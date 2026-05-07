Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: larry david, obama

Larry David Wastes No Time Annoying President Obama in New Promo

Larry David wastes little time getting on President Obama's nerves in a new promo for HBO Max's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

Article Summary Larry David teams with President Barack Obama in a new HBO Max promo, and immediately turns the meeting into peak awkward comedy.

The clip teases Larry David listing President Obama as his emergency contact, quickly testing Obama’s patience.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness premieres June 26, with Larry David spoofing American history for HBO Max.

Jeff Schaffer directs the satirical sketch series, with Obama’s Higher Ground producing Larry David’s latest project.

Next month, Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld) will school us on America's history with his take when HBO Max's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness makes its debut on Friday, June 26th. Previously, we were treated to just a small taste of what we can expect. But for this go-around, David is bringing out the big guns to promote the series: President Barack Obama, whose production company produced the series. Though, based on the promo you're about to see above, we have this strange feeling that President Obama didn't know just how "interesting" working with David could be – especially when David explains why he wants to list President Obama as his emergency contact.

HBO's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness is meant to be a satirical look at our nation's history as we honor America's 250th anniversary. Directed by Schaffer, each episode is expected to average four sketches. As for who we can expect to see appearing, David and Schaffer revealed that Curb Your Enthusiasm alums like Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, and Susie Essman (set as Susan B. Anthony) are aboard. In addition, the cast includes Bill Hader and Kathryn Hahn as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes as the Wright brothers, and David and Jerry Seinfeld as Lewis and Clark. In addition, Vince Vaughn is set to guest-star, and President Barack Obama will appear with David in a sketch.

HBO's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness is written and executive produced by Larry David and Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as director. Executive produced by Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ethan Lewis, and Vinnie Malhotra for Higher Ground. Founded by the Obamas, the production company Higher Ground produces scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, digital series, and more. Higher Ground has earned 3 Academy Award nominations (winning the Oscar for American Factory), 12 Emmy nominations, and 3 Grammy nominations, and has produced celebrated projects like Leave the World Behind, Crip Camp, Rustin, and American Symphony.

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