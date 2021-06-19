The Truth Will Set You Free in Amazing Spider-Man #69 [Preview]

Nick Spencer's time on Amazing Spider-Man will soon come to an end, but before Spencer swings off into the sunset to become the Mark Millar of Substack, there's still a few loose ends to wrap up. Like how long has Peter secretly been a Nazi, for example?! And why are the Bernie Bros to blame?! And so we have this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #69, continuing the Chameleon Conspiracy storyline. Check it out below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69
MARVEL COMICS
APR210888
APR210889 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 PAREL SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley
• Spidey and his superspy sister, Teresa Parker, dig to uncover THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY.
• Their investigation is challenged by Chance, Jack O'Lantern and the Foreigner's anarchic alliance!
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210888 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210889 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 PAREL SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley, Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Gerald Parel, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210888 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210888 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210888 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210888 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210888 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210888 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A / CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.