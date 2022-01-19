Daniel Cherry III, Leaving DC Comics For Kanye West

Back in August 2020, I got the scoop that DC Comics was to officially appoint a new General Manager, all we knew was that their biggest area of experience of late involves Esports. A few weeks later DC Comics made that official, announcing Daniel Cherry III in the Senior Vice President: General Manager role. Sixteen months later, multiple sources have confirmed to me that Daniel Cherry III is off again, to pastures unknown. Some people are saying he was personally headhunted by Kayne West with whom he's worked before, others that he is to be working for Adidas. Nothing is officially announced at this stage. UPDATE: We have now heard multiple reports that it's Kanye. As to when this might happen, I have been told to look to June, for the big Discovery buyout/remodelling of the entire company.

Cherry's role at DC is to head up business affairs editorial, talent services, marketing, sales, brand and direct to consumer for DC, and oversee business development with current senior VP, business strategy, finance and administration, Anne DePies. Reporting directly to Warner Bros. global brands and experience president, Pam Lifford, the plan was that this would free up Jim Lee to take on expanded responsibilities surrounding the overall DC brand.

In reality, Daniel Cherry III's first responsibilities were downsizing the company, seeing those in many senior roles made redundant across the publisher, and many titles cancelled, in what was dubbed the DC Bloodbath. Insider gossip on Cherry has been positive regarding his business acumen and contacts that he has brought to the publisher, but it was also noted that he will take credit for anything not nailed down, and they would like him to read a comic book once in a while.

Daniel Cherry III got his start in advertising at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, before becoming a co-owner of Frank151 Magazine and malbon Brothers Farms, the advertising and brand consulting division of Frank151 Media Group. He became Chief Marketing Officer of the football club The New York Cosmos, before being made Managing Partner & Director of Brand Strategy at Anomaly, working on global brands such as Converse, Umbro, Cole Haan, Budweiser, and Motorola. He worked at Wieden+Kennedy, where he led strategy on Nike, the Jordan Brand, and ESPN. . His work on Nike included the Grammy 2007 nominated song "Classic" (Better Than I've Ever Been) featuring pop stars Kanye West, Nas, Rakim, and KRS-One.

From 2011 to 2015, he was Senior Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Consumer Planning & Research at DIAGEO N.A and in 2015 he was Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer for the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center arena. From March 2018, Daniel Cherry III was the Chief Marketing Officer for Activision Blizzard Esports.

So wherever he goes – though I've heard Kanye West mentioned by multiple sources – it's not like he'll be hurting for work. Neither Daniel Cherry III, not DC Comics representatives have responded to Bleeding Cool enquiries made earlier today. And yes, I am rewriting the Power List one more time.