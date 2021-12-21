Marvel Trademarks "Warriors Of Wakanda" For Comic Books

Marvel Characters Inc, the holding company for Marvel Comics intellectual properties, has filed a trademark for "Warriors Of Wakanda" for the use in comic book series.

Warriors Of Wakanda is already a Black Panther Little Golden Book picture book from a few years ago, featuring T'Challa, Shuri, Okoye and other Wakandans. But no such comic book series has been published, or solicited yet. However to keep that trademark, Marvel do have to actually use it, in the area for which it has been trademarked. Basically, expect a Warriors Of Wakanda comic book at some point soon. Marvel March 2022 solicits are just around the corner, so who knows?

Black Panther was originally created by writer-editor Stan Lee and writer-artist Jack Kirby. The character first appeared in Fantastic Four #52 in 1966, as the king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Along with possessing enhanced abilities achieved through ancient Wakandan rituals of drinking the essence of the heart-shaped herb, T'Challa also relies on his proficiency in science, rigorous physical training, hand-to-hand combat skills, and access to wealth and advanced Wakandan technology to combat his enemies.

The character gained new prominence when appearing in Captain America: Civil War and his own spin-off movie, The Black Panther, portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. This version displays enhanced speed, agility, strength, and durability, which he gains from ingesting the heart-shaped herb, as in the comics. Additionally, his suit has retractable claws and is made of a Vibranium weave, which can deflect heavy machine gun fire and withstand explosive attacks. T'Challa appears in the live-action films Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well as three alternate timeline versions of T'Challa in the first season of the Disney+ animated series What If…?