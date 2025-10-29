The State Of Cosmic Marvel (And Mar-Vell) With Imperial #4 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, Captain Mar-vell, imperial, inhumans

The State Of Cosmic Marvel (And Mar-Vell) With Imperial #4, looking ahead to Planet She-Hulk, Imperial Guardians, Exiles and more (Spoilers)

Imperial #4 by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, Federico Vicentini ends with a bang today, with the final fall of the Galactic Council, and the Intergalactic Pax Romana set up by Krakoa and Arakko. But in the wake of the fall of this League Of Nations comes a new United Nation. Or, as expected, The Union.

Fewer members, as China and Russia – I'm sorry, the Kree and Skrull Empire – are absent after the split of their own alliance. And what of the previous Emperor of both, Hulking and his consort Wiccan?

It may not be wise for the two to stay around, especially with Wiccan bleeding out as a result of the assault. Time to find an old friend?

Young Avengers forever, and Miss America Chavez, taking them directly to their upcoming series, Wiccan: The Witch's Road. And those responsible for the collapse?

Well, the Inhumans are there to take all the control that they wish. However, no one who knows the truth seems mindful to tell it.

The Wakandans are happy to maintain the lie while it is in their interest.

Intergalactic Black Panther will no doubt reveal more, as well as the world that they are building in the stars.

Basically, One World Under T'Challa. She-Hulk is still on Sakaar….

And won't be coming home any time soon, if Planet She-Hulk coming is anything to go by.

While Nova plays Rorshcach to Star-Lord's Nite-Owl…

As Nova goes off into his own series, Nova Centurion, will he try and be telling the truth? Or will he bury it deep within himself? As the Galactic Union established itself…

The Shi'Ar will be very prominent in Exiles and Imperial Guardians looks to be defending this new peace…

And more, beyond, for Ronan and the Kree, the Grant Morrison Marvel Boy returning as the new Messiah… as well as… who is that?

Are the Mar-Vell Twins coming? Captains Mar-Vell? Captain Marvels? Phyla-Vell and Genis-Vell? Or someone else? Imperial #4 by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, Federico Vicentini is published by Marvel Comics today,

Imperial (2025) #4 (of 4) by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, Federico Vicentini

Part FOUR of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! WAR!

Part FOUR of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! WAR! Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Aaron Kuder

Jed MacKay (W) • Álvaro López (A)

Got a problem? NOVA can help – for a price!

With the Xandarian Worldmind, the sentient repository of an entire extinct people's culture and history, relying on regular (and expensive) energy infusions, Richard Rider is for hire. A deep-space drifter weighed down with the truth of the terrible lie that the new Galactic Union was built upon, Nova is a corp of one. But how long can he keep his hands clean handling dirty money? 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WYATT KENNEDY (W) • ANDY PEREIRA (A)

SOMETHING WICCAN THIS WAY COMES! A dark, macabre adventure awaits down the Witches' Road that will reshape Wiccan – and the magical fabric of the Marvel Universe – forever… Wiccan and Hulkling arrive back on Earth…but nothing can ever be easy for Marvel's favorite (former) space emperors! With Hulkling grievously wounded, it's up to Wiccan to save the day – but what lengths will he be willing to go to do so? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE Art by STEFANO NESI On Sale 12/17

Spinning directly out of Hickman's Imperial War: Black Panther one-shot, the series finds T'Challa clearing Wakanda's name after being framed for a galaxy-shaking assassination—and uncovering a larger conspiracy that leaves him stranded in deep space. Alone and armed only with his will, T'Challa must fight for survival while shadowy forces plot to seize Wakanda's throne in his absence.

