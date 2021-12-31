TheBlerdGurl Founder Writes Marvel's Training Manual For Dora Milaje

Next year sees the release of Black Panther 2, with all manner of Black Panther projects from, or licensed from, Marvel Comics. We've already noted that Marvel has recently trademarked "Warriors Of Wakanda" but it is "Protectors Of Wakanda" we are more concerned about today.

Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual for the Dora Milaje is a hardcover volume by TheBlerdGurl founder Karama Horne, scheduled for the 13th of September, 2022, to be published by becker&mayer.

Learn what it takes to become a member of the Dora Milaje—Wakanda's elite, all-female guard—with this exclusive in-world history and training manual. The world of Wakanda, a technologically advanced society with a deep history and culture, prides itself on tradition, honor, courage, and strength. There is no greater symbol of that strength than Wakanda's leader, The Black Panther. But protection of that symbol is tasked to the Dora Milaje—a team of women serving as Wakanda's special forces. For the first time, step inside this secret society of women warriors and discover what it's like to train as member of the Dora Milaje. Recruited from across all tribes, the selected initiates undergo intense training, both physical and mental. Passed down from elder Dora to initiates, with entries by General Okoye, Princess Shuri, and Queen Mother Ramonda, Protectors of Wakanda reveals not only the history and foundation of the unit, but collects the strategy, weapons, and combat training as well as the code of honor and nuances of service required to protect the Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda. Added commentary and guidance from notable warriors, such as Mistress Zola, Ayo, Aneka and M'yra, fill the margins of this treasured text. Find out if you have what it takes to become a member of the Dora Milaje and bring honor to your tribe!

Karama Horne is a New York-based producer, podcaster, culture journalist, speaker, and content creator best known as the founder of TheBlerdGurl website and social media platforms, where she where she regularly highlights creators of color in genre entertainment. she also writes and presents for SyFyWire, Nerdist, RottenTomatoes, Nickelodeon, AMC+, Funimation, Skybound, Thought Bubble, and Rooster Teeth.