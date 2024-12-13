Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Crush Depth, mad cave

Tim Daniel & David 'DB' Andry Bring Crush Depth to Mad Cave Studios

Morning Star's Tim Daniel and David ‘DB’ Andry bring their new comic book series Crush Depth to Mad Cave Studios for March 2024

Art by Alex Sanchez and colors by Kurt Michael Russell bring this horror action comic to life.

A sibling rivalry on a nuclear sub, The Absolution, amidst climate change sets a thrilling stage.

Mad Cave Studios expands with recent strategic acquisitions and new publishing ventures.

Co-creators of Mad Cave comic book series Morning Star, writers Tim Daniel and David 'DB' Andry, are working with Star Wars and Katana artist Alex Sanchez for a new horror action series Crush Depth from Mad Cave Studios got the 19th of March 2025. With colours by Kurt Michael Russell, lettering by Justin Birch, and variant covers by Ramon Villalobos.

"Two brothers locked in a sibling rivalry wrestle for command of a massive nuclear submarine, The Absolution, in a near future irrevocably altered by climate change. Chief Science Officer Liana Pearson finds herself not only caught between the Wilder brothers but drowning in her fear of the surface world. When something alien infiltrates The Absolution and upends the balance of power, Liana is left with only two deadly options–reaching the toxic surface world or steering the sub into the unforgiving abyss and crush depth–Breathe Deep!"

David 'DB' Andry is a physical therapist and comic book writer from Sacramento, California. I do hope he watched out for Jossh Hoopes. His credits include Resonant and Denizen from Vault Comics, Creepshow from Skybound and Morning Star from Mad Cave Studios. Tim Daniel is a comic book writer/designer who resides in Missoula, Montana whose previously published works include Denizen, Morning Star, and The Plot and has designed countless mainstream comics titles over twenty years. Alex Sanchez is a Kubert School graduate with over twenty years' experience having provided artwork for the comics, magazine, newspaper and toy industries, including Star Wars, Katana, Godzilla vs Power Rangers.

Mad Cave Studios of Miami, Florida was established in 2014, and has recently expanded publishing operations including buying childrfen's publisher Papercutz, establishing a YA graphic novel imprint Maverick and publishing licenses including Flash Gordon, Defenders of The Earth, The Phantom and Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets.

