The "Ultimate Continuation" of Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Here

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a sensation when it was first airing on Nickelodeon, and perhaps even more so now that it is streaming. The fan-favorite cartoon, created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, focused on Aang, the last surviving member of the Air Nomads who sets out on an epic journey to end the war that the Fire Nation has waged on the world. Dark Horse has announced, "the ultimate continuation" of the series as a graphic novel from Tim Hedrick, a writer from the staff of the animated series, along with writer/graphic novelist Faith Erin Hicks, whose The Adventures of Superhero Girl and The Nameless City have received acclaim. The graphic novel will be drawn by Stonebreaker's Peter Wartman and colored by Star Wars Adventures' Adele Matera. The graphic novel, Avatar: The Last Airbender – Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy, will be released in February 2021.

The graphic novel, which focuses on earthbender Toph Beifong, who is the original discover of metalbending, takes place after the end of the animated series. Dark Horse describes the story, writing:

Things are looking bright at the Beifong Metalbending Academy! But after all the adventures Toph's had with Aang, Sokka, Zuko, and Katara, things feel dull. Luckily, Sokka and Suki come to visit and reintroduce some familiar faces from their wandering days. And while out and about to celebrate, Toph discovers something that just might put the spring back in her step.

Dark Horse Comics have been continuing the saga of Avatar: The Last Airbender through graphic novels since 2012, first from writer Gene Yang and, recently, from Faith Erin Hicks. Fans of Avatar will be thrilled to see that, unlike the movie by M. Night Shyamalan, the graphic novel series stays true to the show by collaborating with those who brought the epic animated series to life.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy will be released on February 16th, 2021.