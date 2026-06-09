Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Rae Media, Tisena

Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow: Rae Media Official August 2026 Solicits

Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow #3 by TJ Sterling and the Xong Bros in Rae Media's Official August 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow is the new title from Rae Media by TJ Sterling and the Xong Bros. Issue 1 came out last week, with issue 3 in a month, part of Massive Indies slate through Lunar Distribution.

TISENA #3 (OF 6)

(W) TJ Sterling (A/CA) The Xong Bros (KRISHNA & BALRAM BANERJEE)

This thrilling new series in the spirit of Super Sentai & Power Rangers from Okemus creator TJ Sterling continues with Issue 3! Tisena—a bio-mechanical warrior woman from the future, is on a mission to find her comrade Mesar before the rogue military group (Faction 6) that has abducted him can exploit the secret of their amazing abilities. Along the way she comes in direct contact with mechanized villains from her future here in the present. After discovering a lead on Faction 6's hideout she rushes into action and discovers she is in for more than she bargained for. $5.99 8/5/2026 "NON-STOP ACTION AND SUSPENSE FROM START TO FINISH. TJ DOES IT AGAIN!!" David Walker (writer at Image Comics)

"THE STORY, THE ART AND THE COVERS! THIS SERIES SHOULDN'T BE MISSED." Ryan Benjamin (Artist at DC Comics)

The Xong Bros are twin artists from India who specialise in anime styled illustrations and artwork. Their work is loved by fans across the globe. They are also the illustrators of the Tisena mini series.

Mshindo I. Kuumba is an acclaimed Afrofuturist artist, comic book creator, and illustrator known for vibrant, surreal, and empowering depictions of Black culture, history, and fantasy. He has done work for Marvel, Vertigo and more!

Caanan White returns with an amazing cover for Tisena issue 3. Caanan has created covers for Marvel, DC, and Milestone comics.

Tisena: Woman Of Tomorrow attempts to blend Super Sentai/Power Rangers-style team action with sci-fi, buddy-cop elements, and superhero storytelling. Creator TJ Sterling has described it as featuring a "villain trying to become the hero," adding moral complexity to the protagonist. It builds on Sterling's sci-fi martial arts/sentai-inspired Okemus universe. RaeComics also emphasises diverse, BIPOC-led stories with underrepresented characters. The result? Tisena: Woman Of Tomorrow…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!