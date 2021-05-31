Things To Do In London This June – If You Like Comics

It has been over a year since I did one of these. And in order to fill an article, I had to stretch the definition of London to include Pitsea. And Brighton. But as we are starting to return to normality, London is starting to get a few new in-person events.

Exhibitions

The Cartoon Museum: Drawing Life until December 31st. A new display showcasing the very best of the Cartoon Museum collection of cartoon art, curated by Cartoonist and Cartoon Museum Trustee Steve Bell. "In the beginning was the image, since God had not invented reading. And the image was made flesh, in the form of beasts, hands, and figures upon a wall. And the wall was in a cave and the purposes of the people who made the images were known only to themselves but became a matter for debate when the caves were rediscovered tens of thousands of years later. Authoritative sources attribute largely cultic, shamanic or religious significance to these drawings. The observational talents of the unknown artists are obvious. Yet would we deny our forebears a sense of humour? Or even satirical or critical intent? The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

V for Vendetta: Behind The Mask exhibition, Cartoon Museum, until October 31st This major new exhibition invites you to step inside the story and characters of one of the world's most iconic graphic novels: V for Vendetta. Presenting 36 original comic artworks alongside storyboards and costume designs from the hit Warner Bros movie, V for Vendetta: Behind the Mask charts the rise from comic to graphic novel, Hollywood film to iconic symbol of protest. Featuring exclusive never-before exhibited works, including an original prototype mask from the film, this new show also explores the voices of protesters in the real world and asks you to explore your own beliefs about big ideas, from protest and rebellion to freedom and justice. Exhibition organised by The Cartoon Museum in collaboration with David Lloyd. Presented with permission from DC Comics and supported by funding from Arts Council England. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

Natasha Natarajan: FML Comics exhibition, Cartoon Museum, until August 1st. "This collection of comics traces a journey beginning in 2015 and ending sometime in 2020. It's my process and my truth – if there is such a thing. It is, at the very least, an opportunity for you to be inside the mind of a 20-something British Indian woman navigating the 21st century. I hope it lets you connect to the experience of being human – completely flawed, fucking confused and overwhelmed but still mostly laughing." Explore the world of cartoonist and visual artist Natasha Natarajan through this intimate display of her comics, zines, music and animation. Natasha is the creator of the autobiographical comic strip FML Comics. Exhibition organised by The Cartoon Museum in collaboration with Natasha Natarajan. Supported by funding from Arts Council England. Content guidance: Please note that this exhibition features themes of an adult nature including nudity, sexual content and strong language. Visitor discretion advised. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

Events:

Tuesday, 1st of June

Manga Jiman: The Winners' Exhibition, Embassy of Japan. 10-11am, 11-noon, The winning entries from the 14th Manga Jiman Competition. The Embassy of Japan searches for the best comic-creating talent in the UK with its annual competition, Manga Jiman. The competition has two categories; Yonkoma Manga, a comic strip of 4 panels on one page with a fixed structure, for entrants aged between 11 and 13, and Manga Jiman, a short story told across 6 to 8 pages for anyone aged 14 or over. Entrants are asked to create an original story featuring a theme, with the theme for this latest edition being 'technology'. In Japan, 'manga' is all-encompassing term meaning comics and Manga Jiman promotes young talent who tell their stories in a wide variety of styles. Visit the exhibition to see their winning stories! Featured artists: Chloe Starling, Damian Trigo, Edward Welch, Ewan Gallagher, Hanna Gwynn, Lily Cupertino, Projit Mandal, Roberta Paludi, Robyn Pearce, Samantha Dent, Steven Wang & Cristian Gabriel Ybarra. Embassy of Japan in the UK101-104 Piccadilly, London, W1J 7JT

Thursday, 3rd of June

Riso Printing Evening Course 6-9pm – 3 Weeks by Artbox London £129.95. A riso printing course at Artbox London, make your own prints. All materials supplied. A three session workshop introducing you to riso printing, a chance to learn about and experiment with this fun and colourful medium and develop your own multiple colour prints using a variety of different methods, led by our riso technician Amy. Riso printing is a colourful and cost effective type of printing. Commonly used for making prints, comics, zines, posters, flyers, and cards. The riso printer uses rice paper stencils and drums of soy based ink to created mono-coloured layers, similar to screen printing. Riso printing is vibrant, distinctive and has lots of room for experimentation. The course will be held at the Artbox London studio, we are a charity that supports artists with autism and learning disabilities. 195 – 199 Caledonian Road, London, N1 0SL

Thursday, 10th of June

6-9pm Riso Printing Evening Course – 3 Weeks by Artbox London £129.95.

Sunday, 13th of June

Resistance Sustenance Protection – Comic Making Workshop 3-5pm, by Estuary 2021. Free. Artist Rachael House will lead participants through a clear process to produce an issue based four-panel comic strip to be used as a poster. Rachael House is an artist who makes zines and comics. She believes that these can be a force for good in the world. Comics can make our voices heard, build communities, share information and be extremely useful for venting our rage. We can do this whatever our level of artistic ability- our drawings only have to be strong enough to carry the idea. In this workshop Rachael will lead participants through a clear process to produce an issue based four-panel comic strip to be used as a poster. No previous experience is necessary, materials will be provided. Recommended age 16+ Booking essential. Wat Tyler Country Park, Pitsea Hall Lane, Pitsea SS16 4UH.

Monday, 14th of June

Graphic Novels, Real Life Stories 1 with Ottilie Hainsworth 10am-12.30pm., Phoenix Art Space £75. Create your own visual story in this supportive and exciting class. Graphic Health. During this four-week course we will be making comics that take the human body as their subject. Looking at examples of 'graphic medicine' for inspiration we'll explore different ways of drawing and writing physical and emotional states, including health journaling, 'autofictionalbiography', and visual metaphors. You will be guided through creating your own sequential body story. Basic materials including a sketchbook will be provided, but students are encouraged to bring additional art materials if they wish. Dates: 14 June – 5 July. Red Room, Phoenix Art Space, 10-14 Waterloo Place, Brighton, BN2 9NB.

Saturday, 26th of June

London Comic Book Club, Noon-3pm, St Mary Aldermary, Watling Street · London. We'll be outside the back in the courtyard, unless the weather is terrible, in which case we'll be indoors.