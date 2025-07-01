Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: london, london film and comic con

Bleeding Cool At London Film And Comic Con This Weekend

Bleeding Cool at London Film And Comic Con this weekend... will I see you there? I've got a table and everything.

Article Summary Bleeding Cool returns to London Film And Comic Con with exclusive panels and a dedicated booth.

Catch superstar guests like Adi Granov, Esad Ribic, and Michael Golden in special spotlight sessions.

Don’t miss expert panels on cover art, horror comics, Transformers, editors, cult TV, and more.

Meet top comic creators and publishers all weekend at Olympia, Earls Court/Hammersmith.

They've given me a table. A cosplay photo posing background. And all I have to do at this weekend's London Film And Comic Con, is host some panels… with Adi Granov and Esad Ribic on the Saturday and with Mike Golden on the Sunday. Will I see you there?

London Film And Comic Con, Olympia, Earls Court/Hammersmith, with comic creator guests and publishers: Dylan Teague, Kit Cox, Matt Hardy, Neil Gibson, Olivia Sullivan, Irma Page, Ian Edginton, Dan Mumford, Wiktoria Radkiewicz, Shift Magazine, The '77, Jo Heeley, Steve Bull, Peter Western, Jessica Martin, Lew Stringer, Ant Williams, Rich Johnston, Tripwire Magazine, Alex Paknadel, Glenn Fabry, Jack Kirby Museum, Tony Lee, Steve MacManus, Steve Tanner, Des Taylor, Pau Scorpi, James Gray, Dave West, Time Bomb Comics, Benjamin Dickson, Sean Mason, Will Brooks, Stephen Wyatt, Martin Geraghty, Cutaway Comics, Sonia Leong, Chris Geary, Jack Lawrence, David Leach, Patricia Martin, Rantz Hoseley, Simon Bisley, Z2 Comics, Robert Strange, Ellie Wright, Marco Santucci, Maria Laura Sanapo, Guillermo Ortego, Gary Erskine, Mike Collins, CGC Comic Grading, Kit Buss, Stephen Baskerville, Mike Carey, Lee Townsend, Cam Smith, Geoff Senior, Colleen Douglas, Andrew Cartmel, Andrew Thomas, Sam Hart, Esad Ribic, Adi Granov, Roger Langridge, Laura Braga, Michael Golden, Renée Witterstaetter, Aly Fell, Simon Furman, Frazer Irving, Prentis Rollins, Lee Bradley, Rachael Smith, Andrew Wildman, Nigel Parkinson, Lee Sullivan

Saturday

11:00-11:45 Art of the Cover…

What makes a good cover great? And what are the "dos" and "don'ts" of cover design? Join some of the greatest cover artists in comics history, as they give you their side of the process! (Des Taylor, Patricia Martin, Dylan Teague, Glenn Fabry. Host: Irma Page)

What makes a good cover great? And what are the "dos" and "don'ts" of cover design? Join some of the greatest cover artists in comics history, as they give you their side of the process! 12:00-12:45 Comics That Bump In The Night…

People always say "comics are for kids", but where do horror comics fit in that statement? Join our expert panel as they discuss exactly what "horror" can be in comic format, while discussing their favourites!

(Mike Carey, Colleen Douglas, Simon Bisley, Neil Gibson. Host: Irma Page)

People always say "comics are for kids", but where do horror comics fit in that statement? Join our expert panel as they discuss exactly what "horror" can be in comic format, while discussing their favourites! 14:00 -14:45 Card Zone Panel

15:00-15:45 Z2 Panel

Join Eisner-winning EIC Rantz Hoseley and creators as they dive into the past, present, and future of Z2. From music collaborations and hit graphic novels to new projects on the horizon, discover how Z2 is redefining comics, music, and pop culture!

(Rantz Hoseley, Z2 guests)

Join Eisner-winning EIC Rantz Hoseley and creators as they dive into the past, present, and future of Z2. From music collaborations and hit graphic novels to new projects on the horizon, discover how Z2 is redefining comics, music, and pop culture! 16:00-16:45 Transformers

Join top Transformers creators as they celebrate over forty years of Autobots and Decepticons, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and discussing the franchise's future. Autobots, roll out!

( Simon Furman, Geoff Senior, Andrew Wildman, Lee Bradley. Host: Irma Page )

Join top Transformers creators as they celebrate over forty years of Autobots and Decepticons, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and discussing the franchise's future. Autobots, roll out! ( ) 17:00-17:45 Spotlight: Adi Granov and Esad Ribic

Join superstar artists Adi Granov and Esad Ribic as they speak to Rich Johnston about their acclaimed careers. Discover how their iconic art has shaped Marvel's heroes – and what exciting projects lie ahead for these modern masters.

(Adi Granov, Esad Ribic. Host: Rich Johnston)

Sunday

11:00-11:45 Pets in the Panels

From Gnasher to Krypto, or 101 Dalmations to Bat-Cow, our furry (or scaled) friends have always ruled comics. Join our panel as they discuss the pros and cons of working with animals in comics!

( Aly Fell, Ellie Wright, Nigel Parkinson, Lew Stringer, Host: Kit Cox )

From Gnasher to Krypto, or 101 Dalmations to Bat-Cow, our furry (or scaled) friends have always ruled comics. Join our panel as they discuss the pros and cons of working with animals in comics! ( ) 12:00-12:45 Editors Panel

Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes of your favourite comics? Join our guest editors, as they share how they shape stories from script to final page, revealing the techniques that keep great comics sharp, cohesive, and unforgettable.

(Renee Witterstaetter, Steve MacManus, Rantz Hoseley, David Leach. Host: Kit Cox)

Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes of your favourite comics? Join our guest editors, as they share how they shape stories from script to final page, revealing the techniques that keep great comics sharp, cohesive, and unforgettable. 14:00 -14:45 Cult TV Panel

Dive into the world of cult TV on the comics page! Join our panel of creators as they explore the challenges and joys of adapting classic and modern series, expanding fan-favourite universes and keeping iconic characters fresh for new generations!

( Lee Sullivan, Jessica Martin, Andrew Cartmel, Ian Edginton. Host: Kit Cox )

Dive into the world of cult TV on the comics page! Join our panel of creators as they explore the challenges and joys of adapting classic and modern series, expanding fan-favourite universes and keeping iconic characters fresh for new generations! ( ) 15:00-15:45 Card Zone Panel

16:00-16:45 Spotlight: Michael Golden

Join Rich Johnston for a special spotlight on comics legend Michael Golden! From his groundbreaking work on Micronauts and The 'Nam to his dynamic storytelling and iconic covers, discover insights into his artistic process, and the legacy he's built!

(Michael Golden. Host: Rich Johnston)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!