Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: darth vader, lego, star wars

LEGO Reveals New Star Wars Up-Scaled Darth Vader Minifigure Set

Get ready to clear off some shelves as LEGO is back with some brand new construction set including Up-Scaled Darth Vader Minifigure

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars unveils the Up-Scaled Darth Vader Minifigure, a 1,028-piece build that stands over 11 inches tall.

This six-times-larger Darth Vader LEGO figure features a fabric cape, detailed armor, iconic helmet, and red lightsaber.

Posable LEGO Star Wars display includes a turning head, movable left arm and hand, legs, and two right-arm saber poses.

LEGO Star Wars Up-Scaled Darth Vader Minifigure is priced at $99.99, available for pre-order, and releases June 1, 2026.

Bow before the power of the Dark Side with LEGO's brand new Up-Scale Minifigure set. LEGO has been bringing quite a few of these enlarged minifig sets to life with Harry Potter, as well as originals like the astronaut, racer, and standard mini figure. However, they are now expanding into a galaxy far, far away with their brand-new Darth Vader set. Coming in at 1,028 pieces, the Dark Lord is coming to life like never before and will stand 11" tall, which is six times larger than his original LEGO minifigure.

Just like other Up-Scaled LEGO sets, Darth Vader will be able to turn his head, move his left arm, and move his legs. He will also feature an enlarged fabric cloak, but his right arm can be displayed in only two fixed positions as he holds his iconic red lightsaber. A lot of detail was put into the sad capturing his iconic black armor, signature helmet, and infamous red lightsaber. It is always fun to see these sets come to life, and this one will be a must-have for any Sith collection. The Darth Vader Star Wars Up-Scaled Minifigure set is already up for pre-order at $99.99 and is set to release on June 1, 2026.

LEGO Star Wars – Up-Scaled Darth Vader Minifigure

"Create and display playful LEGO® Star Wars™ decor that pays homage to an iconic villain with the Up-Scaled Darth Vader Minifigure (75461) building set for kids. This Star Wars collectible is designed in the same proportions as a regular Darth Vader LEGO minifigure and stands over 11 in. (28 cm) tall. Enjoy a rewarding build as you construct this posable figure that captures the iconic shape of Darth Vader's helmet and dress him in a fabric cape."

"Attach his right arm in 1 of 2 fixed positions to hold the Lightsaber™ at different angles. Turn the head, move the left arm and hand, and both legs to display the Dark Lord of the Sith in different poses that add a cinematic touch to a bedroom or office. Set contains 1,028 pieces."

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