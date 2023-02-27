Tim Drake: Robin #6 Preview: Robin vs. Moriarity Tim Drake and Moriarity battle it out in this preview of Tim Drake: Robin #6, but there's just one question: "WHERE IS BERNARD!?" Hey, no need to shout, Tim.

In this issue, the Boy Wonder is pitted against his arch nemesis, Moriarity, in a battle of wits and brawn.

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #6

DC Comics

1222DC233

1222DC234 – Tim Drake: Robin #6 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A/CA) Ricardo López Ortiz

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! Tim Drake comes face-to-voice with the villain who's been taunting Tim by using his metahuman powers to create ghostly animals. When this Moriarty's identity is revealed, all hell breaks loose in the marina. Can Tim keep things afloat, while simultaneously dealing with his relationship with Bernard?

In Shops: 2/28/2023

SRP: $3.99

