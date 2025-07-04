Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: lfcc, Time Bomb

Time Bomb Double Graphic Novels With Comics Scene & WestWords Imprints

Time Bomb doubles their graphic novel output with Comics Scene and WestWords imprints, on display at London Film and Comic Con tomorrow.

WestWords showcases Dave West's WesterNoir, Stephenson's Robot, and Kia Wordsmith series.

Comic Scene imprint teams up with Tony Foster, spotlighting new and established British comic creators.

First Comic Scene titles will be revealed at London Film and Comic Con, with more announcements soon.

British graphic novel publisher Time Bomb Comics are launching two new creator-led imprints WestWords and Comic Scene, with the aim of doubling their graphic novel production. And will be kicking things off at the London Film and Comic Con, tomorrow.

WestWords will primarily feature the work of creator Dave West, best known for his WesterNoir universe of comics, a favourite amongst fans of both horror and the weird west. Originally conceived as a western horror story with artist Gary Crutchley, the story of Josiah Black is being told across 5 original graphic novels. further separate stories in the WesterNoir setting are also a mainstay of Time Bomb's anthology comic Quantum. Notably Quantum No.10, released earlier this year, featured a crossover collaboration between WesterNoir and iconic creator John Higgins' Razorjack series. Alongside new WesterNoir releases, Dave intends his WestWords imprint to publish more of his steampunk Stephenson's Robot and urban fantasy Kia Wordsmith. "WesterNoir, Stephenson's Robot and Kia are actually all connected," he revealed. "Some hints have been dropped into existing issues of some of these and as time progresses readers will learn more." West also outlined the reason for the name of his new imprint. "Friends and co-creators have been referring to all of my more recent books as all being part of 'WestWorlds'. 'WestWorlds' then became the obvious name for my imprint. Sadly however, with a great movie and TV series called Westworld we accepted that such an imprint would simply get lost on the internet, which is not really a good start. After much struggle we came up with 'WestWords'. Almost the same thing, but different enough to work, and kind of appropriate."

Comic Scene is already a familiar name to anyone interested in British comics, as Tony Foster's multi-channel platform that regularly promotes comics with websites, newsletters, annual awards and its own published titles. Time Bomb's second new creator-led imprint brings together Time Bomb Comics and Comic Scene: Time Bomb publisher Steve Tanner intends his new Comic Scene imprint to be something more than an avenue for his own creative projects. "With the exception of Major Rakhana that I write for Quantum, anything new I create will now be published first under the 'Comic Scene' imprint, but it will also showcase the work of other creators," Steve explained. Steve intends to work closely with Tony Foster to develop the Comic Scene imprint, and at the same time evolving the existing Comic Scene online presence that has been championing and supporting British creators and their projects for the past several years. The first titles to be published under Time Bomb's Comic Scene imprint will be announced soon. Maybe tomorrow?

