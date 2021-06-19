The Truth Will Set You Free in Amazing Spider-Man #69 [Preview]

Nick Spencer's time on Amazing Spider-Man will soon come to an end, but before Spencer swings off into the sunset to become the Mark Millar of Substack, there's still a few loose ends to wrap up. Like how long has Peter secretly been a Nazi, for example?! And why are the Bernie Bros to blame?! And so we have this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #69, continuing the Chameleon Conspiracy storyline. Check it out below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley

• Spidey and his superspy sister, Teresa Parker, dig to uncover THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY.

• Their investigation is challenged by Chance, Jack O'Lantern and the Foreigner's anarchic alliance!

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99