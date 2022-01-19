THR Confirms Bleeding Cool Scoop On Daniel Cherry III's DC Departure

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool broke the story that DC Senior VP and General Manager Daniel Cherry III would be leaving the company after 16 months in the position. We had been told he would be leaving later in the year, and had been headhunted by Kanye West, with whom Cherry had worked in the past. DC Comics did not respond to our enquiries. But it looks as if they might have given the tipoff to THR, who ran an incredibly soft-soap of an interview last year. And now that THR have reported it, all the other websites who rely on DC PR to keep going will now be allowed to report it as well.

THR states that "Reasons for the abrupt exit, which was characterized as a "quitting," are unclear. Cherry was in the position for less than two years, having come aboard in September 2020. The role he inhabited was a newly created position at the time, crafted in response to harsh executive layoffs that occurred in 2020 and followed the departure of co-publisher Dan DiDio." THR doesn't mention that the harshest executive layoffs came after Cherry was hired and it was partially his job to manage them.

THR also states "It is unclear where Cherry will land, although the comics blogsphere is speculating it is to work with Kanye West." Well, they did give us the link. Not speculation on our part though, it has been confirmed by our sources. Who are looking pretty good right now.

We previously heard that Daniel Cherry III would not be leaving till later in the year, but the prominence of the THR piece and all the websites now allowed to report the news may hurry that along somewhat. Let's keep our ear to the ground and our eye on those DC Comics indicia, shall we?