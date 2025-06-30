Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: forbidden planet, gosh comics, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In July 2025

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for July 2025, kicking off with the London Film And Comic Con, signings at Gosh and Forbidden Planet (both of them) and Waterstones creating comic book days…

Thursday, 3rd of July

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 4th of July

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 5th of July

London Film And Comic Con, Olympia, Earls Court/Hammersmith

With comic creator guests and publishers: Dylan Teague, Kit Cox, Matt Hardy, Neil Gibson, Olivia Sullivan, Irma Page, Ian Edginton, Dan Mumford, Wiktoria Radkiewicz, Shift Magazine, The '77, Jo Heeley, Steve Bull, Peter Western, Jessica Martin, Lew Stringer, Ant Williams, Rich Johnston, Tripwire Magazine, Alex Paknadel, Glenn Fabry, Jack Kirby Museum, Tony Lee, Steve MacManus, Steve Tanner, Des Taylor, Pau Scorpi, James Gray, Dave West, Time Bomb Comics, Benjamin Dickson, Sean Mason, Will Brooks, Stephen Wyatt, Martin Geraghty, Cutaway Comics, Sonia Leong, Chris Geary, Jack Lawrence, David Leach, Patricia Martin, Rantz Hoseley, Simon Bisley, Z2 Comics, Robert Strange, Ellie Wright, Marco Santucci, Maria Laura Sanapo, Guillermo Ortego, Gary Erskine, Mike Collins, CGC Comic Grading, Kit Buss, Stephen Baskerville, Mike Carey, Lee Townsend, Cam Smith, Geoff Senior, Colleen Douglas, Andrew Cartmel, Andrew Thomas, Sam Hart, Esad Ribic, Adi Granov, Roger Langridge, Laura Braga, Michael Golden, Renée Witterstaetter, Aly Fell, Simon Furman, Frazer Irving, Prentis Rollins, Lee Bradley, Rachael Smith, Andrew Wildman, Nigel Parkinson, Lee Sullivan

T.C. Eglington and Simon Davis Signing Thistlebone Vols. 1-3, Forbidden Planet Camden, 2-3pm

If you purchase a copy of Thistlebone Volume 1, 2 or 3 at this event you will also get a special The Dule Tree A4 print totally free.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 6th of July

London Film And Comic Con, Olympia, Earls Court/Hammersmith

With comic creator guests and publishers: Dylan Teague, Kit Cox, Matt Hardy, Neil Gibson, Olivia Sullivan, Irma Page, Ian Edginton, Dan Mumford, Wiktoria Radkiewicz, Shift Magazine, The '77, Jo Heeley, Steve Bull, Peter Western, Jessica Martin, Lew Stringer, Ant Williams, Rich Johnston, Tripwire Magazine, Alex Paknadel, Glenn Fabry, Jack Kirby Museum, Tony Lee, Steve MacManus, Steve Tanner, Des Taylor, Pau Scorpi, James Gray, Dave West, Time Bomb Comics, Benjamin Dickson, Sean Mason, Will Brooks, Stephen Wyatt, Martin Geraghty, Cutaway Comics, Sonia Leong, Chris Geary, Jack Lawrence, David Leach, Patricia Martin, Rantz Hoseley, Simon Bisley, Z2 Comics, Robert Strange, Ellie Wright, Marco Santucci, Maria Laura Sanapo, Guillermo Ortego, Gary Erskine, Mike Collins, CGC Comic Grading, Kit Buss, Stephen Baskerville, Mike Carey, Lee Townsend, Cam Smith, Geoff Senior, Colleen Douglas, Andrew Cartmel, Andrew Thomas, Sam Hart, Esad Ribic, Adi Granov, Roger Langridge, Laura Braga, Michael Golden, Renée Witterstaetter, Aly Fell, Simon Furman, Frazer Irving, Prentis Rollins, Lee Bradley, Rachael Smith, Andrew Wildman, Nigel Parkinson, Lee Sullivan

Tuesday, 8th of July

WIP In-Person Afterwork Session, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank Centre

On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, comic creators meet up in-person at London's Royal Festival Hall to share their work and chat about making comics. For people new to making comics and professionals alike, it's a perfect forum to share story ideas, get tips on process and find inspiration.

Wednesday, 9th of July

Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 Signing With Mark Buckingham, Gosh Comics, Berwick St 6-7pm.

Mister Fantastic! Invisible Woman! The Human Torch! The Thing! The Fantastic Four is here! Jack Kirby and Stan Lee's cosmic crew comes to life when it hits the big screen next month and enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We get to see their very first adventure in this tie-in comic written by Matt Fraction, who is no stranger to the FF, and drawn by legendary artist Mark Buckingham (Fables, Miracleman). Mark will be joining us for a signing to celebrate the launch of the comic on Wednesday 9th July 2025, from 6-7pm.

Reads July , monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm. The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Ram V and Filipe Andrade.

Use code READSJULY25 when buying from Gosh for a small discount.

Thursday, 10th of July

Cartoons, Comix, and Colour! Stone Mini Market, 721 High Road Leytonstone, 6-8pm

Welcome to Cartoons, Comix, and Colour! Come and explore ways of cartooning with artist Kate Thorpe. Try your hand at Manga, Japanese Woodblock or Pop Art, Lichtenstein style, or just play with collage, colour, line and expression. Have you already a story or image in mind? Let's have some fun! . Bring your enthusiasm and stimuli or comics to collage with, if you like. Pens, inks, paper supplied , but bring your own if you prefer. This workshop is on two evenings and aimed at teenagers and young people. An exciting chance to explore all things cartoons, comix, and colour with fellow fans- over half an hour, several hours, one evening or two!

Friday, 11th of July

Cartoons, Comix, and Colour! Stone Mini Market, 721 High Road Leytonstone, 6-8pm

Welcome to Cartoons, Comix, and Colour! Come and explore ways of cartooning with artist Kate Thorpe. Try your hand at Manga, Japanese Woodblock or Pop Art, Lichtenstein style, or just play with collage, colour, line and expression. Have you already a story or image in mind? Let's have some fun! . Bring your enthusiasm and stimuli or comics to collage with, if you like. Pens, inks, paper supplied , but bring your own if you prefer. This workshop is on two evenings and aimed at teenagers and young people. An exciting chance to explore all things cartoons, comix, and colour with fellow fans- over half an hour, several hours, one evening or two!

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 12th of July

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 16th of July

Summer Reading Challenge Comiic Book Capers at Walthamstow Library, 3.30-4.30pm.

Welcome to the Summer Reading Challenge Comic Book Capers at Walthamstow Library! Get ready for a fun-filled adventure on July 16, 2025 at 3:30 PM . Join us for an exciting day of comic book activities, storytelling, and more. Let your imagination run wild as we dive into the colorful world of comics. Don't miss out on this fantastic event at the heart of Walthamstow..

Thursday, 17th of July

Bagpuss at Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm onwards.

Simon Postgate is the son of Oliver Postgate whose film company Smallfilms created many well-loved children's television classics such as Noggin the Nog, The Clangers, Ivor the Engine and Bagpuss. Simon was growing up at the time these programmes were being made his talks are full of entertaining anecdotes, photos, drawings and film clips. Simon gives a talk about the wonderful children's television programme Bagpuss and his surrounding world, sharing details of the making of the programme, his favourite bits and some childhood memories. So, let's get our thinking caps on and pop to the shop!

Friday, 18th of July

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 19th of July

2000 AD Sci-Fi Special 2025 Signing, Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Covent Garden, 3-4pm

Signing with Al Ewing, Ian Edginton, Andi Ewington & Chris Weston.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 21st of July

Hackney Central Comic Creators, Hackney Central Library, 1 Reading Lane. 4-5.30pm

A comic creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula and Skye Baker. NEW for ages 12-16! Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques. Lily Ash Sakula is an artist from South London who makes comics, animation and illustration. They often work collaboratively with a wide range of communities, creating space for chaotic fertility and collective brilliance. Lily is interested in capturing instances of joy, flashes of excitement and glimpses of practical utopias; creating magical spaces in which social norms can be broken. No experience necessary, just bring your imagination!

Thursday, 24th of July

Create Your Own Comic Workshop – Waterstones, Finchley Road, 3pm

Do you love Dogman? Do you boogie for Bunny vs Monkey or squiggle for Donut Squad? Is it time to make up your own character??? Then come create with us!The super popular Create Your Own Comic Workshop is back for summer. Join our fabulous booksellers for an afternoon of designing and drawing your very own comic.

Friday, 25th of July

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 26th of July

Cynthia von Buhler Signing Minky Woodcock: The Girl Called Cthulhu, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden 2-3pm.

Kids Workshop – The Floofs Reach For The Stars, Cartoon Museum, Well St, Noho, 2pm onwards.

Join author-illustrator Penelope O'Neill for an interactive graphic novel workshop event! Learn how to make your own graphic novel, from designing a comic book hero and villain to mapping out a comic book strip. Plus, learn how to draw one of the adorable Floof characters from her new debut graphic novel The Floofs Reach For The Stars. There will be an opportunity for signing and Q+A afterwards! This workshop is perfect for children aged 7-9.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 28th of July

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Wednesday, 30th of July

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Manga Workshop with Celine Cresswell at Waterstones Piccadilly, 6pm

Don't miss this opportunity to meet manga artist Celine Cresswell as she hosts a live drawing workshop. A blank page can often be daunting for a new artist. Celine Cresswell's workbook Draw Manga Faces, Heads and Hairstyles builds the fundamentals of the manga face across each chapter, with step-by-step visual tutorials, accompanied by tailored practice pages. Celine Cresswell is a UK-based illustrator, working in data science. She attended Loughborough University to obtain her master's degree in mechanical engineering, graduating in 2023. As of 2022, she began illustrating books. In 2024, her first published book Draw Manga Faces, Heads and Hairstyles was released to provide new artists a guided workbook space to learn how to draw manga characters. Copies of Draw Manga Faces, Heads and Hairstyles will be available to purchase on the day.

Comic Book Workshop with Sam Hart at Waterstones Piccadilly, 7.15pm

Don't miss this opportunity to meet comic book artist Sam Hart as he hosts a live drawing workshop. Professional comic book and storyboard artist Sam Hart has more than 30 years' experience drawing superheroes and action-packed stories about characters and properties. Living in Brazil, he created superheroes for advertising agencies, published his own comics and collaborated with Antony Johnston to illustrate the spy story The Coldest City, adapted to film in 2017 as Atomic Blonde, starring Oscar winner Charlize Theron. Now back in England, Sam is married, has two daughters and, as a side-quest, is researching the ancient and mysterious technique of watercolours. Sam Hart's book Comic Art Superheroes will be released in December 2025 and will be available to preorder at the event.

Thursday, 31st of July

The Cartoon Museum Late: We've Been Mogged! Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm – 9.00pm

In collaboration with Illustrators' Fair we are celebrating all things cats, kitties, moggies, pussy cats and house tigers. Join us for a cat-themed party and late-night look at our Cats in Cartoons exhibition. There will be: Screenings of Laura Venditti's (Adult Swim, Netflix) stop-frame Medieval cats animation, Cat themed cocktails from our favourites Bird + Blend, The opportunity to get your cat drawn Medieval style by Mads Horwarth New Yorker cartoonist (requires an additional booking – limited slots. Please bring a photo of your cat for Mads to draw. You must turn up in time for your slot. This ticket also includes entry to the event – you can arrive at any time and stay for as long as you like), Drop-in Cat mask-making, View our Cats in Cartoons exhibition after hours, Bar, Cat Bingo with prizes! (Games played at 7pm and 8pm)

Ongoing Exhibitions

Cats In Cartoons, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until 7th September

From Garfield to Simon's Cat, Krazy Kat to Bagpuss and everything in between, there is a long line of iconic cartoon cats. For the first time, The Cartoon Museum is collecting many of the greatest cats to grace or comics, newspapers and magazines to explore why people love cats so much and what cats tell us about life. Featuring works by artists such as Louis Wain, Ronald Searle, Heath Robinson, Wendy Eastwood, Simon Tofield, Anthony Smith, Gemma Correll, Natty Peterkin and Hunt Emerson – and more!

Trans+ Pride 2025 at The Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until end of July

The Cartoon Museum are delighted to announce a special display celebrating transgender and nonbinary British comic creators for Trans+ Pride 2025. From Steven Appleby's Guardian strips to Grant Morrison's iconic run on DC's Doom Patrol, to up-and-coming small press comic-makers, transgender people have always been here, in both the comic art scene and in British society as a whole. At a time of rising prejudice across western societies, right now we should be listening to Trans+ people and their stories and ensuring there are public spaces for their voices to be heard. The new display in the museum's main gallery draws from artworks in the museum collection along with new loans to showcase stories by six transgender and nonbinary comic creators: Steven Appleby (he/her), Grant Morrison (they/them), Lewis Hancox (he/him), Leo Fox (he/him), Judy Moore (she/her) and Julian Gray (he/him). The display will hang in the museum's main gallery during June and July 2025 to celebrate London Trans+ Pride, and to recognise the contributions of transgender and nonbinary comic artists to comics culture in the UK. The museum has also commissioned artist Charlie Guy (he/him) to create a special trans pride banner for the museum, which will be displayed and then collected into the museum's archive.

