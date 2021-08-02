Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – August 2021 Edition

Another month, another Things To Do In London If You Like Comics. The third one this year! As we are starting to return to normality, we are starting to get a few new in-person events. And nothing to do with the Olympics, thankfully.

Exhibitions

Orbital Art Gallery . Krent & Able exhibition with Shakey Kane and Krent Able, until the 31st of August, Orbital Space London, 8 Great Newport Street, London, WC2H 7JA.

. Krent & Able exhibition with Shakey Kane and Krent Able, until the 31st of August, Orbital Space London, 8 Great Newport Street, London, WC2H 7JA. The Cartoon Museum: Drawing Life until December 31st . A new display showcasing the very best of the Cartoon Museum collection of cartoon art, curated by Cartoonist and Cartoon Museum Trustee Steve Bell. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

. A new display showcasing the very best of the Cartoon Museum collection of cartoon art, curated by Cartoonist and Cartoon Museum Trustee Steve Bell. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London. V for Vendetta: Behind The Mask exhibition, Cartoon Museum, until October 31st . Presenting 36 original comic artworks alongside storyboards and costume designs from the hit Warner Bros movie, V for Vendetta: Behind the Mask charts the rise from comic to the graphic novel, Hollywood film to an iconic symbol of protest. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

. Presenting 36 original comic artworks alongside storyboards and costume designs from the hit Warner Bros movie, V for Vendetta: Behind the Mask charts the rise from comic to the graphic novel, Hollywood film to an iconic symbol of protest. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London. Natasha Natarajan: FML Comics exhibition, Cartoon Museum, until August 8th. Explore the world of cartoonist and visual artist Natasha Natarajan through this intimate display of her comics, zines, music, and animation. Natasha is the creator of the autobiographical comic strip FML Comics. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

Events:

Monday, 2nd of August

Haf Cartoon Drawing Workshop. Come and join cartoonist Steve Marchant from the Cartoon Museum as he shows you how to draw your own cartoon characters and a comic strip. The Gate Library, Woodgrange Road, London E7 0QH, Free, 10-11am.

Come and join cartoonist Steve Marchant from the Cartoon Museum as he shows you how to draw your own cartoon characters and a comic strip. The Gate Library, Woodgrange Road, London E7 0QH, Free, 10-11am. Cartoon Museum workshop. Come and join cartoonist Steve Marchant from the Cartoon Museum as he shows you how to draw your own cartoon characters and a comic strip. And there's a chance to win your own cartoon portrait! Ages 6+, Free, Pimlico Library, Lupus St, London, SW1V 3AT 2pm-3.30pm

Come and join cartoonist Steve Marchant from the Cartoon Museum as he shows you how to draw your own cartoon characters and a comic strip. And there's a chance to win your own cartoon portrait! Ages 6+, Free, Pimlico Library, Lupus St, London, SW1V 3AT 2pm-3.30pm

Tuesday, 3rd of August

Wednesday, 4th of August

Workshop – Make a Mini Comic – 11am-12.30pm £12, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

Thursday, 5th of August

Workshop – Manga Advanced – 11am-12.30pm £12, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

Friday, 6th of August

Sunday, 8th of August

Wright & Rowson: Out of the Tombs by Luke Wright – Martin Rowson & Luke Wright emerge blinking from their tombs for another evening of poems, preening and vaguely erudite wittering. Luke Wright is one of Britain's most celebrated stand-up poets. In 2021 he won the Saboteur Award for Best Spoken Word Artist and the Telegraph dubbed him. 'the bard of lockdown.' His latest collection is The Feel-Good Movie of the Year, of which Ian Duhig said: 'This is a terrific new book: subtle, nuanced and movingly personal. A hurt man, taking stock in fresh words.' The multi-award winning Martin Rowson is the Guardian's chief cartoonist and the author of over 40 books. He brings the same ferocity and verve to his poetry as he does his art. In May 2020 he set himself the challenge of writing a Lockdown Diary in verse. The result is Plague Songs, a unique cycle of furious, bleakly comic and often offensive poems about COVID-19, fiercely inventive and desperately funny. £15 5-7pm. Brockley Brewery: Hither Green Taproom, Hither Green Tap Room #Unit 28 London, SE12 0TX

Tuesday, 10th of August

Wednesday, 11th of August

Thursday, 12th of August

Friday, 13th of August

Nightshade by British Youth Music Theatre £15 – £20. A spectacular new comic-book musical featuring strong roles, epic harmonies and dazzling choreography! Embark with us to Valeria… Valeria. A gothic metropolis. By day a thriving centre of commerce. By night a city of shadows. Nestled amongst the backstreets, taverns and alleyways in the downtown district of Disturbia, stands a small apothecary on Wolf-Bane Lane. A herbal sanctuary and workplace to a team of young herbalists …with a vigilante agenda. Can their light fight the ever-growing darkness infiltrating the city? What are the strange afflictions hitting its people? Who is the white Wickan? And who is the silhouetted figure on the rooftops? A comic-book musical about darkness and light, good and bad, revenge and redemption …and one girl's fight to uncover her true identity. In this epic new musical you can expect strong roles, spectacular harmonies and dazzling choreography. Songs include: 'Destiny's Call',' Super Saviours', 'Sweet Justice' and 'Medicine Time'! Book, Lyrics & Direction: Ellis Kerkhoven. Composer & Musical Director: Adam Gerber. Age guidance 12+ Bridewell Theatre. St Bride Foundation, 14 Bride Lane, Fleet Street, London, EC4Y 8EQ, 3pm matinee, 7.30pm evening performance.

Saturday, 14th of August

Free Comic Book Day, Forbidden Planet

Monday, 16th of August

Cartoon Museum at Brompton Library. Come and join cartoonist Steve Marchant from the Cartoon Museum as he shows you how to draw your own cartoon characters and a comic strip. And there's a chance to win your own cartoon portrait! Join us this summer for a fun holiday, activities and food programme! Our exciting programme provides free activities and healthy meals during the summer holiday for families with children and young people of school age. Bookings will be essential and more information can be found by visiting www.rbkc.gov.uk/libraries or emailing libraries@rbkc.gov.uk. Brompton Library, 210 Old Brompton Road, London, SW5 0BS, 11am-12.30pm

Tuesday, 17th of August

Wednesday, 18th of August

Thursday, 19th of August

Kev F's Comic Masterclass – A comic art drawing class suitable for children age 7+. Kev F Sutherland writes and draws for Beano, Doctor Who and Marvel comics, and makes graphic novels adapted from Shakespeare, and now he'll teach children age 7+ how easy it is. Barnet Libraries are inviting you to join him in making a comic in a morning. After the end of a Comic Art Masterclass, everyone goes away with a comic containing a strip by everyone in the class plus an individual caricature by Kev F. Learn everything he knows, so you can steal his job when you leave school! Booking is essential, numbers are limited. 10am-12.30pm, Colindale Library, 7 Bristol Avenue, London, NW9 4BR

Workshop – Who Are You? – 11am-12.30pm £12, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

Saturday, 21st of August

Monday, 23rd of August

Cartoon Museum at Kensington Central Library. Come and join cartoonist Steve Marchant from the Cartoon Museum as he shows you how to draw your own cartoon characters and a comic strip. And there's a chance to win your own cartoon portrait! Join us this summer for a fun holiday, activities and food programme! Our exciting programme provides free activities and healthy meals during the summer holiday for families with children and young people of school age. Bookings will be essential and more information can be found by visiting www.rbkc.gov.uk/libraries or emailing libraries@rbkc.gov.uk. Kensington Central Library, 12 Phillimore Walk, London, W8 7RX, 11-12.30pm

Wednesday, 25th of August

Thursday, 26th of August

Saturday, 28th of August

Free Comic Book Day, Gosh Comics

