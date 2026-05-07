Posted in: AfterShock, Black Mask Studios, Comics, Image | Tagged: Patrick Kindlon, Regicide

Tigress Island's Patrick Kindlon & Ludovic Lalliat Launch Regicide #1

Tigress Island's Patrick Kindlon launches a new comic book series in August with Ludovic Lalliat from Image Comics, Regicide #1, described as "Dracula Meets Berserk"

Tigress Island's Patrick Kindlon is launching a new comic book series in August with artist Ludovic Lalliat, Regicide #1 from Image Comics, which will "take readers on a doomed march through Transylvania" and is described as "Dracula Meets Berserk".

"In Regicide, a farmhand lives a simple life until village elders insist he set out for the capital with a dangerous stranger. Their mission? Kill the murderous viceroy of Transylvania! Dracula meets BERSERK in this story filled to the brim with sexy entities and betrayal."

Patrick Kindlon has written for and co-created several notable genre-blending stories with artist Marco Ferrari, including Frontiersman, Antioch and Gehenna from Image Comics, and Patience! Conviction! Revenge! from Aftershock. As well as Tigress Island with EPHK from Image Comics, There's Nothing There with Maria Llovet from Black Mask, Shoplifters Will Be Liquidated with Stefano Simeone from AfterShock, 12 Reasons To Die with Ghostface Killa and others from Aftershock, Survival Fetish with Antonio Fuso from Black Mask, Nobody Is In Control with Paul Tucker from Black Mask, We Can Never Go Home with Matthew Rosenberg and Josh Hood from Black Mask, as well as Quake from Marvel Comics. He is also the lead vocalist for the post-hardcore/punk bands Drug Church and Self Defence Family. He was also behind the "stop snitching, creators" meme from earlier in the year…. "Ludovic and I are going for it on this one," said Kindlon. "True monster-of-the-issue storytelling where you are guaranteed sensational and sensual battles for the souls of our heroes every month! Violence you can feel in a world so dripping with evil, the droplets will hit your head as you read! It's submit to the Impaler or die on a pike!"

Ludovic Lalliat is a French comic book artist, best known as the creator of the sci-fi graphic novel Akutezoïde and who trained at the Beaux-Arts de Paris. Regicide #1 will be available at comic book shops on the 12th of August. And look, you can even do your own cover if you wish…

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