands around June 6, 1945 according to Library of Congress copyright records, and the July cover-dated Detective Comics #101 hit the newsstands around May 23, 1945.  Further, creative lead times meant that the evolving tides of wartime events were not always reflected immediately.  As explained in the August 15, 1945 edition of the Hackensack Record, "With the end of the Pacific war, many comic-strip authors, who prepare their work weeks in advance, faced an acute conversion problem today — how to extricate their heroes from the battle lines in time to keep pace with history.  Quite a few comic-strip characters, unprepared for the cessation of hostilities still are dealing devastating blows to the enemy."

Star Spangled Comics #47, DC Comics 1945, The Promise Collection.
The Mighty Seventh and the Pace of History

While the beginning of the end could be seen by early 1945, there was still a war to finish, and the monetary cost of winning the war would continue to be substantial to that end. "The coming Seventh War Loan, justly called the 'Mighty Seventh,' will be the first of two great War Loans in 1945," noted the Southwest News of Chicago, Illinois in May 1945. "In these two drives, we as a nation will raise just about as great a sum as we raised in the three drives of 1944. Half of the total Seventh War Loan goal of $14 billion has been set as a quota for investment by individuals; of this sum $4 billion has been allotted to 'E' bonds, the type of bond most popular with the average American. The task of meeting the increased goals for individual investment in the Seventh War Loan Drive is great but not insurmountable. The realities of war should spur us on to greater achievement. Their realization should inspire us individually as freedom loving Americans, collectively as a democratic people. We know now that the staggering costs of war will not cease with the fall of Germany but will continue at a high level until Japan is vanquished."

As it had since the first war bond drive in 1941, comic books would again ask its readership to do its part in reminding its readership to support the war effort by buying bonds, likely at the behest of the Writers' War Board.  It's also likely that the Seventh War Loan is featured more prominently on the covers of this period than previous campaigns had been, because the campaign goal of $14 Billion was considered daunting.  "At the beginning of the Drive it looked like a Herculian task to meet the unprecedented quotas," a U.S. Treasury Department report of the period openly wondered. "The Treasury was asking for the largest sum from individuals in the history of America. The war with Germany was over. It looked like a matter of a short time before Japan would surrender. Would the volunteer organization work as enthusiastically under the circumstances? Would the American people respond like they did in the other drives?"

Just as C.C. Beall's 7th War Loan poster was based on the photo of the iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising moment, so was Bob Powell's Speed Comics #38 cover for this same War Loan drive.  Other prominent 7th War Loan comic book covers from this period that are present in the Promise Collection include Star Spangled Comics #47, Detective Comics #101, Batman #30, More Fun Comics #104 and Action Comics #86 among others.  The more prominent coverage of this campaign in comics and other media seems to have had an impact.  With an ambitious goal of $14 Billion, the campaign had ended up raising over $38.5 Billion within a ten-week period.  And while the war came to a close a short time later within this period, the impact of comic books on the culture at large would continue unabated in the coming years.

 

Title Issue # CGC Grade / Auction Link Cover Date Price Realized
Ace Comics 104 November 1945
Action Comics 86 July 1945
Action Comics 87 August 1945
Action Comics 88 September 1945
Action Comics 89 October 1945
Action Comics 90 Action Comics #90 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages November 1945 $5,040.00
Action Comics 91 December 1945
Adventure Comics 99 August-September 1945
Adventure Comics 100 October-November 1945
Air Fighters Comics v2 #10 Fall 1945
Airboy Comics v2 #11 December 1945
All Select Comics 8 All Select Comics #8 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages Summer 1945 $15,600.00
All Select Comics 9 All Select Comics #9 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages Fall 1945 $43,200.00
All-Star Comics 25 Summer 1945
All-Star Comics 26 Fall 1945
All-Star Comics 27 Winter 1945
Archie Comics 15 July-August 1945
Archie Comics 16 September-October 1945
Archie Comics 17 November-December 1945
All-Winners Comics 16 All Winners Comics #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages Summer 1945 $18,000.00
Archie Comics 15 Archie Comics #15 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white pages July-August 1945 $12,000.00
Archie Comics 16 Archie Comics #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages September-October 1945 $3,600.00
Archie Comics 17 Archie Comics #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages November-December 1945 $3,600.00
Batman (1940) 30 Batman #30 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 White pages August-September 1945
Batman (1940) 31 Batman #31 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages October-November 1945
Batman (1940) 32 Batman #32 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages December 1945-January 1946
Big Shot 59 September 1945
Big Shot 61 November 1945
Black Hood Comics 15 Black Hood #15 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages Summer 1945 $8,400.00
Black Hood Comics 16 Black Hood #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages Fall 1945 $10,200.00
Black Terror 11 The Black Terror #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Nedor Publications, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1945
Black Terror 12 November 1945
Blue Bolt v6 #2 Blue Bolt V6#2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages August 1945 $780.00
Blue Bolt v6 #4 Blue Bolt V6#4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages October 1945 $3,360.00
Boy Comics 23 Boy Comics #23 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1945 $2,040.00
Boy Comics 24 Boy Comics #24 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages October 1945 $2,160.00
Boy Comics 25 Boy Comics #25 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 White pages December 1945 $1,680.00
Boy Commandos 11 Boy Commandos #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white pages Summer 1945 $1,620.00
Boy Commandos 12 Boy Commandos #12 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white pages Fall 1945 $930.00
Boy Commandos 13 Winter 1945
Four Color 88 September 1945
Captain Aero Comics 23 August 1945
Captain Aero Comics 24 November 1945
Captain America Comics 48 July 1945
Captain America Comics 49 Captain America Comics #49 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August 1945
Captain America Comics 50 Captain America Comics #50 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages October 1945
Captain America Comics 51 Captain America Comics #51 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white to white pages December 1945
Captain Flight Comics 9 Captain Flight Comics #9 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Four Star, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages September 1945 $5,280.00
Captain Flight Comics 10 Captain Flight Comics #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Four Star, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages December 1945 $10,200.00
Captain Marvel Jr. 31 July 1945
Captain Marvel Jr. 32 September-October 1945
Captain Marvel Jr. 33 November-December 1945
Captain Marvel Adventures 47 July 1945
Captain Marvel Adventures 48 August-September 1945
Captain Marvel Adventures 49 October-November 1945
Captain Marvel Adventures 50 December 1945
Captain Midnight 34 October-November 1945
Cat-Man Comics 29 Cat-Man Comics #29 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Continental, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1945 $48,000.00
Cat-Man Comics 30 Cat-Man Comics #30 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Continental, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages December 1945 $20,400.00
Comic Cavalcade 11 Summer 1945
Comic Cavalcade 12 Fall 1945
Comic Cavalcade 13 Winter 1945
Comics on Parade 50 September 1945
Comics on Parade 51 Comics on Parade #51 The Promise Collection Pedigree (United Feature Syndicate, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages December 1945 $720.00
Contact Comics 7 July 1945
Contact Comics 8 Contact Comics #8 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Aviation Press, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages September 1945
Contact Comics 9 Contact Comics #9 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Aviation Press, 1945) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages November 1945 $7,200.00
Crack Comics 38 Summer 1945
Crack Comics 39 Autumn 1945
Crack Comics 40 Winter 1945
Crime Does Not Pay 40 July 1945
Crime Does Not Pay 41 September 1945
Crime Does Not Pay 42 November 1945
Daredevil Comics (1941) 31 Daredevil Comics #31 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages July 1945 $5,280.00
Daredevil Comics (1941) 32 September 1945
Daredevil Comics (1941) 33 November 1945
Daring Comics 11 Summer 1945
Daring Comics 12 Fall 1945
Debbie Dean 2 July 1945
Detective Comics 101 July 1945
Detective Comics 103 September 1945
Detective Comics 104 October 1945
Detective Comics 106 December 1945
Dynamic Comics 15 July 1945
Famous Funnies 135 October 1945
Famous Funnies 136 November 1945
Famous Funnies 137 December 1945
Feature Comics 89 July 1945
Feature Comics 90 August 1945
Feature Comics 91 September 1945
Feature Comics 92 October 1945
Feature Comics 93 November 1945
Fight Comics 39 Fight Comics #39 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages August 1945 $4,320.00
Fight Comics 40 Fight Comics #40 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages October 1945 $10,800.00
Fight Comics 41 Fight Comics #41 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages December 1945 $10,200.00
Flash Comics 66 August-September 1945
Flash Comics 67 Flash Comics #67 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 White pages October-November 1945 $22,200.00
Flash Comics 68 December 1945-January 1946
Four Color 78 August 1945
Four Favorites 19 Four Favorites #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages August 1945 $19,200.00
Four Favorites 20 9.4 November 1945
Golden Arrow 3 Winter 1945
Golden Lad 1 July 1945
Grand Slam Three Aces Comics 44 July 1945
Grand Slam Three Aces Comics 47 October 1945
Green Hornet Comics 25 July 1945
Green Hornet Comics 26 September 1945
Green Hornet Comics 27 November 1945
Green Lantern (1941) 16 Summer 1945
Green Lantern (1941) 17 Fall 1945
Green Lantern (1941) 18 Green Lantern #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages Winter 1945
Green Mask v2 #2 Summer 1945
Headline Comics 16 November-December 1945
Hit Comics 36
Hit Comics 37 Autumn 1945
Hit Comics 38 Winter 1945
Human Torch 19 The Human Torch #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages Summer 1945 $14,400.00
Human Torch 20 The Human Torch #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages Fall 1945 $26,400.00
Human Torch 21 Winter 1945
IBIS 3 Winter 1945
Whiz Comics 77 July 1945
Jumbo Comics 79 September 1945
Jumbo Comics 80 October 1945
Jumbo Comics 81 November 1945
Jumbo Comics 82 December 1945
Jungle Comics 67 July 1945
Jungle Comics 68 August 1945
Jungle Comics 69 September 1945
Jungle Comics 70 October 1945
Jungle Comics 71 November 1945
Jungle Comics 72 December 1945
Kid Komics 8 Summer 1945
Kid Komics 9 Fall 1945
King Comics 114 October 1945
King Comics 115 November 1945
Komic Kartoons 1 Fall 1945
Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies Comics 49 November 1945
Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies Comics 50 December 1945
Magic Comics 72 Magic Comics #72 The Promise Collection Pedigree (David McKay Publications, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages July 1945 $444.00
Marvel Family 1 The Marvel Family #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Cream to off-white pages $186,000.00
Marvel Mystery Comics 65 Marvel Mystery Comics #65 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages July 1945 $26,400.00
Marvel Mystery Comics 66 Marvel Mystery Comics #66 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages September 1945 $45,600.00
Marvel Mystery Comics 67 Marvel Mystery Comics #67 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages November 1945 $5,400.00
Mary Marvel 1 Mary Marvel Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages December 1945
Master Comics 62 July 1945
Master Comics 63 September-October 1945
Master Comics 64 November-December 1945
Military Comics 41 August 1945
Military Comics 42 September 1945
Military Comics 43 October 1945
Miss Fury 7 Miss Fury #7 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages Fall 1945 $3,600.00
Miss Fury 8 8 Winter 1945-46
Modern Comics 44 November 1945
More Fun Comics 104 More Fun Comics #104 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July-August 1945
More Fun Comics 105 More Fun Comics #105 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC VF 8.0 White pages September-October 1945 $1,440.00
More Fun Comics 106 More Fun Comics #106 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages November-December 1945 $1,020.00
Mutt & Jeff 18 Summer 1945
Mutt & Jeff 19 Fall 1945
Mutt & Jeff 20 Winter 1945
National Comics 49 National Comics #49 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1945) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August 1945 $408.00
National Comics 50 National Comics #50 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages October 1945 $960.00
National Comics 51 December 1945
Pep Comics 54 Pep Comics #54 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1945) CGC VF 8.0 White pages September 1945 $1,020.00
Pep Comics 55 Pep Comics #55 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1945) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages December 1945 $870.00
Planet Comics 38 Planet Comics #38 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages September 1945 $21,600.00
Planet Comics 39 Planet Comics #39 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages November 1945 $8,400.00
Police Comics 45 August 1945
Police Comics 47 October 1945
Police Comics 48 November 1945
Police Comics 49 December 1945
Power Comics 2 Power Comics #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Narrative, 1944) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white pages July 1945 $22,800.00
Power Comics 3 Power Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Narrative, 1944) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages [August 1945] $26,400.00
Power Comics 4 Power Comics #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Holyoke Publications, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages [September 1945] $14,400.00
Prize Comics 54 Prize Comics #54 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 White pages June-July 1945 $1,680.00
Prize Comics 55 Prize Comics #55 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September-October 1945 $8,400.00
Prize Comics 56 Prize Comics #56 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages November-December 1945 $1,200.00
Rangers Comics 24 August 1945
Rangers Comics 25 October 1945
Rangers Comics 26 December 1945
Sensation Comics 43 July 1945
Sensation Comics 44 August 1945
Sensation Comics 45 September 1945
Sensation Comics 46 October 1945
Sensation Comics 47 November 1945
Sensation Comics 48 December 1945
Smash Comics 60 August 1945
Smash Comics 61 October 1945
Smash Comics 62 December 1945
Sparkler Comics 45 July 1945
Sparkler Comics 47 September 1945
Sparkler Comics 48 October 1945
Sparkler Comics 49 November 1945
Speed Comics 38 Speed Comics #38 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages July 1945 $10,800.00
Speed Comics 39 Speed Comics #39 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages September 1945 $5,280.00
Speed Comics 40 Speed Comics #40 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages November 1945 $3,960.00
Star Spangled Comics 46 Star Spangled Comics #46 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages July 1945 $1,320.00
Star Spangled Comics 47 Star Spangled Comics #47 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages August 1945 $1,320.00
Star Spangled Comics 48 Star Spangled Comics #48 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 White pages September 1945 $1,320.00
Star Spangled Comics 49 Star Spangled Comics #49 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages October 1945 $1,440.00
Star Spangled Comics 50 Star Spangled Comics #50 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November 1945 $1,560.00
Star Spangled Comics 51 December 1945
Sub-Mariner Comics 17 Sub-Mariner Comics #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages Fall 1945 $22,800.00
Sub-Mariner Comics 18 Sub-Mariner Comics #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages Winter 1945-46 $9,600.00
Super-Mystery Comics v5 #1 Super-Mystery Comics V5#1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Cream to off-white pages. July 1945 $3,600.00
Super-Mystery Comics v5 #2 Super-Mystery Comics V5#2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1945 $5,280.00
Super-Mystery Comics v5 #3 Super-Mystery Comics V5#3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages December 1945 $12,000.00
Superman (1939) 35 July-August 1945
Superman (1939) 36 Superman #36 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September-October 1945
Superman (1939) 37 Superman #37 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages November-December 1945
Suspense Comics 9 Suspense Comics #9 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Continental Magazines, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 White pages August 1945 $9,000.00
Suspense Comics 10 Suspense Comics #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Continental Magazines, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 White pages Winter 1945 $14,400.00
Suzie Comics 50 Summer 1945
Suzie Comics 51 Fall 1945
Terry-Toons Comics 38 Terry-Toons Comics #38 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November 1945
True Comics 45 Fall 1945
USA Comics 17 USA Comics #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages Fall 1945 $40,800.00
Whiz Comics 66 July 1945
Whiz Comics 67 September-October 1945
Whiz Comics 68 November-December 1945
Whiz Comics 69 December 1945
Wilbur 5 Wilbur Comics #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages Summer 1945 $13,200.00
Wilbur 6 Fall 1945
Wings Comics 59 July 1945
Wings Comics 60 August 1945
Wings Comics 61 September 1945
Wings Comics 62 October 1945
Wings Comics 63 November 1945
Wings Comics 64 December 1945
Wonder Comics 5 July 1945
Wonder Comics 6 October 1945
Wonder Woman (1942) 13 Wonder Woman #13 The Promise Collection (DC, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages Summer 1945
Wonder Woman (1942) 14 Wonder Woman #14 The Promise Collection (DC, 1945) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages Fall 1945
Wonder Woman (1942) 15 Wonder Woman #15 The Promise Collection (DC, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages Winter 1945
World's Finest Comics 18 Summer 1945
World's Finest Comics 19 Fall 1945
World's Finest Comics 20 Winter 1945
Wow Comics 37 July 1945
Wow Comics 38 September-October 1945
Wow Comics 39 November-December 1945
Young Allies 16 Summer 1945
Young Allies 17 Fall 1945
Young Allies 18 Winter 1945-46
Young King Cole 1 Young King Cole V1#1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1945) CGC VF 8.0 White pages Fall 1945 $780.00
Young King Cole 2 Young King Cole V1#2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1945) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages Winter 1945-46 $960.00

